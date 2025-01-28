New York Family Brooklyn Family Queens Family Bronx Family Long Island Family Ultimate Guide to Afterschool Programs Annual Guide Long Island Special Child New York Special Child Ultimate Guide to Schools Ultimate Guide to Fall/Winter Fun Ultimate Guide to Summer Camp
New York Family Brooklyn Family Queens Family Bronx Family Long Island Family Ultimate Guide to Afterschool Programs Annual Guide Long Island Special Child New York Special Child Ultimate Guide to Schools Ultimate Guide to Fall/Winter Fun Ultimate Guide to Summer Camp
Things To Do

Ring in the Year of the Snake at Bryant Park’s Lunar New Year Celebration

By Posted on
Ring in the Year of the Snake at Bank of America Winter Village at Bryant Park Lunar New Year Celebration
Bank of America Winter Village at Bryant Park

Ring in the Year of the Snake at Bryant Park’s Lunar New Year Celebration

Celebrate Lunar New Year with fun crafts, lively performances, and a spectacular Lion Dance.

If you’re looking for a fun and festive way to celebrate the Lunar New Year with your family, you don’t need to go very far. On Sunday, February 2, 2025, Bank of America Winter Village at Bryant Park will host its annual Lunar New Year Celebration.

This year, the event is celebrating the Year of the Snake with a fun-packed morning, perfect for families to learn a little more about Chinese culture. The day offers a great mix of performances, crafts, and hands-on activities.

Psst… Check Out 12 Lunar New Year Books To Help Celebrate With Your Kids

Make a Wish

One of the most popular activities each year is the Wishing Tree on the Grey Rink Deck. Visitors are invited to write their wishes for the new year on colorful paper tags and hang them on the tree, symbolizing hope and positivity for the year ahead.

The New York Chinese Cultural Center (NYCCC) kicks off the day with traditional Chinese dance and music performances. It’s a great way for kids to experience Chinese culture, featuring everything from classical to modern dance and music. The NYCCC has been sharing Chinese cultural traditions since 1974, and their performances are always a highlight of the event.

Ring in the Year of the Snake at Bank of America Winter Village at Bryant Park Lunar New Year Celebration
Bank of America Winter Village at Bryant Park

Get Crafty and Get Moving

Families with art and craft lovers can get creative by making Year of the Snake crafts to celebrate the Lunar New Year. Here, kids can draw, color, or put together something fun to take home while learning about the traditions behind the holiday.

For active and outgoing kids (and adults!), there’s also a Ribbon Dancing Class where participants can learn ribbon dancing which is often a part of Chinese celebrations. Ribbon dancing is a graceful tradition where dancers use long, flowing ribbons attached to sticks, creating beautiful, fluid movements. It is a fun way for kids to get moving, express themselves, and learn something new. Visitors can also join a kung-fu demonstration.

Meet the Lions and Watch the Dance

Of course, no Lunar New Year celebration would be complete without the Lion Dance. Families can meet the New York Chinese Cultural Center (NYCCC) Lions on the Upper Terrace where these playful, colorful lions will be ready to pose for photos before performing at noon.

The dancers, dressed in elaborate lion costumes, will perform an energetic, rhythmic dance meant to bring good luck and chase away evil spirits, another way to usher in the new year.

The New York Chinese Cultural Center has been promoting Chinese arts and culture since 1974. They offer classes, workshops, and performances in traditional dance, martial arts, lion dance, and visual arts. They also have a professional dance company, Dance China New York, that puts on shows mixing folk and modern dance, blending old traditions with a fresh, contemporary vibe.

This Lunar New Year celebration is the perfect way to spend a morning with your family. Since everything takes place right in Bryant Park, you can also enjoy the last weeks of winter village, grab a hot chocolate, and take in the views of the city as it celebrates a fresh start to the lunar calendar.

The Lunar New Year Celebration at Bank of America Winter Village at Bryant Park takes place on February 2, 2025 from 10:30 am to 12:30 pm.

For more ways to celebrate the year of the Snake and Lunar Year 2025, check out these awesome family-friendly activities all across New York City and Long Island:

37 Family-Friendly Events to Celebrate Lunar New Year in NYC

13 Ways to Celebrate Lunar New Year 2025 on Long Island 

Sign up for New York Family's weekly newsletters!

