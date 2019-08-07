NYC Tennis Programs for Kids: Get Your Rackets Ready!

With Arthur Ashe Kids’ Day coming up soon on August 24, tennis must be on your mind (it’s on ours!). Tennis is a great sport for kids of all ages, because it fosters concentration, motor skills, coordination, reflexes, balance, and more. Perhaps you think your little is too young to start tennis? Well, with the efforts to make tennis age-appropriate through exercises, activities, racket size, court size, and type of ball, now there are tennis classes for even infants! Instructed tennis classes provide a safe environment for your kids to learn the sport. Not only will their tennis skills spark confidence, but they will surely have fun while learning. Surrounded by kids their age, your children will make friends, play games, and hit lots of tennis balls! While you can certainly enroll in tennis programs or camps during the summer, there are also plenty of tennis programs that operate year-round. Classes are usually no more than two hours, so they’re perfect for after school. Our tennis roundup is here! Check out the top NYC tennis program for kids.

