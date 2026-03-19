Celebrate Earth Day early with hands-on science, crafts, and family-friendly activities on April 18.

Earth Day is a day for everyone to celebrate and learn about ways to take care of our earth, but for children and young people, it’s possibly even more special. They’re naturally curious, hopeful, and want to make the world a better place. I still remember getting involved in Earth Day projects back in school and wholeheartedly believing our little campaigns could make a difference, and who knows, maybe they did, because you never really know when you will stay with a kid for life. At the very least, celebrating Earth Day helps raise awareness among kids and adults that taking care of our Earth is something we can all do.

One of the easiest, most meaningful ways to acknowledge and celebrate Earth Day with your kids is by letting them learn, ask questions, and feel like they’re part of something bigger, and the American Museum of Natural History’s EarthFest is the perfect place to do it.

At a Glance

EarthFest is a hands-on, family-friendly Earth Day celebration

It’s Saturday, April 18, starting at 11 am at the American Museum of Natural History

Kids can bring in things they’ve found, like rocks, shells, or seeds, and have real scientists take a look and explain what they are

Make crafts, join storytime, play science trivia, and explore a walk-through model of a research vessel

Free for members; included with general admission

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Earth Day is April 22, and this year it falls on a weekday, but the American Museum of Natural History is starting the celebration early. On Saturday, April 18, the museum will host EarthFest, its annual, all-ages celebration of the planet that’s part science fair, part craft studio, and part live event, all rolled into one very full afternoon.

What’s Happening at EarthFest

EarthFest is part of the Milstein Discovery Series and perfect for curious kids who love asking questions. A big highlight is the Identification Stations in the Milstein Hall of Ocean Life, where museum scientists take a close look at real specimens and help explain what they are.

One of the most fun, interactive parts is that kids (and adults) can bring in something they found, like a shell from the beach, a rock from the park, or a seed pod from the backyard, and have a real scientist tell them what it is.

In another part of the museum, kids can walk through a 46-foot inflatable model of the research vessel JOIDES Resolution, and learn about ocean drilling.

There are various crafts, including DIY buttons, biodiversity bracelets, and art printed on plantable seed paper that blooms into flowers once you get it home and into soil.

Younger kids can enjoy nature-themed storytime, with picture books read aloud, including Good Morning, Garden! and Peekaboo, Flowers!

If your kids like movies, there is a two-episode screening of LIFE UNEARTHED with explorer and filmmaker Ariel Waldman, followed by a panel discussion.

An all-ages science trivia runs throughout the day, with stickers for everyone who plays.

EarthFest is free for museum members and included with regular admission. It runs Saturday, April 18, from 11 am- 4 pm, with activities spread throughout the building.

For more details on the event and the full schedule, check out the American Museum of Natural History website. American Museum of Natural History is located at 200 Central Park West; 212-769-5100.

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