 

See more NYC events Post an event

About the Author

Danielle Ramos

Danielle Ramos is the Deputy Editor of New York Family and an award-winning writer who loves writing about parenting, pregnancy, health, and pets. Born and bred in Brooklyn, the mom of three knows the joys and challenges of raising kids in NYC. Danielle is also a passionate animal lover, a huge music fan, and a lifelong dreamer at heart.

Related Articles

Relevant Directory Listings

See More

The Wild Center

&lt;p&gt;The Wild Center, nestled within the breathtaking landscape of New York&#039;s Adirondack Park, offers an unforgettable journey into the heart of nature. As visitors approach the Center, they are greeted by the Adirondack Mountains towering in the distance, setting the stage for an immersive adventure.&lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;Upon entering the 34,000-square-foot exhibit hall, guests are enveloped in a world of wonder and discovery. Interactive exhibits like Planet Adirondack and Climate Solutions invite exploration, allowing visitors to delve into the rich biodiversity of the Adirondack region. The indoor experience also includes an opportunity to soar on Birdly--a one-of-a-kind VR experience. Also, get up close with an animal ambassador during one of many live animal encounters throughout the day.&lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;In addition to its indoor exhibits and programs, the Wild Center also boasts 115-acres of extensive outdoor amenities. One of the highlights in the award-winning Wild Walk. Visitors walk up a trail of bridges to the treetops of the Adirondack forest, 40 feet off the ground. Along the way, interactive exhibits provide insights into the flora and fauna that call the Adirondacks home, from songbirds to black bears.&lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;The rest of the campus features more ways to explore. Check out Patrick Dougherty&amp;rsquo;s Stickwork sculpture, an all natural installation of woven sticks that will spark your imagination and nostalgia. Immerse yourself in Forest Music, take a naturalist-lead canoe trip, or get your roll on with Raquette River Roll, a brand-new, oversized, all-natural ball run experience opening in June 2024.&lt;/p&gt;

PaleyLand Holiday Experience

&lt;p&gt;Celebrate the holidays at PaleyLand at the Paley Museum, New York&#039;s must-visit destination for a holiday adventure, just steps from Rockefeller Center!&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;Our five-floor immersive holiday extravaganza, includes photos with Santa and holiday characters, crafts, giveaways, screenings of classic holiday favorites, hot chocolate, a magical train display, and more.&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;Escape the cold and the crowds, and enjoy our indoor wonderland where families can play, relax, and create timeless memories together in our holiday oasis in the heart of midtown Manhattan.&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;General Admission to PaleyLand is free for children under 12.&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;The holiday extravaganza is open from November 20 &amp;ndash; January 5 at the Paley Museum, 25 W 52 Street, NYC. Paley Members enjoy free access. Come to PaleyLand again and again to see all your favorite characters and screenings. After just one visit, membership pays for itself!&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;color: #888888;&quot;&gt;&amp;nbsp;&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/p&gt;

Once Upon A Mattress

&lt;p&gt;Bring your kids.&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;Bring your parents.&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;Bring your favorite pajamas!&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;Once Upon a Mattress is back on Broadway, and it&amp;rsquo;s &amp;ldquo;pure let&amp;rsquo;s-be-kids entertainment&amp;rdquo; (New Yorker) fit for ages 7 to 107!&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;Two-time Tony&amp;reg; winner Sutton Foster stars as Princess Winnifred the Woebegone, alongside royalty of stage and screen Michael Urie and Queen of Comedy Ana Gasteyer. Adapted for a new generation by Amy Sherman-Palladino (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), this uproarious retelling of The Princess and the Pea introduces the unapologetically eccentric Winnifred to an uptight kingdom, where she charms, delights, and dances her way to the top&amp;hellip; of a stack of mattresses.&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;So give the babysitter the night off and your kids a night on the town &amp;ndash; you&#039;ll all live happily ever laughter!&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;Get tickets at&amp;nbsp;&lt;a href=&quot;https://onceuponamattressnyc.com/&quot;&gt;https://onceuponamattressnyc.com/&lt;/a&gt;&lt;/p&gt;