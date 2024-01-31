10 Valentine’s Day Dinner Spots for Parents in New York City

Valentine’s Day is right around the corner, and love is in the air. Even busy parents should take time to celebrate the occasion, whether that’s a quick get away or just an evening out, complete with an elegant dinner.

New York City is home to some of the best restaurants in the world, and many of them are offering Valentine’s Day menus this year. Here are 10 spots to check out for Valentine’s Day this year if you and your loved one are looking for a night out!

56 Beaver St., New York, NY

5 to 10 pm, $195 per person

Delmonico’s will be serving a Valentine’s Day dinner menu on Feb. 14. The four-course menu will include the restaurant’s staples as well as new specialty menus for the perfect Valentine’s Day night out.

Start off with appetizers and mid-course choices like burrata, beet risotto or Maine crab cake. Main courses include Lobster Newberg, filet mignon, lamb chops and more. Finish off your meal with a dessert like a Valentine’s Day baked Alaska or a chocolate layer cake.

1227 Broadway, New York, NY

5 to 11 pm, $125 per person

This three course prix-fixe dinner is perfect for pairs looking for a night of romance. While enjoying your evening, unwind with a backdrop of live music and end the night with a complimentary mini bouquet of peonies.

21 W 33rd St., New York, NY

4 to 9 pm, $89 per person

Make this Valentine’s Day one to remember with dinner in the Empire State Building! The Valentine’s Day dinner at STATE Grill and Bar includes sourdough bread with Vermont butter, a complimentary champagne toast, and a dinner of one starter, entree and dessert.

33 E 60th St., New York, NY

$125 per person

Have an elegant Valentine’s Day dinner at Philippe by Philippe Chow’s Upper East Side or Downtown locations. Guests will be welcomed with a complimentary box of chocolate truffles, rose and glass of champagne. Dine on Beijing inspired fare as you enjoy your romantic evening in style and luxury.

506 Franklin Ave., Brooklyn, NY

$105 per person

Add something new to your Valentine’s Day with Hart’s annual “Love Stinks” menu. Previous iterations have contained items like stinky cheesy fondue, fried herring, cranberry and semifreddo and more. While the menu for this year hasn’t been released, you can make reservations on their website.

Various Locations

Prices vary by location

Celebrate Valentine’s Day at one of the various locations of abc restaurants by Jean-Georges in New York City. Stop by abcV for plant-forward dishes, abc kitchen for seasonal, wintery options or abc cocina for Latin-inspired cuisine.

641 Hudson St., New York, NY

$150-175 per person

The restaurant’s softly-lit interiors and extensive sharable menu is a perfect choice for Valentine’s Day. The menu features beloved signature dishes like charcoal-grilled chicken and brown butter lobster as well as additions like egg custard and smoked toast ice cream with sticky rice cake.

257 6th Ave., New York, NY

$98 per person

Looking for a cozy Valentine’s Day dinner for under $100? Look no further than Hancock St. Your dinner will include oysters poached in leek beurre fondue with caviar, aged duck breast and a chocolate hazelnut souffle.

25 W. Houston St., New York, NY

$65 per person

The four-course menu at Bar Tulix brings together casual and romantic for couples who are looking for a romantic night out without needing to break out the formal wear. Dine on an oyster-salmon sashimi amuse for two, queso fundido with chorizo and crunchy masa branzino tacos.

19 West 24th St., New York, NY

$135 per person

This Michelin-starred Indian restaurant is offering an exclusive four-course tasting menu for Valentine’s Day, by executive chef Akshay Bhardwaj and cocktails by Hemant Pathak.

The menu will include specials like Paneer and Truffle Kozambu, Wagyu BBQ Vindaloo and Lamb Pasanda. Stop in for an elegant dinner accompanied by live jazz music.