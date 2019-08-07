NYC Tennis Programs for Kids: Get Your Rackets Ready!
Are you thinking about enrolling your kids in tennis this year? Check out our tennis roundup of the best NYC tennis programs for kids!
With Arthur Ashe Kids’ Day coming up soon on August 24, tennis must be on your mind (it’s on ours!). Tennis is a great sport for kids of all ages, because it fosters concentration, motor skills, coordination, reflexes, balance, and more. Perhaps you think your little is too young to start tennis? Well, with the efforts to make tennis age-appropriate through exercises, activities, racket size, court size, and type of ball, now there are tennis classes for even infants! Instructed tennis classes provide a safe environment for your kids to learn the sport. Not only will their tennis skills spark confidence, but they will surely have fun while learning. Surrounded by kids their age, your children will make friends, play games, and hit lots of tennis balls! While you can certainly enroll in tennis programs or camps during the summer, there are also plenty of tennis programs that operate year-round. Classes are usually no more than two hours, so they’re perfect for after school. Our tennis roundup is here! Check out the top NYC tennis program for kids.
Carly Leeds Center for Tennis & Learning
Cary Leeds Center offers tennis programs at the development and competition levels. The competition level is split into different age groups per tournament team. The cost for all tournament teams is $2,475 per session. The developmental level splits groups by age and level: Red Ball (ages 5 and up), Orange Ball (ages 8 and up), Green Ball (ages 10 and up), and Yellow Ball (ages 12 and up). The fall 2019 session begins September 9. Classes are 90 minutes. Daily, round trip transportation is available, either designated pick-up and drop-off points or door-to-door. The cost is $425 round trip pick up and drop off points and $680 for door-to-door. All levels are $1,275 per session. 1720 Crotona Avenue, Bronx.
Yorkville Youth Athletic Association
Yorkville Youth Athletic Association offers upcoming programs in the fall, winter, and spring. Sign up before July 31 for the fall session for a discounted cost! Children grades 1 through 10 learn tennis from the best pros for a reasonable cost. The fall season runs September through November, winter is December to March, and spring is April to June. The evenings are split by level: beginners, intermediate beginners, and advanced beginners. Bring your own racquet and tennis shoes, but everything else is provided. $350-$385 depending on when you sign up. Sutton East Tennis Center York Avenue at 59th Street, Manhattan.
92Y
Sign your little ones up for CityView Racquet Club Peewee Tennis at 92Y! There are several different sessions, all meeting once a week. Classes are led by USTA-certified teaching professionals from CityView Racquet Club. Children learn the fundamentals of tennis through engaging, age-appropriate activities, warmups, and exercises. The upcoming program starts August 1 and meets on Thursdays, 3:30-4:15 pm for ages 4 to 5. There are a total of four sessions for $176. There are two 17-session programs for ages 4 to 5 that begin in September for $765. Advanced sessions for ages 7 to 9 are meant for children who have taken a tennis class at 92Y before. There are several other age categories and levels, so be sure to browse them all when registering for your class. 1395 Lexington Avenue, Upper East Side, Manhattan.
The Club of Riverdale
With six, indoor courts and pro trainers on staff, The Club of Riverdale has a great junior tennis program for your kids. There are three main categories: Quick Start, Future Stars, and Recreational & Competitive Training. Quick Start focuses on beginner tennis skills for ages 3 to 10. Future Stars is a faster-paced tennis instruction with activities that focus on agility, balance, and coordination for ages 7 to 10. Recreational & Competitive Training is a tiered program for beginners, intermediate, and advanced players, in which they move up through the tennis ranks as they improve (ages 8 to 17). The other options include forming your own custom group or engaging in complimentary match play. Prices range ($440-$6200) depending on minutes per session, number of sessions, and category. Riverdale Tennis Center, 3671 Hudson Manor Terrace, Bronx.
