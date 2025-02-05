Not Into the Super Bowl? Fun NYC Game Day Events (Plus a Few At-Home Ideas)

While many look forward to the Super Bowl each year, a lot of people simply don’t.

If you’re one of the many people who dread Super Bowl Sunday, you’re definitely not alone. For some of us, the idea of spending hours watching the game seems like a painfully slow and boring way to spend an evening. It’s enough to make you want to find literally anything else to do instead.

But hey, the good news is, there’s plenty of stuff happening around town (or at home) that doesn’t involve a single touchdown or head injury. Whether you want to get out and explore or just chill with something else on the screen, there are some fun alternatives to watching the Super Bowl.

Take it to the Ice

Head to one of the city’s most iconic spots, the Bank of America Winter Village at Bryant Park, for some ice skating. With its 17,000-square-foot rink, you can glide around for free (no admission fee!) and only pay for rental skates. It is opened until 10 pm so you’ve got plenty of time to enjoy the fun and festive atmosphere.

Bump Around in the Night

If you and the kids are feeling a little playful, the bumper cars on ice at Bryant Park are guaranteed fun. The ride’s open to both kids and adults ages 7 and up, and it’s perfect for everyone, whether you’re a bumper car veteran or a total newbie. It’s a blast for all ages, and it’s also open until 10 pm, so you can enjoy it well into the evening.

Luminosa at Queens Botanical Garden

Instead of tuning into the Super Bowl, head over to Queens Botanical Garden for Luminosa, the breathtaking light festival making its New York debut. With over 40 stunning lantern displays crafted by 150 artisans using 120 tons of steel and 150,000 feet of silk, this event transforms the garden into a dazzling, immersive wonderland. It’s the perfect way to experience something unforgettable and escape the game-day frenzy, and opened till 10:30 pm.

Check Out the Great American Rescue Bowl

Partnering with North Shore Animal League America, the world’s largest no-kill rescue and adoption organization, the Great American Rescue Bowl showcases adorable cats and dogs in a playful, football-themed game as they compete for attention and potential fur-ever homes. The two-hour special not only features cute puppies and kittens but also highlights the inspiring stories of rescued pets and the importance of adoption. It’s the perfect feel-good way to spend your Super Bowl Sunday while helping raise awareness for pet adoption in your community. North Shore is one of the best animal rescue organizations, located right on Long Island (it’s also where I found my best friend and soul dog).

Animal homelessness is still a big issue across the country. By sharing their stories, the event helps get pets adopted and raises awareness about the importance of rescue. Want to learn more about adopting or how you can help? Visit North Shore Animal League America. Catch the fun at noon on Great American Family.

Tune Into the Puppy Bowl

Find even more adorable animals at Puppy Bowl XXI. 142 adoptable pups from 80 shelters and rescues across 40 states will be looking for their forever homes. They’re divided into two teams, Team Ruff and Team Fluff, and battling it out for the Walmart “Lombarky” trophy, all while showing off just how sweet and adoptable they really are. Tune in to watch adorable puppies show off their playful moves on the field, all in the spirit of fun. Catch the action at 2 pm on Animal Planet.

