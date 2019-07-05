Parkour Classes for Kids in New York City: Freerunning, and Ninja Skills
Parkour is an experience like no other, NYC is your child’s urban jungle and it’s ready for the taking! Take a look at these fun parkour classes for kids.
Summer is in full swing, and there are tons of fun events for the whole family. Kids can explore and learn new skills through exciting summer programs, classes, and gain unparalleled skills in Parkour! Parkour is a form of exercise and discipline that lets kids see for themselves that exercise doesn’t have to be boring. NYC is your child’s urban jungle and it’s ready for the taking! Run, hop, skip, jump, flip and stick the landing! They will learn to clear gaps, overcome hurdles, and climb over obstacles. Parkour is about timing, precision, and playfulness – a free-running adventure right here in the city. Redefine freedom and fitness by enrolling them into one fun parkour adventure where your kids will learn to overcome obstacles in a new way! If you have a mini Peter Parker at home, take a look at these Parkour classes we’ve rounded up for your little ones.
-
The Movement Creative
583A Macon Street, Brooklyn, NY 11233
917-946-1881
With coaches that have more than a decade of experience as both athletes and as coaches, The Movement Creative is the ideal parkour experience. It’s the safest experience due to being the only parkour company in NYC that is insured to coach classes outdoors.
It is a fair experience with the highest hourly pay of any parkour organization in NYC, for private lessons and group classes, guaranteeing coaches gratifying career to then bring out their best when coaching. In addition, it is a charitable experience as they donate hundreds of hours of programming every year for low-income schools and public events.
Outdoor locations for freedom to play and move around environments. These ideal spots are located in both Uptown and Downtown Manhattan. When necessitated there are inside locations as well with custom built playground courses. Located in the Lower East Side, Astor Place, and Gramercy Park.
-
Everyday Athlete
130 Clinton Street, Brooklyn, NY 11201
718- 852-6300
Everyday Athlete provides camps, academies, and classes for parkour and more!
Their summer camp for 2019 is where your child will be able to develop their motor skills, balance, agility, core strength, precision, articulation and will make new friends as they develop independence and self-confidence.
They will get to climb, learn ninja skills in their obstacle courses, practice parkour, learn how to skateboard and play tons of games and sports like soccer!
Parkour curriculum is provided in the 2019-2020 sports academy, fall 2019 classes, holiday and teen programs are provided as well.
-
Brooklyn Zoo
230 Bogart Street Brooklyn, NY 11206
347- 987-3228
The Brooklyn Zoo provides parkour classes for kids as young as five years old. Including classes for parents and children together. All kids classes are King of the Jungle classes.
The Jungle class incorporates the various art forms offered at Brooklyn Zoo. Students will train and learn Parkour, trampolining, and tumbling and Ninja Warrior.
Parkour training will be incorporated into each King of the Jungle class, along with other disciplines so each student will receive a variety of training.
-
Chelsea Piers Field House
62 Chelsea Piers, New York, NY 10011
212-336-6500
Chelsea Piers is the ultimate parkour experience! Teen Parkour • Ages 12 – 16
The Field House at Chelsea Piers is one of the best in-house sports facilities in NYC. It provides a diverse array of sports classes all year-round. Teen Parkour is one of them.
Proficient guidance in the movements of Parkour, including running, jumping, climbing and other acrobatic movements. Instructors use spring floors and foam safety pits to create unique challenges throughout the gymnastics facility.
-
Discovery Programs
251 West 100th Street, at West End Avenue, New York, NY 10025
212-749.8717
Discovery programs are dedicated to nurturing children into active learners through creative experiences. Parkour is a creative experience like no other. Children, as young as 4 years old, can learn the fundamentals of parkour starting with Pre-Parkour classes.
Parkour for Kids class gives older students, ages 7-15, a chance to hone their mind and body by challenging themselves. Children will learn not only Parkour skills but, the self-discipline, respect for their environment, problem-solving and teamwork that all come with the joy of movement.
A wide variety of other classes are available as well, including music, dance, art, gymnastics, and martial arts.
-
Aviator Sports & Events Center
Floyd Bennett Field 3159 Flatbush Ave Brooklyn, NY 11234
718-759-7500
Parkour and Ninja Warrior is a great opportunity for those kids who want to be active and engaged in something different than a team sport, as well as members of team sports who would like to improve reaction time, coordination, explosiveness, and flexibility.
Ninja Warrior is steadily gaining in popularity and is fun personified!
-
92Y: Summer 2019 Parkour & Sports Adventure Camp
92nd St Y (between 91st & 92nd street) 1395 Lexington Avenue, New York, NY 10128
212-415.5500
Active 92Y-based camp experience for boys and girls focused on developing skills in Parkour and Ninja Warrior.
They offer outdoor parkour playground training, daily swim and team games. In addition, they have weekly enrichment activities, such as Photography, Stop Motion Animation, and Parkour Design Lab, where campers use a variety of equipment to design their own obstacle courses.
Children grouped according to age and abilities. June 24-August 30.
Other Parkour classes are provided on various dates, including the Fall.
-
Grassroots Fitness Project
371 Amsterdam Avenue Floor 2, New York, NY 10024
646-415-3972
Youth Classes are Offered for Fall, Winter, and Spring Semesters. Obstacle courses built for rock climbing and parkour activities.
They offer classes specialized for boys and girls – Boys Strength and Girls Strenght! Coaches teach workouts designed to improve strength, agility, endurance, and self-confidence.
The Parkour Team class is invitation based and for kids (11 and up) who are interested in taking parkour to the next level. The focus of this class is to get kids competition ready.