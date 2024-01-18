The Best Sleepaway Camps: Crafting Memories this Summer

Months before summer, many parents entertain an age-old question: how can we make this summer special for their kids? One tradition is summer sleepaway camps.

Sleepaway camps nourish kids while giving them a break from everyday routine, whether from the city or from playing videos all day (#iykyk.), This allows kids to step out of their comfort zones after a long school year and explore new or familiar friendships in a supportive and supervised setting. These camp experiences contribute to personal development, resilience, and a deeper connection. The best part is that there is a camp for every kid that is the perfect fit for a fantastic summer.

Check out our picks!

Camp Chateaugay

233 Gadway Road, Merrill, NY 12955

Chateaugay.com

[email protected]

Tucked away on the pristine shores of a beautiful mountain lake in New York’s Adirondacks, Camp Chateaugay has been the summer “home away from home” for campers aged 7 -17 years old, since 1946.

Camp Chateaugay is a co-ed, traditional, sleep-away summer camp focused on building independence, self confidence and friendships as well as providing world-class training in a variety of land sports, water sports, and arts — all while having fun and creating life-long memories.

Camp Chateaugay offers campers the chance to unplug from technology and connect with nature. They provide a safe, inclusive, and supportive environment with experienced and passionate staff who are dedicated to ensuring every camper has an unforgettable summer, filled with fun, learning and growth.

Camp Tuku

Huguenot, N.Y., 12746

928-224-5855

Camptuku.org

[email protected]

Camp Tuku is a traditional sleepaway camp with a mindful approach! With summer camps hosted in Mayer, Arizona, and Huguenot, NY, Camp Tuku welcomes girls and boys ages 6-17 from all over the country. In everything they do – from yoga, innovations, archery, low ropes, arts & crafts, swimming, and pet care – they do it mindfully, always integrating the mind, body, and heart to build resilience in their campers! In collaboration with Emory University’s Center for Contemplative Science (The Center), Camp Tuku has integrated its mindfulness summer camp program with The Center’s SEE Learning™ curriculum, integrating competencies, resources, and skills that support kids’ well-being and flourishing. Campers will build relationships and focus on community while building resilience, confidence, focus, reflection, and awareness.

Dorothy P Flint 4-H Camp

3186 Sound Ave. Riverhead NY 11901

ccenassau.org/dpf-4-h-camp

[email protected]

Dorothy P.Flint 4-H Camp is proudly embarking on its 100th year of creating unforgettable memories! Nestled on the picturesque Long Island Sound in Riverhead, NY, the 140-acre co-ed overnight and day camp is a haven for campers aged 5-16. DPF 4-H Camp celebrates diversity and provides a nurturing environment for youth to reach their fullest potential as capable, competent, and caring citizens. 4-H educational programs are designed to inspire curiosity, creativity, and a love for learning in our natural world, ensuring that each camper’s experience is fun and enriching. Programs in Archery, Nature & Ecology, Outdoor Living & Cooking, Farm & Agriculture, Sport & Recreation, Performing Arts, and Visual Arts & Crafts.

Frost Valley YMCA

2000 Frost Valley Road, Claryville, NY 12725

845-985-2291

Frostvalley.org

[email protected]

Frost Valley YMCA is the premier summer camp in the heart of New York’s Catskill Mountains, just a few hours from New York City. At Frost Valley YMCA, your camper can participate in sports, arts and crafts, hiking, horseback riding, rock climbing, canoeing, swimming, singing, storytelling around the campfire, sleeping underneath a canopy of stars, and so much more! Frost Valley is guided by 8 core values: caring, community, diversity, honesty, inclusiveness, respect, responsibility, and stewardship, which are infused into all camp programs. At Frost Valley, children and teens become campers for life. Help your child experience the magic of camp for the upcoming Summer of 2024! Tiered pricing and financial assistance are available.

Ghostlight Theater Camp

7 Camp Eastwood Circle

207- 358-0641

Ghostlighttheatercamp.com

[email protected]

Unleash the Spotlight at Ghostlight Theater Camp! Elevate your child’s summer with the ultimate stage experience! Their unrivaled productions, dynamic classes, and engaging activities set us apart as the premier theater camp. Immerse your young stars in a world of creativity where every moment is a chance to shine. At Ghostlight, they cultivate more than talent; they build confidence and independence. Our carefully crafted program empowers campers to discover their unique voices, fostering lifelong skills that extend beyond the stage. With top-notch instructors, cutting-edge productions, and a supportive community, your child will leave Ghostlight Theater Camp with newfound skills and a shining sense of self.

Incarnation Camp

253 Bushy Hill Road, Ivoryton, CT 06442

Incarnationcamp.org

[email protected]

Incarnation Camps – Wilderness adventure & classic summer camp fun! Located in coastal Connecticut, on over 700 wooded acres surrounding a mile-long private lake, Incarnation Camps are the country’s oldest co-ed camps. Since 1886, they have provided programming that offers fun-filled, traditional camp experiences with experiential learning and many options for campers, including ceramics, sports, woodworking, arts & crafts, sailing, archery, farm care, music, and so much more! Campers are guided through well-rounded & adventurous programs that develop an appreciation for nature & celebrate the uniqueness of each individual. Incarnation Camp programs serve over 1000 campers each summer, and our alumni network is far-reaching.

Pocono Springs Camp

48 Pocono Springs Way, East Stroudsburg PA 18302

poconospringscamp.com

[email protected]

Located in the Pocono Mountains, just 75 miles from NYC, Pocono Springs offers a unique concept in the world of sleepaway camps: a traditional co-ed camp experience in a 5-week program. Their five-week program allows families to provide their children with a full-season summer camp experience while also having the flexibility for family travel, specialty camps, and other summer fun outside of camp. Additionally, they’re not a session camp! This means every camper starts and ends together – creating a truly cohesive community filled with down-to-earth families and mature staff who are genuinely excited to be part of your camper’s growth. A three-week “intro program” is available for 1st year campers entering grades 2nd-5th.

Woodward Action Sports Camp

Woodward, PA

814-349-5633

woodwardpa.com

For those who love action sports, a week at Camp Woodward is beyond anything you could imagine. With a more than 50-year legacy of teaching kids the art of balance and agility, Woodward knows what it takes to learn and progress in the most popular action sports. That is why they have built the most innovative parks, hired the most capable instructors, and partnered with the world’s top action sports athletes to create the ultimate summer camp experience. All located on a beautiful 48-acre campus, the summer camp experience at Woodward includes a wide range of recreation activities in addition to sports instruction and competition. Plus, Woodward’s supportive community, fueled by a shared passion for action sports culture, lifts all athletes and ignites their complete potential. There’s simply no place like it.