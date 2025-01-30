The Sweetest Valentine’s Day Mocktails & Recipes for Kids

Celebrate Valentine’s Day with these sweet treats for your little ones!

Valentine’s Day is right around the corner and the love-filled holiday is the perfect time to spend some extra time with your little (or big!) one! The holiday is centered around sweets and chocolates, typically bought at stores, but the great thing about this holiday is that it’s a great time to get the creative juices flowing for some at-home projects. Here are some D-I-Y mocktails and sweet treats you can make at home, encourage some family time and show some love!

Enjoy a mixture of sweet and sour with this kid-friendly punch. Made with flavored lemonade, lime soda and raspberry sorbet, this tangy drink expresses bold flavors and healthy fruits. Raspberry is high in vitamin C, antioxidants and fiber, helping with digestion and heart health — making it even sweeter for the holiday.

Chocolate Dipped Pretzels

Enjoy the perfect combination of sweet and salty with chocolate-dipped pretzels. These treats offer a fun and easy way to decorate without the mess! Simply melt down some milk or white chocolate, dip your pretzels, cool and decorate with icing, sprinkles or any toppings your heart desires! Pretzels are also a healthy alternative as they provide energy and fiber.

Valentine’s Day Rice Krispy Treats

V-Day-themed Rice Krispie treats are a great and easy treat to mix. Simply grab a box of Rice krispie cereal (or any preferred brand), melt some marshmallows and smoosh them together! The activity is a great hands-on motor skill for younger children, and is easy to clean up. Top it off with red or pink icing drizzle and sprinkles for an extra flare!

Spread some extra love with this ‘Be Mine’ mocktail, perfect for adults and children. Comprised of sparkling hibiscus grape juice, lemon-lime soda, orange juice and candy hearts, this drink gives a burst of citrusy goodness while supporting the immune system. Hibiscus has been shown to help with weight management and heart health, while orange juice provides a boost of vitamin C.

Valentine’s Day Bark

The perfect way to say I woof you, is with some bark! Okay, so we’re not talking about actual dogs or dog foods, but an easy and beloved treat. Melt down some dark chocolate, crush some red and pink candies (if you have leftover candy canes, they could be great to use, too!) some candied hearts and sprinkle on top. Let it cool then crush it up into desired pieces for your own sweet bark. Dark chocolate is also ideal for adults as it can help reduce blood clots and enhance blood circulation.

Chocolate Dipped Strawberries

Sneak a little healthy fruit into the V-Day celebrations with chocolate-covered strawberries. These three-step treats take just minutes to make — simply melt down your choice of chocolate (milk, white or dark works fine!), dip your strawberries, pop them in the fridge for about an hour and decorate as desired. Strawberries are high in fiber and antioxidants which help support the immune system. What better way to show your body some love?

The holiday of love would not be completed without a beloved (and kid-friendly) Shirley Temple float! Made with rich vanilla ice cream, sweet grenadine and lemon-lime soda, this irresistible sweet treat is ideal for parents and children craving a cool and strawberry-flavored drink. Vanilla ice cream serves as a source of calcium to help build strong bones, while grenadine, typically made from pomegranates, are high in antioxidants.

