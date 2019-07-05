Parkour Classes for Kids in New York City: Freerunning, and Ninja Skills

The Movement Creative

583A Macon Street, Brooklyn, NY 11233

917-946-1881

With coaches that have more than a decade of experience as both athletes and as coaches, The Movement Creative is the ideal parkour experience. It’s the safest experience due to being the only parkour company in NYC that is insured to coach classes outdoors.

It is a fair experience with the highest hourly pay of any parkour organization in NYC, for private lessons and group classes, guaranteeing coaches gratifying career to then bring out their best when coaching. In addition, it is a charitable experience as they donate hundreds of hours of programming every year for low-income schools and public events.

Outdoor locations for freedom to play and move around environments. These ideal spots are located in both Uptown and Downtown Manhattan. When necessitated there are inside locations as well with custom built playground courses. Located in the Lower East Side, Astor Place, and Gramercy Park.