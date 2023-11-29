Nutcracker Performances Around New York and Nearby 2023

Nutcracker performances are a Christmas season staple. There are countless opportunities to experience this timeless classic with your family as Christmas gets closer.

Whether you’re looking for a classic ballet or something for your younger children, we’ve rounded up the best Nutcracker performances around New York and nearby this season!

Click on your region to jump to events near you!

Manhattan

Brookfield Place, 230 Vesey Street, Battery Park City

Dec. 1-3, Friday-Sunday, 1 pm and Saturday, 7 pm.

All ages

Free

Advanced registration is required

Experience The Nutcracker set to Tchaikovsky’s cherished score in Art Nouveau-style circa 1907 with innovative choreography by long-time New York Theatre Ballet choreographer, Keith Michael.

David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center, 20 Lincoln Center Plaza, Upper West Side

Nov. 24-Dec. 31, See website for complete schedule

Ages 5 and older

Tickets start at $95

The quintessential New York City holiday experience, George Balanchine’s The Nutcracker® whisks away children and adults alike with Tschaikovsky’s immortal score.

A cast of 150 delectable characters with sensational sets and costumes transports audiences to the luscious Land Of Sweets for waltzing treats to delight the entire family.

Theatre Row, 410 West 42nd Street, Midtown

Dec. 2-21, See website for complete schedule

All ages

$57.50-$64.50

You’re invited to Clara-Marie’s holiday party! Join Clara-Marie and the Prince as they travel to a magical kingdom filled with sparkling skies, dancing flowers, and a pesky mouse king in this interactive holiday classic reimagined for your youngest theatergoers!

My First Nutcracker celebrates and explores imagination, family, tradition, and female empowerment.

Ballet Arts Rudolf Nureyev Studio in The City Center, 130 W 56th Street, Midtown

Dec. 2-17, Saturdays and Sundays, 7:30 – 9 pm

All ages

$59-$76

See multi-award choreographer Chiara Ajkun’s rendition of Tchaikovsky’s ballet performed by the dancers of the Ajkun Ballet Theatre. Enjoy complimentary photos and a post-performance chat with the artists and seating close to the dancing.

Florence Gould Hall, 55 E. 59th Street, Midtown East

Dec. 16-17, Saturday and Sunday, 11 am, 1 pm, and 3:30 pm.

Ages 3 and older

$30

With mischievous mice, sparkling snowflakes, and dancing flowers, New York Theatre Ballet’s The Nutcracker, set to Tchaikovsky’s beloved score, is set in Art Nouveau style.

Choreographed by Keith Michael. This hour-long production features a time-bending clock, a luminous owl, and the enchanting and cherished characters that audiences have delighted in year after year.

The 92nd Street Y, New York, 1395 Lexington Avenue, Upper East Side

Saturday, Dec. 16, 2 pm and 7 pm.

Ages 8 and older

$10-$50

The Bang Group’s Nut/Cracked — is not the usual holiday dance fare! Shake off the tinsel as choreographer David Parker brings tap, vaudeville, ballet, disco, contemporary dance and genre-nonconforming glee to the 92NY stage.

Nut/Cracked makes Tchaikovsky’s beloved score swing with unexpected arrangements by Duke Ellington, Glenn Miller, and Fred Waring & the Pennsylvanians.

Bronx

Lehman Center for the Performing Arts, 250 Bedford Park Boulevard West, Bronx

Saturday, Dec. 16, 2 pm & 6 pm; Sunday, Dec. 17, 2 pm.

All ages

Tickets start at $32

Westchester Ballet Company’s Nutcracker is a spectacular, enchanting, full-length presentation of the beloved holiday classic featuring a cast of 100 dancers.

This sumptuous ballet, set in 1830s Europe, tells the story of young Clara as she travels on a magical journey on Christmas Eve with the fantastical Nutcracker at her side.

WBC’s production is notable not only for its exquisite choreography, set to Tchaikovsky’s beautiful score, but also for its opulent costumes and special effects.

Brooklyn

Kings Theatre, 1027 Flatbush Ave., Flatbush

Wednesday, Dec. 6, 7 – 9 pm

All ages

$45-$198

Gather your loved ones for the warm-glow-nostalgia of America’s favorite Christmas celebration. Experience the extraordinary international cast and Ukrainian Principal Artists performing at the peak of classical European Ballet.

Be transported by the magic of jaw-dropping acrobatics, larger than life puppets and stunning hand-crafted sets and costumes.

Kings Theatre, 1027 Flatbush Ave., Flatbush

Saturday, Dec. 16, 2 pm & 7 pm.

All ages

$45-$141

A re-imagined holiday classic, The Brooklyn Nutcracker fuses ballet, hip-hop and a rich tapestry of global dance genres to create a new family tradition for the modern era.

