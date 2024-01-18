New York Family Brooklyn Family Queens Family Bronx Family Long Island Family New York Special Child Long Island Special Child Ultimate Guide to Fall/Winter Fun Annual Guide Ultimate Guide to Summer Camp

The Ultimate Guide to Schools 2024

By Posted on

The Ultimate Guide to Schools

For parents navigating the city’s diverse and dynamic educational landscape, this is the guide for you. Our education guide is curated to help you navigate the vast landscape of education resources that New York offers—starting with helpful articles for parents at all chapters of their child’s education journey, such as finding a preschool and a breakdown of New York’s educational choices. Navigate the world of high schools with confidence, and as you embark on college tours, benefit from expert tips tailored for parents. You’ll also find detailed school recommendations in our education listings.

Check out our Education Guide for 2024!

About the Author

Relevant Directory Listings

See More

Joe's Music & Dance Academy

&lt;p&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-size: 10pt; font-family: Arial;&quot; data-sheets-value=&quot;{&quot; data-sheets-userformat=&quot;{&quot;&gt;Private and group music lessons &amp;amp; dance classes for Guitar, Bass, Voice, Violin, Viola, Cello, Upright Bass, Drums, Piano, all woodwind &amp;amp; brass instruments, Choir, Preschool Dance, Ballet, Jazz, Hip Hop, Tap, Step, African and Modern Dance and more. Helping thousands of students begin and continue on their musical journey since 1998!&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/p&gt;

Aviator Sports Summer Day Camp

&lt;p&gt;Aviator Sports Summer Day Camp offers five daily rotating activities such as swimming, ice skating gymnastics, rock climbing, parkour, indoor/outdoor turf, and courts plus more in its ample 175,000 sq. ft. facility and 35-acre outdoor area. Aviator Summer Camp also offers off-site and on-site field trips such as a day at Green Meadows Farm, Launch Trampoline Park, and a Brooklyn Cyclones game. The summer camp runs from 9 am-5 pm with early drop off and late stay available. Bus transportation is also available throughout Brooklyn. Lunch and an afternoon snack are included. Sign up by February 28th to receive up to $300 off camp with early bird discounts.&lt;/p&gt;

Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum

&lt;p&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-size: 10pt; font-family: Arial;&quot; data-sheets-value=&quot;{&quot; data-sheets-userformat=&quot;{&quot;&gt;Looking for something to do with the kids in New York City that is fun, exciting, and educational? The Intrepid Museum offers family-friendly activities and programs all year long that keep children engaged, entertained, and curious about history and science. Fun rain or shine, the Museum offers both indoor and outdoor interactive exhibits and activities. With so many things to do and see, you&amp;rsquo;ll never hear &amp;ldquo;I&amp;rsquo;m bored,&amp;rdquo; when you climb aboard Intrepid. A non-profit, educational institution featuring the legendary aircraft carrier Intrepid, the space shuttle Enterprise, the world&amp;rsquo;s fastest jets and a guided missile submarine.&lt;br /&gt;&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/p&gt;

Things to do with kids in NYC

Post an Event

View All Events…


New York Family January 2024

Related Articles