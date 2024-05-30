Rockland and Bergen County Carnivals, Festivals and Parades: June 2024
Rockland County
15th Annual PLUS Polish Festival
Saturday, June 1, 11 am – 10 pm; June 2, 11 am – 9 pm.
German Masonic Park, 89 Western Hwy S., Tappan
All Ages
$12; free admission for ages 12 and younger
Celebrate Polish culture and heritage with tons of fun, traditional food and music, live entertainment and various shows, competitions, games, and attractions for children and youth.
African American Day Parade & Festival
Saturday June 1, 12pm
Nyack Memorial Park, 4 Depew Ave., Nyack
All Ages
Free
Celebrate African American culture with a parade that leads into a festival featuring live entertainment, food, music, face painting, vendors, and more.
Nanuet Street Fair
Sunday, June 2, 10 am – 5 pm
Nanuet Street Fair, Main St. Nanuet
All Ages
Free
Celebrate the 10th Anniversary Nanuet Street Fair with over 200 exhibitors, food vendors, and live entertainment on two stages featuring music for all ages from the 60’s, 70’s, 80’s, and today. There will also be a Kid’s Zone featuring kids’ rides and its own stage with student performances from local music, dance and karate schools along with a magic show.
West Nyack Greek Festival
June 6-9, Thursday, 5:30 – 10 pm; Friday and Saturday, 12 – 10 pm; Sunday, 12 – 8 pm.
Saints Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church, 1 Marycrest Road, West Nyack
All Ages
Free
Celebrate Greek culture with live music, dancing, homemade food, rides, games, and vendors.
Armonk Lions Club Fol-de-Rol Festival
Thursday, June 6, 6 – 10 pm
Wampus Brook Park, 811 NY-128, Armonk
All Ages
Free
The 48th Annual Fol-de-Rol and Country Fair offers rides, games, food trucks, weekend craft market, car show, live music and more!
New City Street Fair 2024
Sunday, June 9, 10 am – 5 pm
Begins at Main Street and Congers Road, New City
All Ages
Free
The annual New City Summer Street Fair brings you live music, food, drink, shopping, and more! This year, kids will enjoy rides, face painting, and arts ‘n crafts.
2024 Sloatsburg SpringFest
Sunday, June 9, noon – 4 pm
Mill Street Park, Mill St., Sloatsburg
All Ages
Free
Come out for a family-friendly day filled with craft vendors, live music, food, and 50/50 raffle.
Bergen County
L.E.A.D. Fest Carnival
Wednesdays – Fridays, 5 pm, Saturdays and Sundays, 3 pm, through June 9.
Westfield Garden State Plaza, One Garden State Plaza, Paramus
All Ages
$5 Admission
Enjoy food, rides, and entertainment at this carnival that benefits Law Enforcement Against Drugs & Violence, a nationwide nonprofit that works with communities to help students understand the dangers of drugs and violence.
Hasbrouck Heights Spring Fling Street Fair
Sunday, June 2, 10 am – 5 pm
Held Along Boulevard, Hasbrouck Heights
Ages 3 and up
Free
Come out for a day of food booths and trucks, kiddie rides and a kids’ area, live music, performances by local groups, vendors, and more.
Elmwood Park’s Multi-Cultural Street Fair
Saturday, June 15, 11 am – 5 pm
Held Along Market Street, 300 Market Street, Elmwood Park
Ages 3 and up
Free
This event brings you live entertainment, kiddie rides & games, great festival foods & food trucks, vendors, and so much more.
State Fair Meadowlands
June 20, 6 pm-12 am; June 21, 6 pm – 1 am; June 22, 2 pm – 1 am; June 23, 2 pm- 12 am; June 24, 26 & 27, 6 pm- 12 am; June 28, 6 pm – 1 am; June 29, 2 pm – 1 am; June 30, 2 pm-12 am; July 1, 6 pm- 12 am
Metlife Stadium, 1 MetLife Stadium Drive, East Rutherford
All Ages
$39.99
Thrill-seekers and families alike will experience a spectacle of daring acrobatics, heart-racing amusement rides, mesmerizing magic shows, and live music performances!