Culturally immersive, The Brooklyn Nutcracker transforms familiar Nutcracker characters and scenes to represent the heart of Brooklyn’s cultural mosaic.

Queens

Queensborough Performing Arts Center, 222-05 56th Ave., Bayside

Friday, Dec. 15, 8 pm

All ages

$43-$68

The State Ballet Theatre of Ukraine, is a 55-member troupe of Ukrainian dancers who come together each year to perform in North America.

Following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, eyes have turned toward the Eastern European nation and its displaced people, including its dancers. Despite all odds, the company is back bringing to life the classic tale of Clara and her magical Nutcracker.

Featuring stunning sets, elaborate costumes, and breathtaking choreography, the production showcases the immense talent and precision of the dancers, with graceful movements and technical prowess that will leave audiences in awe.

The music, composed by Tchaikovsky, enhances the magical atmosphere of the performance.

LaGuardia Performing Arts Center, 31-10 Thomson Ave., Long Island City

Sunday, Dec. 17, 3 – 6 pm

All ages

$40

Come out for this beloved holiday tradition with Joffrey Ballet School’s production of “The Nutcracker” followed by a meet and greet with cast members, and a visit to Santa’s Toyland with the sounds of the season.

Long Island

Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center, 76 Main St., Westhampton Beach

Saturday, Dec. 9, 7 – 9 pm

All ages

$35

Join Clara as her beloved Nutcracker Doll turns into a prince and takes her on a journey to an enchanted wonderland forest and into the Land of The Sweets, where she meets the Sugar Plum Fairy, and many more beloved characters.

Capture the holiday spirit and watch this year’s Peconic Ballet Theatre’s production of “The Nutcracker.”

John Cranford Adams Playhouse at Hofstra University, Hofstra University, 118, Hempstead

Dec. 16-17, Saturday and Sunday, 12 pm & 5 pm.

All ages

$45; $35 for children younger than 12 and seniors

New York Dance Theatre’s production of “The Nutcracker” has been a family holiday tradition for more than 40 years. Experience the magic of the season when a girl’s Christmas Eve dream brings toys, candies and snowflakes to life dancing in this classic ballet.

This professional production features guest artists New York City Ballet soloist (and Long Island native) Erica Pereira and New York City Ballet principal Daniel Ulbricht, and a children’s cast from the Ohman School of Ballet and the School of American Ballet.

Tilles Center for the Performing Arts, 720 Northern Blvd, Brookville

Saturday, Dec. 16, 1 pm & 6 pm; Sunday, Dec. 17, 2 pm.

All ages

$54-$84

Eglevsky Ballet presents its production of “The Nutcracker” with choreography by Maurice Brandon Curry and live music provided by the Park Avenue Chamber Symphony under the baton of David Bernard.

Featuring the professional company of Eglevsky Ballet, student dancers from the academy and guest artists from New York City Ballet.

Rockland County

Rockland Community College, 145 College Rd, Suffern

Friday, Dec. 8, 7 pm; Saturday, Dec. 9, 1 pm, 4 pm & 7 pm; Sunday, Dec. 10, 11 am, 2 pm & 4:30 pm.

All ages

See website for pricing

Rockland Youth Dance Ensemble’s family friendly classic The Nutcracker returns to Rockland Community College for its 44th season. See schedule for special narrated performances for young guests.

New Jersey

Mayo Performing Arts Center, 100 South Street, Morristown

Dec. 15-27, See website for complete schedule

Ages 4 and older

$39-$79

New Jersey Ballet’s beloved annual tradition enchants youngsters and grown-ups alike with splendid dancing, eye-popping special effects and a touch of holiday magic, set to Tchaikovsky’s iconic score performed live by New Jersey Symphony.

NJPAC, 1 Center St. Newark

Sunday, Dec. 17, 3 pm

All ages

$39-$89

The State Ballet Theatre of Ukraine’s holiday spectacle transports you to a dazzling winter wonderland in this special matinee performance. Step into choreographer Andrei Litvinov’s magical world of toy soldiers and colorful characters.

Tchaikovsky’s beloved score is full of instantly recognizable music, including “Waltz of the Flowers,” “Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairy,” “Waltz of the Snowflakes” and more.

NJPAC, 1 Center St. Newark

Thursday, Dec. 23, 2 pm & 7:30 pm.

All ages

$49-$79

NJPAC’s original holiday extravaganza remixes and reimagines Tchaikovsky’s ballet with supercharged hip hop choreography. A dozen unstoppable all-star dancers go full-out from start to finish, wrapping the classic story of The Nutcracker in New York City style.

Expect twists, turns and tons of fun in this full-length show that celebrates love, community and the magic of the season. Kurtis Blow, one of hip hop’s founding fathers, sets the mood as guest MC.