Valentine’s Day Kid-Friendly Things to Do on Long Island

With Valentine’s Day just around the corner, you might be looking for fun ways to celebrate with the whole family. On Long Island, there are great fun and family-friendly Valentine’s Day events.

You can get crafty and make some adorable Valentine’s decorations together, which is always a fun way to spend an afternoon. There are also some special Valentine’s Day skating events happening at local rinks. And a trip to a museum is always a good idea. Long Island has some fantastic museums, and some of them are offering special Valentine’s Day programs or exhibits.

So, instead of just the usual chocolates and flowers (although, those are good too!), why not create some lasting memories with your family this Valentine’s Day? These Long Island activities are perfect for spending quality time together and celebrating the season of love.

Psst… Check Out Things to Do This Weekend in NYC with Kids

Long Island Children’s Museum, 11 Davis Ave., Garden City

Feb. 7-14, Friday and Tuesday-Friday, 2:30 pm.

Ages 3 and older

Included with admission: $18

Celebrate Valentine’s Day by making a lovely heart necklace. This is a drop-in program; it takes approximately 10 minutes and is yours to keep.

United Skates of America, 1276 Hicksville Road, Seaford

Saturday, Feb. 8, 9:30 – 11:30 am

All ages

$20

Advanced purchase required

Glide around to your favorite hits, with a playlist that’s guaranteed to keep you moving! Satisfy your cravings with delicious pizza and ice cream. Watch out for surprise visits from some very special characters—they’re here to make your day extra magical!

Children’s Museum of the East End, 376 Sag Harbor Tpke., Bridgehampton

Wednesday, Feb. 12, 10 – 11:30 am

Ages 0-3

$19; free for members

Celebrate Valentine’s Day with music, crafts, free play and more!

Psst… Check Out Brooklyn’s Plant Powered Kids Festival Encourages Everyone to Eat Healthier

Heckscher Museum of Art, 2 Prime Ave. Huntington

Feb. 13-16, Daily, 12 – 5 pm

All ages

Free

Spread the love with Hearts for Art this Valentine’s Day Weekend! Fall in love with a work of art and place a heart in front of your favorite work of art for all to see! Then post your pick on social media with #heartsforart. All visitors will receive a heart to decorate and place in the galleries.

Cold Spring Harbor Fish Hatchery & Aquarium, 1660 Route 25A, Cold Spring Harbor

Feb. 14-16, Daily, 10 am – 5 pm

All ages

$7; $6 ages 65 and older; $5 ages 3-12

Make a Valentine’s Day card for one of your favorite animals on display. Cards will be displayed on the animal’s tank. Craft supplies available while they last.

Sweetbriar Nature Center, 62 Eckernkamp Drive, Smithtown

Sunday, Feb. 16, 1 – 3 pm

Ages 2-10

$15 per child; $5 for adults

Enjoy an afternoon of close encounters with wildlife. Meet some of Sweetbriar’s cute and loveable animals, play an animal matching game for Valentine’s Day, and create a craft to remember the day. There will be many photo opportunities including an “Animal Kissing Booth”.

We’ve got more fun ways to celebrate the day with the kids, both around New York City and at home. Have fun with some easy crafts, make a few mocktails, and grab some heart-shaped food!

Family-Friendly Valentine’s Day Events in NYC & Tri-State Area

7 Adorable Valentine’s Day Crafts for All Ages

Where to Find the Yummiest Heart-Shaped Foods in New York City

The Sweetest Valentine’s Day Mocktails & Recipes for Kids