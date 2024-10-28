Brooklyn Family Queens Family Bronx Family Long Island Family Ultimate Guide to Afterschool Programs Annual Guide Long Island Special Child New York Special Child Ultimate Guide to Summer Camp Ultimate Guide to Schools
Festivals & Holidays

Diwali Events Round Up 2024

diwali events 2024
Diwali Events Round Up 2024

Diwali, the Indian festival of lights, is celebrated by millions of Hindus, Sikhs and Jains globally every year. The holiday falls on Nov. 12 this year, and we have a round up of events leading up to it to celebrate! Learn about the holiday and the culture that surrounds it with these events all over the city.

Manhattan

Diwali at CMOM

Children’s Museum of Manhattan, 212 West 83rd St., Upper West Side
Friday, Nov. 1, 10 am – 5 pm
All ages
Included with $17 admission

Experience rich Indian culture as you journey through different parts of India to experience art and culture while celebrating Diwali, the festival of lights. 

Diwali Celebration at the Seaport Museum

South Street Seaport Museum, 12 Fulton St., Downtown Manhattan
Friday, Nov. 1, 11 am – 6 pm
All ages
Free

Join the Seaport Museum and The Culture Tree for a full day of festive activities to mark Diwali.

Create your own baggywrinkle decoration inspired by marigold garlands, a symbol of good fortune and faith, but with a maritime twist. Plus, decorate your own “diya lamp”—or in this case, a candle—and float it in a special pool on deck, symbolizing prosperity for the new year. From 4pm to 6pm, enjoy Diwali Puppet Storytime on Wavertree, and read stories like A Kids Book About Diwali, perfect for children and families. Following Storytime, dive into an interactive dance workshop where you’ll learn mudras (hand gestures) from classical Indian dance and groove to popular Diwali songs in a lively performance!

Diwali at NYPL: Ramleela Puppet Show

53rd Street Library, 18 West 53rd St., Midtown West
Friday, Nov. 1, 11:30 am – 12:30 pm
All ages
Free

What is the meaning of true devotion, love, kindness and valor? Brave prince Ram and his allies must rescue his kidnapped wife Sita from the King Ravan in this ancient Indian story from the Ramayana, coming to learn the true meaning of why Diwali is celebrated.

Diwali Fest

Bhakti Center, 25 First Ave., Gramercy
Friday, Nov. 1, 5 – 9 pm
All ages
Free

Immerse yourself in the vibrant atmosphere of Diwali to light up the city with joy and happiness. This unforgettable evening will be filled with cultural performances, delicious food, and vibrant kirtan. Experience the magic of Diwali as you witness mesmerizing dance performances, traditional music, and vibrant displays of Indian art. Indulge in a variety of mouthwatering delicacies, from savory snacks to delectable sweets, as you savor the flavors of this festive season. 

Diwali Storytime Celebration

Riverside Library, 127 Amsterdam Ave., Upper West Side
Tuesday, Nov. 5, 1:30 – 2:30 pm
Ages 3 – 12
Free

Join the Library for bi-lingual (Hindi English) Diwali storytime with author Anu Sehgal, in which she will read a couple of beautiful books on Diwali: Kahaani Purani and A Kids Book About Diwali, through which the festival of Diwali will come to life. Children will learn about its history, cultural and social significance. Storytime will be paired with a Diwali diya making art activity and end the event with a fun Diwali trivia. 

Bronx

Diwali Lanterns

Jerome Park Library, 118 Eames Place, Jerome Park
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 3:30 – 5 pm
Ages 5-18
Free

Join the library to learn about Diwali and make a Diwali lantern.

Brooklyn

Eeme & Shan Concert and Diwali Read Aloud and Craft

Cortelyou Library, 1305 Cortelyou Road, East Flatbush
Friday, Nov. 1, 11 am – 12 pm
All ages
Free

Join Eeme & Shan for a fun-filled Friday with original and classic songs from this popular music duo. This interactive program will have adults and kids dancing and singing along. After the performance, enjoy a read aloud about how to celebrate Diwali, a holiday of lights, and make your own Diya.

Diwali in Prospect Park

Prospect Park Audubon Center, 101 East Drive, Crown Heights
Sunday, Nov. 3, 3 – 6 pm
All ages
Free

Enjoy the family-friendly celebration of the Hindu Festival of Lights at the Prospect Park Boathouse. In Prospect Park, join the celebration by decorating clay with acrylic colors, and create flower garlands, called har-mala, and honor the rich artisanal textiles and attire of India. Plus, create Rangoli designs with flower petals and enjoy a performance with Rhythm Tolee, an award winning New York City based Punjabi band. Rhythm Tolee performs a wide variety of songs by mixing Punjabi Folk and Sufi music with hip tunes.

Diwali at BCM

Brooklyn Children’s Museum, 145 Brooklyn Ave., Crown Heights
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2:30 – 4:30 pm
All ages
Free

Hear the story of Diwali brought to life through a puppet show, presented by The Culture Tree. This famous story teaches children the meaning of devotion, love, kindness, and valor—all while learning why Diwali is celebrated! Other activities include a mithai (Indian sweets) making workshop, and diya paper lantern making in the ColorLab art studio. Through these activities children will learn about Diwali, one of India’s biggest and most important festivals of the year.

Queens

Diwali Arts & Crafts: Mandala Kaleidocycle

Queens Library- Bayside, 214-20 Northern Boulevard, Bayside
Friday, Nov. 1, 4 – 5:30 pm
Ages 6-11
Free

Join the library for a special Diwali-themed arts and crafts session where kids will create their very own mandala kaleidocycle! This hands-on activity combines coloring, cutting, folding, and gluing to make a mesmerizing, rotating mandala that celebrates the vibrant colors and patterns of Diwali. Each participant will receive pre-designed templates with pre-drawn patterns and cutting/folding guidelines, making it easy for everyone to dive into the creative process. Materials will be provided. Space is limited and supplies are available on a first-come, first-served basis.

10th Annual Diwali Festival

Flushing Town Hall, 137-35 Northern Blvd., Flushing
Saturday, Nov. 2, 12 – 4 pm
All ages
$20; $15 member; free for children.

Celebrate Diwali with this all-ages festival and dance party, featuring DJ Rekha and Kathak classical dancer Abha Roy, Srijan Dance Company with special guest dance troupe ADDA and Dr. Santa R. Nandi! With family friendly workshops, including: block printing with Alka Mukerji, rangoli making with Joshua Roychowdhury, Indian cooking with Chef Nupur and Queens Curry Kitchen, as well as henna by Bella Beauty, Hindi calligraphy and more.

About the Author

Shara Levine

Shara Levine, originally from Brooklyn, is the Events Manager for New York Family Magazine. As a lifelong New Yorker, and mom of four raising her kids on Long Island, Shara knows her hometown well and brings her love of all things fun to New York Family by sharing the best in kid friendly events, festival, concerts, and performances in NYC, Brooklyn, Queens, Long Island, and Westchester. When not helping parents plan their family’s day out, Shara enjoys making random Seinfeld references and going on late-night Target runs.

