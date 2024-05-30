Brooklyn Family Queens Family Bronx Family Long Island Family Long Island Special Child New York Special Child Ultimate Guide to Summer Camp Ultimate Guide to Schools Ultimate Guide to Fall/Winter Fun Annual Guide
Things To Do

Rockland and Bergen County Carnivals, Festivals and Parades: June 2024

By Posted on
Rockland and Bergen County Carnivals, Festivals and Parades: June 2024
Getty Images

Rockland and Bergen County Carnivals, Festivals and Parades: June 2024

June is full of festivals, carnivals, and parades for the whole family! We’ve rounded up some of the best ones coming up on Long Island!

Psst… Here’s how to protect your family from ticks this summer!

Rockland County

15th Annual PLUS Polish Festival

Saturday, June 1, 11 am – 10 pm; June 2, 11 am – 9 pm.
German Masonic Park, 89 Western Hwy S., Tappan
All Ages
$12; free admission for ages 12 and younger

Celebrate Polish culture and heritage with tons of fun, traditional food and music, live entertainment and various shows, competitions, games, and attractions for children and youth. 

African American Day Parade & Festival

Saturday June 1, 12pm
Nyack Memorial Park, 4 Depew Ave., Nyack
All Ages
Free

Celebrate African American culture with a parade that leads into a festival featuring live entertainment, food, music, face painting, vendors, and more. 

Nanuet Street Fair

Sunday, June 2, 10 am – 5 pm
Nanuet Street Fair, Main St. Nanuet
All Ages
Free

Celebrate the 10th Anniversary Nanuet Street Fair with over 200 exhibitors, food vendors, and live entertainment on two stages featuring music for all ages from the 60’s, 70’s, 80’s, and today. There will also be a Kid’s Zone featuring kids’ rides and its own stage with student performances from local music, dance and karate schools along with a magic show. 

West Nyack Greek Festival

June 6-9, Thursday, 5:30 – 10 pm; Friday and Saturday, 12 – 10 pm; Sunday, 12 – 8 pm.
Saints Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church, 1 Marycrest Road, West Nyack
All Ages
Free

Celebrate Greek culture with live music, dancing, homemade food, rides, games, and vendors.

Armonk Lions Club Fol-de-Rol Festival

Thursday, June 6, 6 – 10 pm
Wampus Brook Park, 811 NY-128, Armonk
All Ages
Free

The 48th Annual Fol-de-Rol and Country Fair offers rides, games, food trucks, weekend craft market, car show, live music and more!

New City Street Fair 2024

Sunday, June 9, 10 am – 5 pm
Begins at Main Street and Congers Road, New City
All Ages
Free

The annual New City Summer Street Fair brings you live music, food, drink, shopping, and more! This year, kids will enjoy rides, face painting, and arts ‘n crafts. 

2024 Sloatsburg SpringFest

Sunday, June 9, noon – 4 pm
Mill Street Park, Mill St., Sloatsburg
All Ages
Free

Come out for a family-friendly day filled with craft vendors, live music, food, and 50/50 raffle.

Bergen County

L.E.A.D. Fest Carnival

Wednesdays – Fridays, 5 pm, Saturdays and Sundays, 3 pm, through June 9.
Westfield Garden State Plaza, One Garden State Plaza, Paramus
All Ages
$5 Admission

Enjoy food, rides, and entertainment at this carnival that benefits Law Enforcement Against Drugs & Violence, a nationwide nonprofit that works with communities to help students understand the dangers of drugs and violence. 

Hasbrouck Heights Spring Fling Street Fair

Sunday, June 2, 10 am – 5 pm
Held Along Boulevard, Hasbrouck Heights
Ages 3 and up
Free

Come out for a day of food booths and trucks, kiddie rides and a kids’ area, live music, performances by local groups, vendors, and more. 

Elmwood Park’s Multi-Cultural Street Fair

Saturday, June 15, 11 am – 5 pm
Held Along Market Street, 300 Market Street, Elmwood Park
Ages 3 and up
Free

This event brings you live entertainment, kiddie rides & games, great festival foods & food trucks, vendors, and so much more. 

State Fair Meadowlands

June 20, 6 pm-12 am; June 21, 6 pm – 1 am; June 22, 2 pm – 1 am; June 23, 2 pm- 12 am; June 24, 26 & 27, 6 pm- 12 am; June 28, 6 pm – 1 am; June 29, 2 pm – 1 am; June 30, 2 pm-12 am; July 1, 6 pm- 12 am
Metlife Stadium, 1 MetLife Stadium Drive, East Rutherford
All Ages
$39.99

Thrill-seekers and families alike will experience a spectacle of daring acrobatics, heart-racing amusement rides, mesmerizing magic shows, and live music performances!

Sign up for New York Family's weekly newsletters!