Tiger Tennis Academy
Tiger Tennis Academy specializes in beginner tennis players. They welcome your little ones to come try out tennis! There are three age groups available: 3 to 5, 6 to 9, and 10 to 14 years old. There are several locations for the summer and fall programs in Manhattan, Queens, and Nassau. Tiger Tennis Academy is all about having fun while learning in a safe environment, using kid-sized tennis rackets, nets, and foam balls. If you do not have a tennis racket, they will provide one for you! And if for some reason your child isn’t happy after 2 classes, Tiger Tennis Academy will refund you for the entire semester. Prices vary per age and location, drop-in/tryout classes are $46, multiple locations.
The Manhattan Tennis Academy
The Manhattan Tennis Academy offers a Quick Start Program for ages 4 to 9 (Red Ball- 45 minutes or 1 hour), Junior Development Program for ages 9 to 17 (Orange, Green, and Yellow Ball- 1 hour), and Competitive Training Program for ages 10 to 17 (Green and Yellow Ball- 2 hours). The colored ball system guides young tennis players through the tennis fundamentals, builds on the fundamentals, introduces a more competitive nature, and prepares them for competitive match play. The Manhattan Tennis Academy encourages a positive mindset and perseverance during classes. They stress hard work, disciple, respect, and more in the development of their students. Semester I is September 9, 2019 through January 24, 2020. Semester II is January 27, 2020 through June 12, 2020. You can choose from various times, which makes this program very convenient! Prices range ($1,846-$7,992) per level and length of session (18 week or 36 week). 341 8th Ave., Chelsea, Manhattan.
Kids Tennis Co.
Kids Tennis Co. introduces unique, play-based programs to teach tennis in a fun environment. They offer programs for babies to big kids. Baby Tennis (ages 16 to 24 months) uses obstacle courses, interchangeable racket handles, and various sized tennis balls to create a mini tennis adventure. Toddler Tennis (ages 2 to 3) focuses on motor, balance, and coordination skills, in addition to basic athletic skills through tennis. Racquetiers (ages 3 to 4) uses smaller, age-appropriate rackets and nets to teach tennis in a safe environment. Red tennis (ages 5 to 7) really gets into the game of tennis, still through a play-based curriculum of fun and relaxed games. There are two levels based on skill: Red 1 and Red 2. We love Kids Tennis Co. because it caters towards little ones with its various programs for babies and tots. The Summer Schedule runs June 17 through August 31 and the Fall Schedule runs September 9 through December 21. West End Collegiate Church, 245 West 77th St., Upper West Side.
Super Duper Tennis
Super Duper Tennis offers several programs: Mini Aces (age 3), Tiny Aces (ages 4-5), Little Aces (ages 5-6), Big Aces (ages 7-9), and Grand Aces (ages 9-10). The duration, ball type, court size, racket size, and goals vary per program so that each program caters specifically to the particular skill level and age group. They offer New York classes in Tribeca, Battery Park, West Village, East Village, Brooklyn, and FiDi-Seaport. Asphalt Green classes are offered in Upper East Side and Battery Park. Prices vary per program, multiple locations.
Prospect Park Tennis Center
As on of Brooklyn’s most popular tennis spots, Prospect Park Tennis Center is fully equipped with all that your little ones need to master the game. The Summer Youth Program, designed for ages 6 to 16, caters to beginners, more experienced players, and everyone in between. The program runs June 17 through August 16, and August 19 through August 30. Half- and full-day sessions are available, and you may sign up for one week or more. Prices range from $400 to $550 per week, depending on the time. Special Aces is a tennis program for children with special needs. Players ages 6 to 18 are grouped by age and tennis skill, and sports wheelchairs are available. The program begins on October 28. You may also book private or semi-private lessons. 50 Parkside Ave., Prospect Park, Brooklyn.
John McEnroe Tennis Academy
John McEnroe Tennis Academy offers three programs for ages 10 and under: Tennis Whizz (ages 3-5), MAC Red, and MAC Orange. They also have Summer Tennis programs and Junior Pathway programs for bigger kids. Young athletes are encouraged to come out and play in a safe environment with age-appropriate tennis rackets and balls. Transportation is also available, and costs vary depending on the transportation type (round trip, one way, door-to-door, or shuttle). Prices vary, 1 Randall’s Island, Manhattan.