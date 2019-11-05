Where to Order Thanksgiving Dinner in New York City

The hustle and bustle of the holidays can leave you little time to even think about cooking. Instead of stressing, ordering a Thanksgiving dinner might be your best bet! There are delicious food options available all over New York that would be perfect for every family. Whether you’re eating dinner and watching the Macy’s parade from a hotel or you’re a native New Yorker, there’s a meal out there calling your name.

Manhattan

Good Enough To Eat

520 Columbus Ave. at 85th St. New York, NY 10024

Everything they prepare is made from scratch in their kitchens and sourced locally when possible. This restaurant has tons of possibilities to bring to your dinner table. There’s everything from an array of soups to various desserts. Above all, you can’t forget the turkey! It’s freshly roasted with an assortment of herbs. If you want it whole, it comes up to $12.50 a pound. For sliced, it’s $20 per pound.

Dates also depend on what you order here. Whole turkey orders have to be in by 4:00 pm on November 24th. Baked treats need to be in by 4:00 pm on November 26th. All food pickups are the day before Thanksgiving between 9:00 am and 4:00 pm.

Made Nice NYC

8 West 28th St., NY, NY 10001

With its lowest price starting at $160 and serving up to four people, this meal comes with quite a few options. The feast included a roasted half turkey with gravy, stuffing, mashed potatoes, deliciously roasted autumn vegetables, a green bean casserole, and cranberry chutney. If you order for more people, you get additional foods like a dozen garlic rolls, butternut squash soup, plus an apple and pumpkin pie.

Interested? You can pick up your order from here the day before Thanksgiving (it will be cold and require heating up for the big day). Furthermore, you can also pick up your order on Thanksgiving day and it’ll come ready to serve.

Carmine’s NYC

Carmine’s has locations in Times Square and the Upper West Side. Their Family Style Feast includes an 18 pound roasted turkey with sausage and sage stuffing, homemade cranberry sauce, brussels sprouts with caramelized onions and applewood smoked bacon. The meal also comes with sauteed string beans with red peppers and toasted hazelnuts, baby carrots, sweet potatoes topped with marshmallows and so much more. If you have a sweet tooth, you can get an apple or pumpkin pie for an additional $20. The entire meal is fit for six to eight people. You have the choice to order food off of Carmine’s regular food menu as well.

The costs will be around $260 for takeout and $275 if you feel like visiting their restaurant.

Zabars

2245 Broadway (at 80th Street) New York, NY 10024

The roast turkey is skillfully sliced, reassembled, and garnished to perfection. It comes in two sizes – a medium which is 14 to 16 pounds and serves 20 for $150, and a large which is 17 to 20 pounds and serves 25 for $180. You can also order some food like baked salmon salad and crabmeat salad a la carte.

Roasted turkey orders have to be placed 48 hours in advance.

Eli Zabar

This Thanksgiving dinner menu is chock full of food perfect for the season. Their cheapest oven-ready bird is 14-16 pounds and costs $130.00. It feeds around 12-14 people comfortably. If you and your family are craving ham instead, there are options for that too! The menu has an excellent list of starter meals as well. You can order an assortment of sandwiches, soups, and bread. Foods centered around Thanksgiving tradition like cornbread and sausage stuffing are also available. The eatery has multiple locations across the city.

Eli Zabar is closed on Thanksgiving day so make sure you have your order ready before that.

Hill Country

30 W 26th St., New York, NY 10010

Much of their menu is a la carte. You can take your pick of a whole pit-smoked turkey that serves 8 to 10 people for $150. There is also sliced turkey, smoked brisket, sides, and pies.

The food is cold for pick-up but comes with reheating instructions. Pick up starts on November 27th between the hours of 3 pm and 5 pm or on Thanksgiving between the hours of 8:30 am and 11:30 am.

Whole Foods

Whole Foods also has many locations all over the city. Each has a multitude of dinner options; you’re sure to find one you like. Buyers can take their pick from roasted turkey breast, smoked bone-in turkey, turkey breasts, classic roast turkey, organic roast turkey, and apple-brined smoked turkey. That’s not all — you could also get prime ribs or spiral sliced ham. Each meal option varies in amount — tailoring it to your needs. Their largest serving size is appropriate for 12 people. All meals come with various sides, like mashed potatoes, stuffing, and green beans.