See more NYC events Post an event

About the Author

Shara Levine

Shara Levine, originally from Brooklyn, is the Events Manager for New York Family Magazine. As a lifelong New Yorker, and mom of four raising her kids on Long Island, Shara knows her hometown well and brings her love of all things fun to New York Family by sharing the best in kid friendly events, festival, concerts, and performances in NYC, Brooklyn, Queens, Long Island, and Westchester. When not helping parents plan their family’s day out, Shara enjoys making random Seinfeld references and going on late-night Target runs.

Relevant Directory Listings

See More

Bounce! Family Entertainment Center

&lt;p&gt;Bounce! Family Entertainment Center is an indoor birthday party and play space located in Syosset, NY. Perfect for birthday parties, group events, open play, and more! We have the best party packages on Long Island! Our facility has multiple AWESOME attractions: The Trampoline courts, The Adventure Zone, Bumper Cars, Laser Tag, Soft Play, Arcade, &amp;amp; MORE! If you need a break from jumping and climbing, try out some of our delicious food from The Bounce Bites Kitchen! Come on in to any of our Open Play, Toddler Time, or Glow Night sessions!&lt;/p&gt;

Steps on Broadway Youth Programs

&lt;p class=&quot;m_6201101365486487057m_1751229968981391907gmail-m-6447730382188674378msonospacing&quot; style=&quot;color: #222222; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: small; background-color: #ffffff;&quot;&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-family: Arial, sans-serif;&quot;&gt;For 40 years, the Youth Programs at the internationally celebrated Steps on Broadway have nurtured young dancers, ages 18 months to 18 years.&amp;nbsp; Whether seeking a fun dance experience or comprehensive pre-professional training, there is a program suited for everyone.&amp;nbsp; Classes include ballet, tap, jazz, theater dance, hip hop, contemporary, modern, pointe and more.&amp;nbsp; Taught by a faculty of internationally-recognized concert, ballet, Broadway and celebrated guest artists, every student is encouraged to discover their artistic uniqueness, deepen their passion for the art form, while growing as dancers and individuals.&amp;nbsp;&lt;/span&gt;&lt;u&gt;&lt;/u&gt;&lt;u&gt;&lt;/u&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p class=&quot;MsoNormal&quot; style=&quot;margin: 0px 0px 10pt; color: #222222; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: small; background: white;&quot;&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: #5a5a5a;&quot;&gt;Classes are offered throughout the academic year and summer.&lt;/span&gt;&lt;u&gt;&lt;/u&gt;&lt;u&gt;&lt;/u&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p class=&quot;MsoNormal&quot; style=&quot;margin: 0px 0px 10pt; color: #222222; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: small; background: white;&quot;&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: #5a5a5a;&quot;&gt;First Steps (ages 18 mos &amp;ndash; 5 yrs)&lt;/span&gt;&lt;u&gt;&lt;/u&gt;&lt;u&gt;&lt;/u&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p class=&quot;MsoNormal&quot; style=&quot;margin: 0px 0px 10pt; color: #222222; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: small; background: white;&quot;&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: #5a5a5a;&quot;&gt;Kids &amp;amp; Teens (ages 6-18 yrs)&lt;/span&gt;&lt;u&gt;&lt;/u&gt;&lt;u&gt;&lt;/u&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p class=&quot;MsoNormal&quot; style=&quot;margin: 0px 0px 10pt; color: #222222; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: small; background: white;&quot;&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: #5a5a5a;&quot;&gt;Pre-Professional Program (ages 7-18 yrs, by audition only)&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/p&gt;

Young Actors at Strasberg

&lt;p&gt;Young Actors at Strasberg&amp;nbsp;offers a comprehensive array of acting programs for students in grades 2 &amp;ndash;&amp;nbsp;12. Classes provide kids and teens with a foundation in Lee Strasberg&#039;s Method Acting and the tools to succeed in the professional industry &amp;ndash;&amp;nbsp;all while maintaining a fun and playful environment. Programs are tailored to encompass students at all levels, from those just beginning their acting journey to Broadway veterans and professional child actors. Young Actors at Strasberg alumni include Lady Gaga, Sophia Lillis, Angelina Jolie, Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson and Rosario Dawson!&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;Young Actors&amp;nbsp;Programs are available online and in-person at our New York Campus, located in Union Square. Saturday, After-School and Online classes are offered during the traditional school year (Fall, Winter, and Spring) and Monday through Friday day camps and intensives are held in&amp;nbsp;July and August.&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;&lt;strong&gt;About The Lee Strasberg Theatre &amp;amp; Film Institute:&lt;/strong&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;Founded in 1969 by Lee and Anna Strasberg, The Lee Strasberg Theatre &amp;amp; Film Institute is the only school that teaches Lee Strasberg&#039;s work in its complete and authentic form. The Institute&#039;s goal is to provide students with a craft that will help them create a reality and respond truthfully in imaginary circumstances, regardless of the style or form of material being used. LSTFI is proud to have award-winning alumni from around the world working as writers, directors, and actors in all mediums.&lt;/p&gt;


New York Family May 2024

Related Articles