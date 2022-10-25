Ultimate Guide to Fall/Winter Fun New York Family Brooklyn Family Queens Family Bronx Family Long Island Family New York Special Child Long Island Special Child Annual Guide
Our NYC

Fall Family Day 2022 Comes to Carnegie Hall

By
comments
Posted on
Enjoy Fall Family Day: String Fling at Carnegie Hall
Courtesy of Chris Lee

Enjoy Fall Family Day: String Fling at Carnegie Hall

Calling all little music enthusiasts and their families! Carnegie Hall’s Weill Music Institute will welcome children ages 3 to 10 and their caregivers to Fall Family Day: String Fling on Saturday, Nov. 5, from 12 to 4 pm. 

A free day-long open house, this interactive and playful day will give families the opportunity to explore string music from around the globe through a multitude of fun activities. 

Participants can learn about the different sounds that string instruments can make, play games, enjoy live performances and dance the day away. This family experience allows children to learn and get creative with other children and families. 

Enjoy Fall Family Day: String Fling at Carnegie Hall
Photo Courtesy of Richard Termine

Highlights for Fall Family Day Include:

  • Performances with Yacouba Sissoko, featuring the kora and other West African string instruments, and an interactive capoeira performance by Afro Brazil Arts.
  • Step Up to the Podium. Conduct a mini performance by violist Nick Revel and cellist Hamilton Berry.
  • Learn square dances, waltzes and more with dance caller Megan Downes, backed by a live string band. 
  • Learn about the history of the berimbau, a one-stringed instrument featured in Afro-Brazilian capoeira music. 

Spend your Saturday at the String Fling at Carnegie Hall’s Resnick Education Wing!

Psst… Don’t miss Trick or Treat with East Midtown 2022!

Enjoy Fall Family Day: String Fling at Carnegie Hall
Photo Courtesy of Chris Lee

About the Author

Kaitlyn Riggio

Kaitlyn Riggio is the Digital Editor for New York Family. She is a central New Jersey native and resident and holds bachelor’s degrees in journalism and cinema and media studies from Boston University. In her free time, Kaitlyn enjoys reading, catching the latest show on Broadway, binging Survivor, and watching hockey.

Join the Conversation

Relevant Directory Listings

See More

Wildlife Conservation Society

Get Up Close and Personal with Animals Through the Wildlife Conservation Society

HudsonWay Immersion School

Learn Mandarin or Spanish Skills at HudsonWay Immersion School

Music Together

Take Mommy & Me Classes at Music Together


Ultimate Guide to Fall/Winter Fun Fall 2022

Related Articles