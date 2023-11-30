Holiday Experiences Around New York 2023

Don’t miss these holiday experiences around New York this year!

Psst… Check out Christmas Tree and Holiday Tree Lightings 2023!

Manhattan

Color Factory New York, 251 Spring St., Soho

Nov. 2-Feb. 24, Thursdays and Fridays, 10 am – 7 pm, Saturdays, 9 am – 8 pm, Sundays – Wednesdays, 10 am – 6 pm.

All ages

Tickets start at $29

Winter Colorland comes to Color Factory New York with a palette that’s sure to brighten those winter blues. The lobby will feature a stunning silver treescape where guests can revel and reflect upon the past year.

One exhibit within your experience will also be transformed into a glimmering celebration of the season, featuring wintry trees in unexpected, shimmering shades and immersing guests in the magic of our one-of-a-kind Winter Colorland.

Channel Gardens at Rockefeller Center, 610 5th Avenue, Midtown

Nov.5-Jan. 2, Saturdays and Sundays, 10 am – 8 pm, Weekdays, 10 am – 6:20 pm

All ages

$25-$45

Enter The Candy Cottage of Christmas Magic where you will be immersed into a swirling, sugar rush fantasy inside a Christmas tree, then meet with two Cottage Keepers who are feverishly spinning sugar into candy for the holiday revelers who are also encouraged to pluck as much candy as they want from the cottage walls.

Once guests have fulfilled their candy wonderland dreams, they are presented with a specially tailored, enchanting map so they may set out on a scavenger hunt through Rockefeller Center to discover their own Christmas magic.

Upon completion of the scavenger hunt, guests are encouraged to return to the cottage, which has been completely transformed, to receive a gift magically produced out of thin air with a personalized message.

Museum of Ice Cream NYC, 558 Broadway, Noho

Nov. 17-Jan. 15, Fridays and Saturdays, 10 am – 8:30 pm, Sundays, 10 am – 7 pm, Mondays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays, 11 am – 7 pm

All ages

Tickets start at $25

Pinkmas returns to the Museum of Ice Cream (MOIC), inviting guests to celebrate the holidays with a magical journey filled with delicious treats, a larger-than-life snow globe and much more.

MOIC will transform into a pink wonderland of interactive, limited-time activations like a Pinkmas tree forest, a life-sized snow globe for the perfect magical backdrop as well as guest favorites like the iconic sprinkle pool, all while enjoying unlimited seasonal ice cream flavors.

The Seaport, 25 Fulton Street, Downtown Manhattan

Nov. 18-Jan. 7, Wednesdays – Saturdays, 9 am – 9 pm, Sundays – Tuesdays, 9 am – 7:30 pm

All ages

$25: $18 younger than 12; free for children younger than 3.

Discover a gingerbread metropolis constructed entirely from gingerbread, candy and frosting! The Gingerbread City® contains everything you might expect to see in a real-life city, including residential houses, train stations, markets, museums, schools and parks.

Inspired by the theme of water in cities, all the participants have been asked to consider how we can design and build water-sensitive cities and protect this vital resource. Come and marvel at moving trains and innovative designs brought to life by over 50 architects and designers!

Pier 17, 89 South St, Downtown Manhattan

Nov. 22-Jan. 7, Mondays – Thursdays, 3 – 11 pm, Fridays, 1 – 11 pm, Saturdays and Sundays, 11 am – 11 pm

All ages

Tickets start at $15

The North Pole returns! The Rooftop at Pier 17 will transform into the ultimate Santa Clauses’ headquarters like the city has never seen. Guests will arrive at the North Pole by stepping into Santa’s hallway, lined with candy cane pillars good enough to eat.

Follow the holiday spirit, and you’ll discover Santa’s living room, complete with his plush armchair and the chance to cozy up in front of the Clauses’ oversized fireplace.

Visitors can snap a holiday pic under the giant Christmas tree, add to the bustle of Santa’s Workshop, or opt to fill up their stockings at Mrs. Claus’ candy bar.

Continue to explore and discover Santa’s famous sleigh, a not-to-be-missed seasonal slide, larger-than-life photo moments, weekend appearances by Santa Claus himself, plus the chance to glide alongside Manhattan’s skyline at its only rooftop skating rink.

Brookfield Place, 230 Vesey Street, Battery Park City

Nov. 24-Dec. 26, Mondays – Saturdays, 10 am – 8 pm, Sundays, 12 – 6 pm

All ages

Free

Strike a pose in a life-size snow globe, ascend the gift throne, brave an arctic tunnel, and share a punny holiday message with your friends and family.

The Oculus, 50 Church Street, Downtown Manhattan

Nov. 24-Jan. 2, Fridays – Sundays, 11 am – 9:30 pm, Mondays – Thursdays, 11 am – 9 pm.

All ages

$39.99; $34.99 ages 13 and younger.

Christmas House NYC will delight visitors with over a dozen themed rooms with multiple interactive opportunities. The Snowball Fight Room will delight visitors with ‘real’ snowfall and the opportunity to toss “real” snowballs.

Other rooms include the Snow Lodge Movie Theater — with Elf playing on a 25-foot screen — the full-sized Blockbuster Video room decorated for Christmas, Christmas Karaoke Party Room, The Holidays Inn Hotel, and more!