Items are cold but shouldn’t take more than an hour to reheat. The orders have to be made online and picked up in-store.

Brooklyn

Wegmans

21 Flushing Ave. Brooklyn, NY 11205

Wegmans just opened and is already prepared for the holiday season! If you’re planning a bigger Thanksgiving event, there’s an opportunity to purchase a meal for up to 24 people. The least amount of people they serve is 10 — a classic turkey dinner for $130. This meal includes a 12 to 14-pound whole turkey with gravy, herb bread stuffing, mashed potatoes, cranberry-orange relish, and a green bean and mushroom casserole. If you’re not into a turkey, they also have ham and seafood options.

Wegmans requests a 24-hour notice when placing an order. The items are subject to seasonal availability, so order as soon as you can.

BKLYN Larder

228 Flatbush Ave. Brooklyn, NY 11217

All the birds here are pasture-raised on local farms with no antibiotics. They promise that this will be the best turkey you’ll ever taste! Their $150 whole turkeys are brined, roasted, and made to serve eight to 10 people. BKLYN Larder also has a multitude of other holiday treats including cheese and meat platters, butternut squash soup, and freshly baked artisan bread.

Order soon because after November 9th everything will be based on availability!

Marlow and Daughters

95 Broadway, Brooklyn, NY 11249

This restaurant has a selection of prepared dishes, fresh turkey, and She Wolf bread. If you want to switch things up and go with something other than turkey, Marlow and Daughters will reserve anything from holiday hams to beef rib roasts or anything else from their meats selection. Side dishes include roasted sweet potatoes, brussels sprouts, and cornbread stuffing.

This place requires a $50 deposit that will then be subtracted from the overall cost of the turkey. Pick up starts on November 26th.

Lassen and Hennigs

114 Montague St., Brooklyn, NY 11201

This place has a wide variety of foods that you’ll want to get your hands on. Their $99 small Bell and Evans turkey is fresh and raised without antibiotics. It serves around six to eight people. Additionally, this spot also has vegan stuffing, white cheddar macaroni and cheese, and candied sweet potatoes just to name a few.

Turkeys have to be ordered by November 21st, so keep that in mind!

The Meathook

397 Graham Ave. Brooklyn, NY 11211



The birds here have no antibiotics or hormones and are raised with quality. The Meathook has a selection of various hams, roasts, stocks, sides and whatever else might sate your Thanksgiving dinner needs.

Their birds are $6.99 per pound. They have a lot of sizing options so your family can get the perfect one for your dinner meal. Depending on your pick, the price of the required deposit will vary. Once you pick up your meal, the deposit will be subtracted from the overall price.

Queens

Boston Market

106-24 71st Ave., Flushing, NY 11375

With locations all over New York, it’ll be easy to get your hands on a great Thanksgiving dinner. Meals can feed up to 12 people for around $120. It comes with a whole roasted turkey, spinach artichoke dip, crackers, mashed potatoes, gravy, stuffing, dinner rolls, and a delicious apple and pumpkin pie. If you have fewer people, they have meals for four to six people that start at around $79.

Be sure to order ahead! Some meal options have a cut-off date of November 14th.

Costco

6135 Junction Blvd., Rego Park, NY 11374

Thanksgiving dinner doesn’t have to be expensive! Costco is offering a meal that feeds eight for just $89. The meal includes a 2-2.5 pound ready-to-roast turkey breast, mashed potatoes with gravy, roasted sweet potatoes, brussels sprouts, and sweet corn. On the side, there are baguettes, yummy pumpkin pie, a good old fashioned apple pie, and vanilla ice cream.

The food does ship frozen but doesn’t require thawing — it can be cooked right away. In addition, make sure you check shipping times because they don’t ship over weekends.

Bronx

Marina Del Rey

1 Marina Dr. Bronx, NY 10465

Their meals serve eight to 10 people and range from $139 to $199 depending on what you get. There’s an option called “Everything But the Bird” that includes sourdough and sausage stuffing, gravy, sweet potatoes and marshmallows, glazed carrots, dinner rolls, pumpkin pie, and more. Similarly, the Thanksgiving dinner meal replaces the sausage with turkey but includes all the same yummy side dishes. This restaurant also has a premier option that includes all of the above, plus an extra pie, salad, and pasta.

All orders have to be in by November 25th and will be available for pick up on November 28 between 10:30 am and 1:00 pm.