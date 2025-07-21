PLAY, EXPLORE, LEARN! Long Island Family Day is Back this September

Get ready for an unforgettable day of family fun at Long Island Family Day—the ultimate Back to School celebration! This lively event brings together families of all backgrounds to discover amazing resources while having a blast.

With tons of interactive games and activities, exciting raffles, awesome giveaways, and valuable information on local resources, there’s something for everyone to enjoy. Meet after-school programs, schools, educational resources, and entertainment providers, and get hands-on with STEM, STEAM, special needs resources, and so much more.

Whether you’re a new parent, a grandparent, or just looking for a fantastic day out with the kids, Long Island Family Day is the place to be. From bounce houses and face painting to photo booths and arts & crafts, it’s a day filled with laughter, learning, and unforgettable memories.

Sunday, September 21st • 12:00-3:00pm

Cradle of Aviation Museum • Charles Lindbergh Blvd., Garden City

Please note: The Cradle of Aviation Museum Gallery and Planetarium admission are not included in this free event; both are a separate fee. Please visit their website to learn more.

