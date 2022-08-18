New York Escape Rooms For Families

Escape rooms are the perfect activity for the whole family, especially if you’re a family that loves solving puzzles and working as a team. Generally, you’ll have an hour to follow a story, look for clues, crack codes and find your way out (don’t worry: you’re not actually locked in. You can leave at any time.).

These rooms come in a whole range of difficulty levels and fun themes, so you’re sure to find some great options for your family and skill level. Even if you’re an escape room novice, it’s sure to be a fun choice for the whole family.

Here are seven of the best escape rooms in New York!

At Beat the Bomb in Brooklyn, you and your family will go on an hour-long mission to disarm the World’s Biggest Paint Bomb. Suit up in hazmat gear and do your best to crack the codes in time, or else you’ll be walking out covered in paint. It’s the world’s first immersive social video game company, and the experience combines the best elements from classic escape rooms, gaming technology and 90s game shows.

If you’re not interested in wearing a hazmat suit and maybe getting blasted by paint, be sure to check out Beat the Bomb’s immersive game lounges. Choose from their large selection of games. The minimum age to participate in the Beat the Bomb escape room experience is eight years old.

The Escape Game in Midtown Manhattan is a great choice if you and your family are looking for a classic escape room experience. They have five themed rooms to choose from ranging in different levels of difficulty. You can ask your game guide for as many hints as you need without penalty, so it’s a great option if this is your family’s first time trying out an escape room.

Games here are recommended for ages 13 and up, but younger players are allowed as well.

Looking for a fun escape room experience for all ages? Check out The Great Escape Room in Queens! Their two classic rooms (Poker Night at the President’s Bunker and Escape Artist: The Final Séance) are great for people who love solving puzzles. Work together to break codes and crack open combinations to complete the missions.

They also have a Sherlock Holmes-themed scavenger hunt room. This room is focused more on searching for clues instead of solving puzzles, making it perfect for families with young children or a range of escape room skills. See why the Great Escape Room was voted the #1 escape room across America!

Brooklyn’s Shipwrecked amusement center has three mini escape rooms for you and your family to choose from. In this adventure, you’ll have one hour to complete as many of Shipwreck’s mini escape rooms as you can. Some of the rooms are better suited for younger children than others, so be sure to scope them out and choose the best rooms for you and your family.

While you’re there, check out Shipwreck’s other offerings, like the 18-hole miniature golf course with four themed areas or the huge arcade. There’s enough here for a full night of family fun.

Puzzle Break in Long Island offers unique-themed escape room experiences. Choose from rooms themed around midnight carnivals, Grimm fairy tales, a lost temple and more. If you’re looking for fun at home, check out the virtual edition of Puzzle Break’s rooms as well. A live game host will be online with you to help you through the room, and it’s a great way to have a family game night at home.

Just Escape is Long Island’s top-rated spot for escape rooms. Work with your family to find clues, solve puzzles and escape the room in under an hour. There are six rooms to choose from, each with a different level of difficulty. Build up your skills by working through the increasingly difficult rooms until you can conquer Cabin in the Woods, the hardest room on site. Plus, Just Escape has new rooms coming soon, so there’ll be no shortage of escape room adventures.

Great escape rooms aren’t just limited to the city. Hour to Exit in Downtown New Rochelle is an unbeatable escape experience for you and your family, especially if you’re looking for an option in Westchester.

There are two escape experiences available for booking now: Elude the Illusionist, where you and your team have an hour to uncover a magician’s secrets, and Dorm Rules, where your mission is to swipe a key to a dorm common room before your RA gets back. There’s also a jewel heist-themed room coming soon and new adventures coming down the line.