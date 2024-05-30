Rockland and Bergen County Carnivals, Festivals and Parades: June 2024

June is full of festivals, carnivals, and parades for the whole family!

Rockland County

Saturday, June 1, 11 am – 10 pm; June 2, 11 am – 9 pm.

German Masonic Park, 89 Western Hwy S., Tappan

All Ages

$12; free admission for ages 12 and younger

Celebrate Polish culture and heritage with tons of fun, traditional food and music, live entertainment and various shows, competitions, games, and attractions for children and youth.

Saturday June 1, 12pm

Nyack Memorial Park, 4 Depew Ave., Nyack

All Ages

Free

Celebrate African American culture with a parade that leads into a festival featuring live entertainment, food, music, face painting, vendors, and more.

Sunday, June 2, 10 am – 5 pm

Nanuet Street Fair, Main St. Nanuet

All Ages

Free

Celebrate the 10th Anniversary Nanuet Street Fair with over 200 exhibitors, food vendors, and live entertainment on two stages featuring music for all ages from the 60’s, 70’s, 80’s, and today. There will also be a Kid’s Zone featuring kids’ rides and its own stage with student performances from local music, dance and karate schools along with a magic show.

June 6-9, Thursday, 5:30 – 10 pm; Friday and Saturday, 12 – 10 pm; Sunday, 12 – 8 pm.

Saints Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church, 1 Marycrest Road, West Nyack

All Ages

Free

Celebrate Greek culture with live music, dancing, homemade food, rides, games, and vendors.

Thursday, June 6, 6 – 10 pm

Wampus Brook Park, 811 NY-128, Armonk

All Ages

Free

The 48th Annual Fol-de-Rol and Country Fair offers rides, games, food trucks, weekend craft market, car show, live music and more!

Sunday, June 9, 10 am – 5 pm

Begins at Main Street and Congers Road, New City

All Ages

Free

The annual New City Summer Street Fair brings you live music, food, drink, shopping, and more! This year, kids will enjoy rides, face painting, and arts ‘n crafts.

Sunday, June 9, noon – 4 pm

Mill Street Park, Mill St., Sloatsburg

All Ages

Free

Come out for a family-friendly day filled with craft vendors, live music, food, and 50/50 raffle.

Bergen County

Wednesdays – Fridays, 5 pm, Saturdays and Sundays, 3 pm, through June 9.

Westfield Garden State Plaza, One Garden State Plaza, Paramus

All Ages

$5 Admission

Enjoy food, rides, and entertainment at this carnival that benefits Law Enforcement Against Drugs & Violence, a nationwide nonprofit that works with communities to help students understand the dangers of drugs and violence.

Sunday, June 2, 10 am – 5 pm

Held Along Boulevard, Hasbrouck Heights

Ages 3 and up

Free

Come out for a day of food booths and trucks, kiddie rides and a kids’ area, live music, performances by local groups, vendors, and more.

Saturday, June 15, 11 am – 5 pm

Held Along Market Street, 300 Market Street, Elmwood Park

Ages 3 and up

Free

This event brings you live entertainment, kiddie rides & games, great festival foods & food trucks, vendors, and so much more.

June 20, 6 pm-12 am; June 21, 6 pm – 1 am; June 22, 2 pm – 1 am; June 23, 2 pm- 12 am; June 24, 26 & 27, 6 pm- 12 am; June 28, 6 pm – 1 am; June 29, 2 pm – 1 am; June 30, 2 pm-12 am; July 1, 6 pm- 12 am

Metlife Stadium, 1 MetLife Stadium Drive, East Rutherford

All Ages

$39.99

Thrill-seekers and families alike will experience a spectacle of daring acrobatics, heart-racing amusement rides, mesmerizing magic shows, and live music performances!