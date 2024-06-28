Carnivals, Festivals and Parades In and Near NYC: July 2024

July is full of festivals, carnivals and parades for the whole family all month long! We’ve rounded up some of the best ones coming up.

Manhattan

Poster House, 119 West 23rd St., Chelsea

Saturday, July 13, 12 – 5 pm

All Ages

Free

Celebrate 5 years of Poster House at this Anniversary Block Party featuring games, prizes, food trucks, and art-making activities for all ages—plus free admission to the museum. Museum tours will be offered throughout the day, featuring spring exhibitions, Wonder City of the World: New York City Travel Posters, and The Anatomy of a Movie Poster: The Work of Dawn Baillie.

Madison Ave. from 59th to 63rd St., Midtown

Friday, July 14, 12 – 5 pm

All Ages

Free

FIAF’s annual celebration of France’s national holiday is the largest in New York City and welcomes over 25,000 people. This year’s fête promises to be bigger than ever with can’t miss cultural programming, more than 50 French and local vendor booths, and free activities for all ages.

Bronx

East 135th Street & Alexander Ave., Mott Haven

Wednesday, July 17, 11 am – 3 pm

Ages 5 and up

Free

Learn, connect, and make a difference at this event featuring workshops, speakers, and resources to help you combat bullying in your community. Plus, raffles, music and live performances.

Brooklyn

Shrine Church of Our Lady of Mount Carmel, 275 N 8th St., Williamsburg

July 10-July 21, Weekdays, 6 – 10 pm; Saturdays, 4 – 11 pm; Sundays, 12 – 10 pm

All Ages

Free admission

For 12 days, the streets surrounding the Shrine Church of Our Lady of Mount Carmel are transformed into a vibrant festival of Italian culture with food vendors, rides, games, and daily entertainment

Staten Island

Snug Harbor Cultural Center, Snug Harbor North Gate on Richmond Terrace

Friday, July 19, 12 – 4 pm

All Ages

Free admission

Jump, run, cool off, and have a blast at Sprinklerfest! With food, music, and over 30 sprinklers, it’s a great day for families to meet their neighbors and come together for a day of fun in the sun.

Long Island

Through July 14, Weekdays, 5 – 11 pm, Saturdays, Sundays and July 3-4, 12 – 11 pm

Nassau Coliseum, 1255 Hempstead Turnpike, Uniondale

All Ages

$10 admission; free admission for under 36″ tall; additional fee for rides.

Check out amazing entertainment, educational experiences, and brand-new amusement rides and attractions!

Greis Park, 55 Wilbur St. Lynbrook

Thursday, July 4, 5 – 10 pm; Friday, July 5, 5 – 11 pm; Saturday, July 6, 12 – 11 pm; Sunday, July 7, 12 – 10 pm.

All Ages

Free admission and parking. Ride cost varies.

Enjoy midway rides and games and favorite fair food at this family-friendly youth football fundraiser.

Downtown Riverhead, Main Street from Griffing Avenue to McDermott Avenue, Riverhead

Friday, July 5, 5 – 9:30 pm.

All Ages

Free

Discover all that Downtown Riverhead has to offer with live music on multiple stages, local craft beverages, outdoor dining, Long Island artists, performers and street vendors.

Hoshyla Farms, 132 Ryerson Ave., Manorville

July 6-7, Saturday and Sunday, 11 am – 6 pm

All Ages

Free admission

Immerse yourself in a scent-sational experience at the Lavender Festival hosted by Hoshyla Farms. This event offers a weekend of relaxation and entertainment for the whole family. Wander through lavender fields and pick your own lavender, enjoy live music, indulge in local wine tastings, and explore a vibrant vendor market featuring handcrafted goods and delicious treats.

Tanger Outlets Deer Park, 152 The Arches Cir. Deer Park

July 12-14, Friday, 1 – 8 pm; Saturday and Sunday, 11 am – 8 pm.

All Ages

$5-$18

Come out for a culinary adventure at “Taste the World” featuring delectable dishes inspired by countries from all around the globe. With over 85 vendors, get ready to savor some of the best cuisine that the Tri-State area has to offer! There will be over 80 different food vendors serving Tastes from Around the World, Art Bazaar, Live Music All Day, Virtual Reality, Rock Climbing, Real Axe Throwing, Laser Tag, Bumper Cars, Mini Golf Course, Kids Section with Face Painting, a Henna and rides, Video game truck, Red Carpet Photo Booth, Psychic readings, and more.

Harbes Farm & Vineyard, 715 Sound Ave., Mattituck

July 13-14, Saturday and Sunday, 10 am – 6 pm.

