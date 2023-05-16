Guide to Visiting the High Line 2023

With more than eight million visitors a day, the High Line in Manhattan is a popular spot to spend a sunny day in NYC.

The High Line takes your typical park to a whole new level — literally: this 1.45-mile-long elevated park was the first park built on a historic freight rail line that overlooks the city streets.

The park has shaped the West Side neighborhood in an overwhelmingly positive way, through economic activity, environmental conservation efforts, and opportunities for the community to band together.

The High Line’s mission is to “reimagine the role public spaces have in creating connected, healthy neighborhoods and cities.” However, this mission is unattainable without you!

Learn more about the various gardens, art installations, vendors, and activities at the High Line below to guide a perfect summer weekend.

Hours:

Daily, 7 am – 10 pm

With the goal of expanding the influence of contemporary art in public spaces, the High Line commissions and produces unique art installations that tell stories of the magic in the Big Apple.

The High Line is extremely dedicated to this philosophy, and the only park in NYC devoted to providing a multimedia contemporary art program to visitors year round. With pieces from emerging artists and well-seasoned creators alike, the High Line’s art gallery is one-of-a-kind.

Be sure to visit Pamela Rosenkranz’s Old Tree, which will be installed on the High Line at the Spur (30th St. and 10th Ave.) this May. The site was repurposed to be as resilient as the community it stands above; and now you have the opportunity to enjoy its rich history and beauty, so take advantage of it!

The High Line gardens were born to be wild. Inspired by the self-seeded landscape that bloomed once the trains stopped running, the High Line gardens are flourishing with adaptable plants and shrubs.

The gardens feature an arrangement of perennials, grasses, shrubs and trees that are even present during cold New York winters. To ensure you don’t miss a thing, visit this guide to the garden zones.

If you are interested in getting more involved in the gardens, participate in the Spring Cutback next year, where you will work with other team members to make room for new spring growth within a collaborative and sustainable environment.

Also, don’t miss your opportunity to adopt a High Line insect!

The vendors at the High Line provide high quality, fairly priced and sustainable food and beverages for all visitors to enjoy. Established in 2011, the High Line’s food program will satisfy your every craving in an affordable manner.

The vendors at the High Line change with the seasons. Check back to see the new roundup of delicious offerings soon! In the meantime, enjoy classic American food at Shake Shack at Gansevoort Street.

The High Line’s environment is designed to support the growth and development of adults and children alike. Explore the Chelsea Grasslands and Diller – von Furstenberg Sundeck with the linked family guides to make the most of your visit.

If your family is full of history buffs, register for a private tour today. Learn more about the historic High Line from expert volunteer docents who are excited to lead you through the history, art and horticulture of this West Side attraction. More information on pricing and booking is available here.

The High Line has a unique teen program that offers paid employment opportunities to individuals 15 to 19 years of age.

The program utilizes skill-based strategies to develop teens as leaders through civic engagement, art and culture and public programming. In addition to enhancing leadership skills, the High Line’s teen initiative fosters connections between teens living throughout NYC.

Even if you do not live in Manhattan, there are still plenty of activities for teens to get involved in. Mark your calendar for Teen Night: New York Nostalgia on May 19 from 4 to 8 pm.

**The High Line is all about creating new connections, so be sure to visit the calendar and download the app to ensure you can stay in-the-know this summer.

After the High Line

Done early? It’s not time to go home just yet! There is still so much to do near the High Line, so here are two recommendations for family activities to enjoy in Chelsea year-round.

5:30 am – 10 pm, Monday – Friday

8 am – 8 pm, Saturday & Sunday

Chelsea Piers and summertime go hand-in-hand. The Pier features spaces for sports, wellness activities and community events. A highlight of Chelsea Piers is the world-class Golf Club, which is the most popular driving range in NYC.

Reserve your lane now to enjoy the many amenities that make the driving range so popular. Additionally, visit the bowling alley of Chelsea Piers. Reserve your lane now and use the code SPRING23 for 10% off.

Open daily, 8 am – 9 pm

Chelsea Market is an elevated neighborhood establishment with a global flavor. An international sensation, Chelsea Market is considered to be one of the greatest indoor food and retail marketplaces in the world.

From fresh produce, to imported goods and a variety of food and beverage options, Chelsea Market is perfect for the whole family. View the directory to get a taste of the market’s many offerings.