Annual Guide New York Family Brooklyn Family Queens Family Bronx Family Long Island Family Ultimate Guide to Summer Camp Ultimate Guide to Summer Fun Long Island Special Child New York Special Child Ultimate Guide to Schools
Annual Guide New York Family Brooklyn Family Queens Family Bronx Family Long Island Family Ultimate Guide to Summer Camp Ultimate Guide to Summer Fun Long Island Special Child New York Special Child Ultimate Guide to Schools
Festivals & Holidays

PLAY, EXPLORE, LEARN! Long Island Family Day is Back this September

By Posted on

PLAY, EXPLORE, LEARN! Long Island Family Day is Back this September

Get ready for an unforgettable day of family fun at Long Island Family Day—the ultimate Back to School celebration! This lively event brings together families of all backgrounds to discover amazing resources while having a blast.

With tons of interactive games and activities, exciting raffles, awesome giveaways, and valuable information on local resources, there’s something for everyone to enjoy. Meet after-school programs, schools, educational resources, and entertainment providers, and get hands-on with STEM, STEAM, special needs resources, and so much more.

Whether you’re a new parent, a grandparent, or just looking for a fantastic day out with the kids, Long Island Family Day is the place to be. From bounce houses and face painting to photo booths and arts & crafts, it’s a day filled with laughter, learning, and unforgettable memories.

Sunday, September 21st • 12:00-3:00pm

Cradle of Aviation Museum • Charles Lindbergh Blvd., Garden City

Register here FREE!

Please note: The Cradle of Aviation Museum Gallery and Planetarium admission are not included in this free event; both are a separate fee. Please visit their website to learn more.

Psst..Check out 5 Whale Watching Tours Near New York City

See more NYC events Post an event

About the Author

More in Festivals & Holidays

Relevant Directory Listings

See More

The Paley Museum

Celebrate The Super Bowl at The Paley Museum! Paley Museum, New York's must-visit destination for family fun, just steps from Rockefeller Center!

Basketball City

Basketball City (at Pier 36) is a 70,000 sq. ft. “state-of-the-art” Sports & Entertainment facility, which contains seven air-conditioned basketball courts with glass backboards, electronic scoreboards, automated video system and first-class locker rooms. Basketball City runs adult corporate leagues, youth leagues, youth clinics and summer camps.

Once Upon A Mattress

Two-time Tony Award® winner Sutton Foster delivers

The Tutorverse

Customized academic enrichment and test preparation