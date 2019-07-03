The Best All-Girl Soccer Programs in New York City
In honor of the Women’s World Cup Finals coming up, we have rounded up all-girl soccer programs in New York City for your aspiring soccer stars!
The matches for the Women’s Soccer World Cup are nearly over, but the anticipation is rising on the soccer field. In celebration of the Women’s World Cup Finals soon to be here July 7th, we have rounded up the best soccer programs for girls in New York for your little kickers. Whichever team you are rooting for or flag you are waiving, we can all support the girl power on the field. Soccer is more than scoring goals or running fast, it teaches children about discipline and builds their confidence to perform well during the game and as they develop in life. Take a look at our roundup of soccer programs that offer all-girl programs for aspiring athletes and let your little Megan Rapinoe’s run with their soccer dreams.
If all-girl programs aren’t the right fit, check out our co-ed options for the best soccer programs in NYC!
-
Gotham Girls
Gotham Girls isn’t just about scoring goals, but creating a positive experience for the young girls. Their soccer curriculum focuses on empowering young girls with social and technical skills that will play an instrumental role on and off the field. You can expect the highest quality of training with various programs like Formativo (ages 6-10), Travel (ages 10-19), and Indoor Futsal League (ages 8-14). Kick start your soccer dreams here!
Neighborhood: Pier 40 and near Chelsea Piers
Learn More: gothamgirls.com
-
Soccer Friends USA
Soccer Friends USA is excited to offer all-girls classes for the 4.5-6, 7-10 and 10 plus age groups. While also offering co-ed classes, they recognize that it’s not for every family or child. Regardless of which team you play on, they are committed to promoting and modeling a healthy lifestyle for your kids. Each class is designed for kids to set goals and achieve them, both on the field and off. Your aspiring soccer stars will surely be on their way to becoming great soccer players.
Neighborhood: Forest Hills
Learn More: soccerfriendsusa.com
-
New Era Girls Soccer Academy
This female tailored soccer program takes pride in focusing on the big picture of what a “total” athlete is. This ten-week program teaches girls from kindergarten to high school what it takes to succeed during the game and in today’s world. These young women will not only learn to be skilled and fast but will develop in all facets of the sport. All athletes are trained according to the four pillars:
- Technical ability
- Decision-making skills (cognitive ability)/tactical awareness
- Athletic qualities (speed, power, strength, mobility, agility, balance/coordination)
- Mental make up (psychological factors- ex. confidence, pressure management, visualization skills, unit integrity)
Neighborhood: Riverdale
Learn More: neweragirlssoccer.com
-
SABA Girls Program
Join one of the largest all-girls soccer programs in New York City. SABA doesn’t come second best to the boy’s team, they are dedicated to fostering thriving female soccer players from an early age. They are proud of the competitive culture the girls bring to the table and have various club resources to support their female players and teams.
Neighborhood: Throughout Brooklyn
Learn More: sabanyc.com
-
New York Soccer Club (Girls)
New York Soccer Club’s girl program strives in providing the best possible environment for your young kickers to thrive as a young athlete. Their mission is to create well-rounded athletes that can compete in the game and in the real world. In addition, they proudly promote 30 boy and girl soccer players to pursue professional academies, youth national teams, and top collegiate soccer programs such as those at Harvard, Princeton, Clemson, and more.
Neighborhood: Westchester
Learn More: newyorksoccerclub.org
-
Downtown United Soccer Club
Downtown United Soccer Club offers beginner, intermediate, and advanced classes focusing on having a great time on the field while learning the essential fundamentals of the sport. Kids will train in technical skills like dribbling, passing, receiving, shooting and creativity. For more advanced classes, kids will go more in-depth with their training, learning goalkeeping, footwork, and shooting techniques for strikers.
Neighborhood: Citywide
Learn More: dusc.net
-
Park Slope United Girls Program
Park Slope United Girls Program gives girls a fun and specialized experience when they set foot on the soccer field. Here, they instill the importance of teamwork and discipline – life skills that they will use throughout life. The Girls Program starts with teaching the basic soccer fundamentals to eventually acquiring more advanced skills for their Travel Team.
Neighborhood: Park Slope
Learn More: parkslopeunited.com
-
Downtown Soccer League
For anyone with a passion for the game, the Downtown Soccer League (DSL) is a neighborhood league that prizes sportsmanship over winning in all of their programs. For kids ages 5 – 18, DSL is a recreational environment that teaches soccer skills to Lower Manhattan kids. With games and drills, DSL focuses on building team spirit within their community.
Neighborhood: Downtown Manhattan
Learn More: downtownsoccer.org
-
Manhattan Kickers
Since 1975, this intramural soccer league has been offering recreational and travel programs for city kids. Whether your kid is competitive or just wants to have fun on the field, Manhattan Kickers has a place for them! With fun, friendly scrimmages and competitive tryouts, players can choose how much time they want to commit to perfecting their soccer skills. Whether they decide to try out for the travel team or play at home with the recreational league, your young athlete will train with the city’s top coaches and instructors at Manhattan Kickers!
Neighborhood: Brooklyn Heights
Learn More: manhattankickers.org
-
Manhattan Soccer Club
As the largest soccer club in New York City, Manhattan Soccer Club (MSC) offers assorted training sessions and teams for preschool kids through college-age youths. Located in all 5 boroughs, MSC teaches strength, fosters healthy competition, and instills sportsmanship in its athletes. Accessible to so many and with coaches that care, MSC is there for your family and athlete to ask questions, grow, and become a better soccer player!
Neighborhood: Multiple locations
Learn More: manhattansc.org
-
Riverdale Soccer Club
Here, girls can drill, train, and try out for one of the club’s several teams. If you have younger kids who have had a little less field time than the older kids, they can develop their soccer skills with Riverdale’s instructional Pee Wee Program!
Neighborhood: Riverdale
Learn More: riverdalesoccerclub.org