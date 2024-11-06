NYC Metro Area Coat Drives: Where to Donate

Help spread the warmth.

As Jack Frost nips at our noses and we pull out our winter coats, it’s a good time to donate to coat drives. With the holidays coming up, donating to your local coat drive is a good way to give back to the community and practice gratitude. We rounded up the top coat drives in the NYC area to donate.

Manhattan

39 Broadway, 27th Floor

Back in its 36th year, New York Cares is known for its coat drive. Over the years, they have helped over two million New Yorkers receive warm and cozy coats. In partnership with We ❤ NYC and all of the city sports teams and leagues, they are collecting donations to help provide winter coats for vulnerable New Yorkers this winter season. For every $25 donation they receive, NY Cares provides ten New Yorkers with a warm jacket.

55 West 15th St.

This for-impact non-profit organization helps provide basic services and works to empower all New Yorkers. They address homelessness and hunger, while also providing clothing to those in need. Their clothing room accepts new and gently used clothing donations, including warm winter coats. Men’s Clothing is given out on the 2nd and 4th Sundays of each month, while women’s and children’s clothing is distributed on the 3rd Sunday of each month from 9 am to 11 am.

129 Fulton St.

The Coalition for the Homeless is a great organization to donate your winter items. With a $20 donation, they purchase coats, hats, scarves, and other cold-weather items to help keep New Yorkers warm. You can donate online, or sign up to volunteer on their website.

Bronx

3594 East Tremont Ave, Suite 300

The Center for Family Support will begin its 8th annual coat drive on November 1st. From November to December 31st, you may drop off your new or gently used coat to help Bronx families and community members in need.

3025 Grand Concourse

From October 1st to November 1st, you can drop off your jackets at the rectory or school during office hours. The coats will benefit those in need, and various community organizations.

Queens

110-06 Queens Blvd, Forest Hills

This Queens church partners with Catholic Charties for their annual winter drive. On the weekend of October 26th and 27th, you can donate winter coats and clothing for men, women, children, and infants up to 24 months. The items will serve migrants in need, and help make their winter here a little more comfortable.

Brooklyn

230 Classon Ave.

St. Mary’s has served the city since 1992. They offer pick-ups for new or gently used clothing, including coats, or you can drop them off at their Brooklyn location in Clinton Hill. The clothes go towards families in financial need and are provided daily.

7420 4th Ave.

Every Thursday from 11 am to 4 pm, you can drop off your new or gently used coats at CT HQ in Brooklyn. The coats will go towards immigrants and asylum seekers, in collaboration with artist Guadalupe Maravilla. The coats will be distributed by Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Bay Ridge, Brooklyn, and can be dropped off there, as well. Donations end on December 19th.

Coney Island – 1757 Shore Parkway

Fulton Street – 490 Fulton St.

Bay Parkway – 8975 Bay Parkway

Gateway Drive – 902 Gateway Drive

Flatbush Avenue – 894 Flatbush Ave.

Help USA has partnered with Raymour & Flanigan to coordinate a coat drive this season. Drop off your new or gently used coats at any of the various R&F locations in Brooklyn, or donate $27 through their website for new coat purchases.

157 Montague St.

Stop by this community church to drop off your gently used coat. The donations go towards the St. Ann’s outreach team, which helps to clothe the homeless and to men, women, and children who would otherwise go without.

