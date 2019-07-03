The Best All-Girl Soccer Programs in New York City

The matches for the Women’s Soccer World Cup are nearly over, but the anticipation is rising on the soccer field. In celebration of the Women’s World Cup Finals soon to be here July 7th, we have rounded up the best soccer programs for girls in New York for your little kickers. Whichever team you are rooting for or flag you are waiving, we can all support the girl power on the field. Soccer is more than scoring goals or running fast, it teaches children about discipline and builds their confidence to perform well during the game and as they develop in life. Take a look at our roundup of soccer programs that offer all-girl programs for aspiring athletes and let your little Megan Rapinoe’s run with their soccer dreams.

If all-girl programs aren’t the right fit, check out our co-ed options for the best soccer programs in NYC!