Easy Lunch and Dinner Recipes for the Family From Dinner A Love Story

Tortilla Soup

It’s all about the toppings, really. None of which (except those tortilla strips) need to be cooked. Makes four servings. Feel free to substitute store-bought chips for the homemade ones.

1 small onion, diced (a little more than 1/3 cup)

salt and pepper to taste

1/2 jalapeno, seeds and pith mostly removed, minced (or a few shakes of chile flakes)

1 garlic clove, halved

3 tablespoons olive oil

1 tablespoon tomato paste

2 large uncooked salted and peppered chicken breasts (or rotisserie chicken or any kind of cooked chicken)

5 cups chicken broth, preferably homemade

3 flour tortillas, cut into 1/2-inch, wide-ish strips

2 tablespoons vegetable oil

1 lime, quartered

Any or all of the following toppings: Sliced avocado, chopped cilantro, sour cream, shredded sharp cheddar, chopped scallions.

In a medium-large soup pot, over medium heat, cook onions, salt, pepper, jalapeño, and garlic in olive oil until onions are slightly wilted, about 3 minutes. Stir in tomato paste, so it coats everything and let sizzle for a minute or so.

If using uncooked chicken breasts, add them to the pot, along with the chicken broth. If using rotisserie chicken or already cooked chicken, just add broth. Bring to a boil then reduce heat and simmer about 12 minutes, until chicken is cooked through. If you are not cooking your own chicken, you only have to simmer for a few minutes, until the broth is warmed through.

Meanwhile, add vegetable oil to a heavy skillet (preferably cast iron) and turn heat to medium-high. Fry strips in batches until golden and crispy, about 30 seconds a side. Remove to a paper-towel-lined plate. (Suggestion: Cover them with paper towels, too, so they are not visible, or else you run the risk of passers-by, not naming any names, stealthily pilfering them, leaving you to wonder why you never seem to have enough no matter how long you stand there frying the dumb things.)

Remove chicken, shred with two forks and add back to the pot. (If it’s not entirely cooked through, let it simmer another few minutes.) If using rotisserie chicken, add to pot now. Fish out the garlic halves.

Add all toppings, including tortilla strips, to a platter or cutting board and place on your table. Ladle soup in bowls, squeeze the juice from one lime quarter into each serving and have everyone customize his or her own bowl.