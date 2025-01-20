It’s E-Lektrik: The Brightest Festival of Lights Returns to Queens Botanical Garden

The light show features over 100 light sculptures.

While the holidays may be over, that doesn’t put a stop to the (lights) party. If you miss the dazzling lights of the holidays and need something to brighten up your evening, grab your winter coats and warmest boots and get ready for a stroll down Queens’ most beautiful and magical light show.

Lektrik, also known as Luminosa, has returned to the Queens Botanical Garden. Viewers can stroll down the garden and view over 100 light sculptures, made by 150 different artisans and using 120 tons of steel and 150,000 feet of silk. This year’s exhibit features fun sculptures including beautiful red roses, lanterns for Lunar New Year, glowing coral reefs, clownfish, and jellyfish.

This year’s event features a kaleidoscope of photo ops, acrobatic shows, food, and live music. The best part about the festival is that it is ideal for any and everyone of all ages. Visitors may stay for as little or as long as they prefer, but the recommended time frame is around two hours.

The Benefit of Light Shows

While light shows are typically more popular during the holidays, research has shown that they have positive effects on children, and should be something explored year-round.

According to Reggio Children, light play and other sensory activities could also be a really useful tool for children who are sensitive to sensory stimulation. This form of play helps children learn to focus on specific sensory elements in their environment, which in turn helps to filter and block out those that may be causing distress.

Though light shows are not offered year-round, there are other light-involved activities you can do with your child to help stimulate them.

Lights can be used to trace shadows, take pictures, explore shiny, recycled materials, or on an overhead projector, according to Penn State.

And though the twinkling lights are typically aimed at more youthful groups, lights can also have a positive effect on adults. According to SORRA, in the winter months, many people are known to be diagnosed with seasonal affective disorder (SAD), while many more self-diagnose their yearly “winter blues.” LED lighting is used in the treatment of SAD and has also been shown to improve mood, decrease stress, and create a generally healthier and happier environment.

For Light Show Lovers

Though it’s only January, many of New York’s popular holiday light shows are annual events. That means you can look forward to them for the next holiday season. The Bronx Zoo Holiday Lights is one of the most popular light shows and features immersive displays and animal lanterns across themed trails. The Brooklyn Botanic Garden’s Lightscape offers a beautiful illuminated trail with seasonal treats and music.

Outside the city, LuminoCity at Eisenhower Park on Long Island features a whimsical walk-through with displays like candy-themed sections and Santa’s wonderland. The Bonac Festival of Lights in East Hampton showcases 70 festive displays, and the Sayville Falls Holiday Light Show & Winter Garden offers a walk through dazzling lights, along with cozy igloos to relax in after the stroll. If you or your children are a big fan of light shows, these events are worth remembering for next year’s holiday season.

Tickets for the Eletrik light show can be purchased on FeverUp and start at $21, or can be purchased on-site at the box office. The shows runs through March 6th, 2025.