All Ages

Barnyard Adventure admission: $27.95.

Join Harbes Family Farm’s second annual Summer Sunflower Festival! Don’t miss two fun-filled summer days filled with beautiful SUNFLOWERS! There’ll be free live music in the courtyard/picnic area both days from 1-5 pm. While you’re here you can visit Harbes Barnyard Adventure for hours of family fun! Harbes Barnyard Adventure is an 8-acre, family-friendly experience for all ages. The Barnyard admission includes a Musical Hayride tour of the 100-acre farm and their famous pig races.

5 Randall Road, Shoreham

Saturday, July 13, 3 – 9 pm

All Ages

$15-$65

Join the spectacular celebration of Nikola Tesla’s birthday at the Tesla Expo with an unforgettable experience packed with innovation, entertainment, and fun for all ages.

Main Street from Port Washington Blvd to Mackey Ave., Port Washington

Thursday, July 18, 5 – 10 pm

All Ages

Free

Enjoy an evening of outdoor dining, live music, street vendors, touch-a-truck, kids messy zone, and more. Find multiple performance areas featuring live, talent. Shop over 100 of Port Washington’s diverse businesses and eateries. From fine home furnishings, music shops, hand-dipped ice cream, and everything in between, Port Washington has it all.

The Whaling Museum & Education Center, 301 Main Street, Cold Spring Harbor

Sunday, July 21, 10 am – 5 pm

Ages 3 and older

$10-$20

Celebrate the world of sea glass with demos, workshops, presentations, talks, music, and more in this indoor & outdoor event.​ ​

Rockland/Bergen

Metlife Stadium, 1 MetLife Stadium Drive, East Rutherford

July 1 & 2, 6 pm – 12 am; July 3, 6 pm – 1 am; July 4 – 6, 2 pm – 1 am; July 7, 2 pm – 12 am.

All Ages

$39.99

Thrill-seekers and families alike will experience a spectacle of daring acrobatics, heart-racing amusement rides, mesmerizing magic shows, and live music performances!

Palisades Center, 1000 Palisades Center Drive, West Nyack

Starting July 11, Mondays – Thursdays, 5 – 10 pm, Fridays, 5 – 11 pm, Saturdays, 12 – 11 pm, Thursdays, 12 – 10 pm, through July 21.

All Ages

Free admission; prices vary for rides.

Come out for carnival rides, games, food, live entertainment, and more!

Downtown Nyack, 100 Main Street, Nyack

Sunday, July 14, 10 am – 5 pm

All Ages

Free

This perfect summer shopping and dining event features over 300 exhibitors, from 4 states, with a great selection of arts & crafts, new retail items & unique gifts that will be lining downtown. A diverse array of handmade items including pottery, art, hand-crafted jewelry, photography, fiber to woodworkers, mixed media & more will be on display.

American Dream, 1 American Dream Way, East Rutherford, NJ

July 12-15, Friday, 4 – 10 pm; Saturday-Monday, 12 – 10 pm.

All ages

$15-$50; free admission for children 12 and younger.

Embark on a culinary dream featuring street food excellence, live music, and fun activities! Explore an array of globally inspired flavors, including dishes like Chinese BBQ skewers, Caribbean oxtail sliders, fusion birra taco pizza, and indulgent truffle macaroni and cheese and immerse yourself in a world of creativity and inspiration as talented artists showcase their work. From glass making to axe throwing, experience a diverse range of entertainment beyond local artistry.

Orange County Fairgrounds, 239 Wisner Ave. Middletown

July 18-28, Weekdays, 4 – 11 pm, Saturdays and Sundays, 1 – 11 pm

All Ages

Admission is $7-$10; free for children 6 and younger; $30 ride bracelet; individual ride tickets available for purchase.

The Orange County Fair brings you the best in family entertainment, local and national music, and of course amazing amusement rides. This year’s amazing lineup includes Tribute Bands in their new amphitheater, spectacular entertainment like the All NEW Be the Kids Circus Show, Anastasini Circus, Big Bee Transforming Robot, and much more!

The Orangetown Historical Museum & Archives, 196 Chief Bill Harris Way, Orangeburg

July 21, 1 – 4 pm

Ages 3 and up

Free

Come out for a summer Sunday afternoon visiting the museum and engaging with local artists! The museum’s exhibition ‘Creating Community 1950’ will be open free of charge with outdoor vendors sharing their wares on the grounds of the DePew House. Create your own art with Rockland Art in Public Places and explore a variety of crafters including origami art, handmade jewelry, prints, stickers, cards, crochet, paintings, antiques, and more!