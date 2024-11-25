The Merry Daredevils of Cirque Mechanics Are Back at the New Victory Theater in Yuletide Factory This Holiday Season

Be the hero of the holiday season and bring the whole family to a show that will fill their hearts with circus cheer! The merry daredevils of Cirque Mechanics are back at the New Victory with an industrial-strength spectacular for you and your kin. From the wonder of the German wheel to festive flips from the trampoline wall, they dash and dance through a pageant of powerhouse stunts with grins and goodwill.

Affordability is one of the most important parts of the New Victory’s mission, so tickets to Yuletide Factory start at $29—that’s less than $120 for a family of four!

You know that the New Victory knows circus, and no circus company has played the New Victory more times than Cirque Mechanics! You might remember their mechanical masterpiece Zephyr from 2023. Or 42FT in 2019. This time, the ever energetic ensemble of acrobats transforms a drab assembly plant into a holly jolly Yuletide Factory—an adaptation of Cirque Mechanics’ first and most successful show, Birdhouse Factory, which they’ve performed over 800 times across the U.S., Europe and Asia.

Your family will be wowed as they watch a contortionist perform on a turntable powered by unicyclists, an aerialist rise in a giant wheel, and trampoline artists effortlessly fly through the air. Sparkling with holiday spirit, Yuletide Factory is high-flying fun, comfort and joy for the whole family!

The New Victory lower lobby is full of free festive activities before and after every performance of Yuletide Factory. Stop by 45 minutes before your performance to learn circus tricks, create your own Yuletide Factory timecard and color a cozy holiday sweater! 🎁🤸And get ready for the show at home with New Victory Arts Break videos and activities! Learn more about the artists, practice your present juggling and more.

The New Victory Theater welcomes everyone and strives to make its programs, performances and spaces accessible to all. The theater is wheelchair accessible, and accessibility supports including sensory fidgets, light-sensitivity sunglasses and assistive listening devices are available upon request.

See Yuletide Factory at the New Victory Theater, 209 West 42nd Street, through December 29. Running time: 95 minutes including one intermission.

The December 7, 5pm performance will be ASL-interpreted and Sensory-Friendly, with a shorter running time and modified lighting and sound.

Get your tickets today at NewVictory.org.

