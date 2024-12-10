A Holiday Celebration at ARTECHOUSE

Step into a multi-sensory holiday wonderland where digital artistry, soothing soundscapes, and festive themes come together to create a magical experience for all ages! The holiday season is a time for celebration, joy and nostalgia, but it can also be a time of elevated stress. From gift lists to holiday cards to travel plans or hosting guests, the season of good cheer can become greatly overwhelming. This year, ARTECHOUSE offers you an immersive escape from that stress and overstimulation with Tingle Bells: An ASMR-Inspired Holiday Special. Join us for a holiday celebration where tradition meets innovation, and the warmth of the holidays is reimagined through innovative digital artistry.

ASMR, or Autonomous Sensory Meridian Response, is a soothing sensory experience often described as a gentle tingling sensation that begins in the head and can extend down the neck and spine, triggered by soft sounds or visual stimuli. Though not everyone experiences the physical tingling, ASMR content is designed to promote a sense of calm and relaxation, which is perfect to counter the frenzy of the Holidays. This exhibition is designed to soothe your senses and warm your spirit. Unwind and reconnect in a sanctuary of soundscapes and immersive visuals, as well as interactive exhibits and holiday-themed games, all designed to be oddly… satisfying.

Plus, Tingle Bells just got even more spectacular with the addition of the Spectacular Factory in the Immersion Gallery! Delight in the dazzling imaginary world of a holiday gift factory brought to life, featuring dreamlike visuals and heartwarming holiday themes that will captivate imaginations of all ages.

To fully immerse your senses, visit ARTECHOUSE’s Extended Reality (XR) bar, which offers a specially curated menu of holiday spirits. Try the Hot Chocolate Bliss or hot cider for the kids, and do not miss the adult versions of these, plus beer, wine, and other carefully crafted holiday cocktails.

Purchase a family package and give everyone the gift of festive fun! Each family package is only $60 and includes two adult and two child tickets, with the option to add more adults/children, as necessary. Also, NY, NJ or CT residents save 20% on tickets Mondays – Thursdays.

Make ARTECHOUSE your ultimate holiday retreat. Don’t miss this exhibit’s limited run, closing January 5, 2025. Get tickets at artechouse.com/nyc.

SPONSORED CONTENT BY ARTECHOUSE