The rooms offer engaging activities including trivia contests and hidden surprises waiting to be discovered.

The Paley Museum, 25 W 52nd St., Midtown

Nov. 25-Jan. 7, Wednesdays – Sundays, 12 – 5:30 pm

All ages

$11-$21.50

PaleyLand returns to The Paley Museum for this annual holiday extravaganza! Enjoy weeks of festive fun for all ages including photos with Santa, meet-and-greets with beloved costumed characters, classic holiday programs, exclusive previews, arts and crafts, and a magical holiday train display.

Pier 83, West 42nd St. and 12th Ave., Midtown

Dec. 4-Jan. 1, Daily, 7 pm except Dec. 25 and 31.

All ages

$49

Circle Line, home of NYC’s most iconic sightseeing boat tours, is inviting all to embrace the holiday season with the launch of its annual Holiday Harbor Lights Cruise. Circle Line will undergo a festive makeover, transforming its 3-deck cruise into a holiday extravaganza.

As the entire ship glistens with sparkling lights, festive garlands, Christmas trees, and ornaments, guests can enjoy a full New York City tour from the comfort of the indoor decks and embark on a holiday adventure.

Bronx

New York Botanical Garden, 2900 Southern Blvd., Bronx

Nov. 17-Jan. 15, Tuesdays – Sundays, 10 am – 6 pm

All ages

$20-$35

The Holiday Train Show returns bigger than ever with more trains and an all-new, outdoor train display.

Watch model trains zip past nearly 200 famous New York landmarks in the warmth of the Conservatory…or head outside to capture your perfect holiday photos at an all new outdoor mountainscape.

Brooklyn

Luna Park, 1000 Surf Ave., Coney Island

Nov. 18-Jan. 7, Fridays – Sundays, 12 – 8 pm

All ages

$25-$50

Experience a thrilling winter destination boasting a skating rink, select rides and attractions, holiday lights & décor, photos with Santa, holiday shopping, and festive food options to fulfill the cravings of New Yorkers and visitors alike, and more!

Shipwrecked, 621 Court Street, 2nd Fl, Downtown Brooklyn

Dec. 1-Jan. 1, Thursdays and Fridays, 3 – 11 pm, Saturdays, 11 am – 11 pm, Sundays, 11 am – 10 pm

All ages

$21.99; $16.99 for guests 12 and younger

Immerse yourself in a magical winter fantasyland while you putt thru 18 holes of mini golf with holiday themed displays, a festive soundtrack, and plenty of holiday spectacle perfect for your Instagram and Family Holiday Cards.

Enjoy themed drinks and special treats all season long. Event is FREE with paid mini golf admission.

Rockland

LEGOLAND New York Resort, One Legoland Blvd., Goshen

Nov. 10-Dec. 31, See website for complete schedule

All ages

Tickets start at $59

This jolly time of the year features holiday fun and décor, LEGO Santa, roaming Carolers, hot chocolate and s’mores​, a sing along with Mrs. Claus, and more!

Bergen

Paramus Park Mall, 700 Paramus Park, Paramus

Nov. 24-Jan. 2, See website for complete schedule

All ages

Tickets start at 24.99

Everyone’s favorite Christmas sights, sounds, and smells come to life! Christmas House Paramus will delight visitors with over a dozen themed rooms with multiple interactive opportunities. The Snowball Fight Room will delight visitors with ‘real’ snowfall and the opportunity to toss “real” snowballs.

Other rooms include the Snow Lodge Movie Theater — with Elf playing on a 25-foot screen — the full-sized Blockbuster Video room decorated for Christmas, Christmas Karaoke Party Room, The Holidays Inn Hotel, and more! The rooms offer engaging activities including trivia contests and hidden surprises waiting to be discovered.

SEALIFE New Jersey, 1 American Dream Way, East Rutherford

Nov. 28-Dec. 31, See website for complete schedule

All ages

Tickets start at $24.99

Set sail through a winter wonderland! Scuba Claus – Catch Scuba Claus diving down to meet friendly sea creatures and interact with you as he finishes his naughty or nice list on Tuesdays & Thursdays at 11am (times subject to change).

Grab the holiday scavenger hunt when you start your journey and discover cool creatures that thrive in the cold in the Coldwater Creature Scavenger Hunt. Enjoy stunning holiday lights and décor throughout the aquarium.

Plus, there is an elf hiding on a SHELLf keeping warm from the chilly weather. Can you find her?.

LEGOLAND Discovery Center New Jersey, 1 American Dream Way Suite A, East Rutherford,

Nov. 28-Jan. 4, See website for complete schedule

All ages

Tickets start at $24.99

Explore an indoor Winter Wonderland filled with all kinds of LEGO® holiday-themed creations made up of thousands of LEGO bricks.

Find iconic New York City holiday scenes recreated in Miniland, check out the GIANT LEGO Christmas Tree & create your own LEGO ornaments to add to it! (Starting December).

Santa has hidden some delicious candy canes from all the naughty minifigures- go on Santa’s Candy Cane Hunt and help hunt for an EPIC sugar rush, build your own mini-LEGO holiday-themed builds in the Creative Workshop, choose from a selection of delicious toppings to build the ultimate hot chocolate, write a letter to Master Model Builder Anthony and he might build your idea!