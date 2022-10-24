Trick or Treat with East Midtown 2022!

Trick or Treat with East Midtown!

Looking for a great trick-or-treating spot in New York City this Halloween? Trick-or-Treat with East Midtown is back this year, bigger and better than ever!

From 3 to 7 pm on Halloween, businesses in the District will welcome trick-or-treaters from all five boroughs and their families. Participating local businesses include the Capital Grille, Eileen Fisher, Learning Express Toys and Festival Cafe.

Check out this map of all of the participating businesses!



Participants can check in at one of two locations on 56th Street: Sunrise at East 56th (139 East 56th Street at Lexington Avenue) or the plaza outside 913 3rd Avenue at East 56th Street. From there, hit the streets and collect candy from participating businesses!

In addition to trick-or-treating, families can take part in activities like painting pumpkins and taking pictures in a spooky photo booth.

