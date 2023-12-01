Check out the full lineup of exciting activities below.

On Sunday, December 10, 2023, from 2pm to 4pm, families can visit the Morgan for an afternoon full of activities honoring Dickens’s beloved holiday classic, complete with Victorian-era performers, interactive demonstrations themed to the museum’s current exhibitions , live holiday music and much more Dickensian fun!

The Morgan Library And Museum is inviting families to celebrate the holiday season with their annual display of the original manuscript of Charles Dickens’s A Christmas Carol and enjoy festive crafts and activities at their Winter Family Fair !

There are usually no Scrooges allowed at a holiday party, but this one is the exception.

Christmas Present

The Grand Falloons company leads visitors in a lively celebration of A Christmas Carol with strolling characters Ebenezer Scrooge, Bob Cratchit, and the Ghost of Christmas Present, as Victorian-era performers delight with magic and music.

“Come in and know me better, man!”

Get into character, literally, as a figure from A Christmas Carol using the head-in-the-hole board mimicking Punch contributor John Leech’s famous illustrations.

Sachet Your Way

Inspired by Seeds of Knowledge: Early Modern Illustrated Herbals, create your own scent sachet using aromatic ingredients such as lavender and rose petals.

“As good as gold”

Celebrate the fabulous jeweled bindings and coins on display in Morgan’s Bibles: Splendor in Scripture and Medieval Money, Merchants, and Morality by designing your own golden book cover.

Medieval Modeling

Children can choose medieval costume props created by artist Pam Koehler and pose for family pictures in the historic parlor.

Please Touch!

Families can examine an early printed book in person! Dr. Peter Goop of Liechtenstein, whose collection is featured in the exhibition Seeds of Knowledge: Early Modern Illustrated Herbals, has loaned his copy of the 1496 edition of Terence’s Comedies for public study. Families can feel the texture of 500-year-old linen paper and enjoy the woodblock illustrations.

Red Letter Day: Family Raffle

Sign up for two chances to win a copy of A Christmas Carol and Maurice Sendak’s The Nutshell Library. Drawing will be at 3:45pm in the court as part of the Closing Carols.

2:30–2:45pm

Book Look!

Families will take a closer look at pages from an illuminated manuscript in the exhibition Morgan’s Bibles: Splendor in Scripture and discover colorful holiday stories.

3:00–3:30pm

A Christmas Carol Off the Shelves: Reading in the Library

Be dazzled by ghosts and spirits in Pierpont Morgan’s historic library as the Grand Falloons company brings Dickens and his masterpiece to life right off the library shelves with a lively and very merry rendition of A Christmas Carol.

3:45–4:00pm

Closing Carols and Raffle Drawing in the Court

The Grand Falloons close the afternoon with a rendition of classic holiday songs.

Continue your museum visit by exploring all current exhibitions, including the original manuscript of Charles Dickens’s A Christmas Carol in the West Room of J. Pierpont Morgan’s library. You can also purchase your own copy of A Christmas Carol at the Morgan Shop, the first-ever trade edition of Charles Dickens’s “own and only” manuscript.

All activities are free with museum admission and the museum is free for children twelve and under. The Morgan Library and Museum is located at 225 Madison Avenue in Manhattan, NYC. Learn more at themorgan.org.

Psst… Get a first look at the Morgan Library and Museum’s Centennial Celebrations

