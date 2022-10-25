Fall Family Day 2022 Comes to Carnegie Hall

Enjoy Fall Family Day: String Fling at Carnegie Hall

Calling all little music enthusiasts and their families! Carnegie Hall’s Weill Music Institute will welcome children ages 3 to 10 and their caregivers to Fall Family Day: String Fling on Saturday, Nov. 5, from 12 to 4 pm.

A free day-long open house, this interactive and playful day will give families the opportunity to explore string music from around the globe through a multitude of fun activities.

Participants can learn about the different sounds that string instruments can make, play games, enjoy live performances and dance the day away. This family experience allows children to learn and get creative with other children and families.

Highlights for Fall Family Day Include:

Performances with Yacouba Sissoko, featuring the kora and other West African string instruments, and an interactive capoeira performance by Afro Brazil Arts.

Step Up to the Podium. Conduct a mini performance by violist Nick Revel and cellist Hamilton Berry.

Learn square dances, waltzes and more with dance caller Megan Downes, backed by a live string band.

Learn about the history of the berimbau, a one-stringed instrument featured in Afro-Brazilian capoeira music.

Spend your Saturday at the String Fling at Carnegie Hall’s Resnick Education Wing!

Psst… Don’t miss Trick or Treat with East Midtown 2022!