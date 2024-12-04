Visit New York City’s Top Attractions for Free with Culture Pass

Experience all of the culture the city has to offer with this pass.

Wind up the all-white staircase of the Guggenheim. Travel back to the Victorian Age at the Lewis H. Latimer House. Explore an authentic World War II aircraft carrier docked on the Hudson. Go to a concert at Carnegie Hall. And do it all for free.

New York City boasts some of the best museums and attractions in the world, but the price of admission can really add up, especially if you want to bring the whole family. The Frick charges a $22 per person admission, the Whitney, $25, and if you want to hop on the Intrepid, admission is $33.

Thankfully, there’s a way New Yorkers can visit all these places for free: Culture Pass.

How Does Culture Pass Work?

Culture Pass is a way for New Yorkers to access over 50 attractions and landmarks around the city without paying the steep price of admission. All you have to do is register for a free Queens, Brooklyn or New York Public Library card (which includes the remaining boroughs of The Bronx and Staten Island). After obtaining your pass, log onto culturepass.nyc and type in your library card number.

There, you’ll find a list of New York City’s participating institutions. These currently include the Metropolitan Museum of Art, the American Museum of Natural History and the New York Botanical Garden. Choose your desired date and press reserve.

After that, it’s as easy as printing out the confirmation, showing up at your favorite museum, and enjoying the best culture New York has to offer.

Do’s and Don’ts of Culture Pass

Do: Check the number of people on the reservation. Most reservations will be limited to two people, but some let you bring a family of four. Make sure you know which type of reservation you have before showing up on the day.

Do: Cancel if you can’t make it. If you make a reservation and then fail to show up, you won’t be able to visit that attraction for the remainder of the year. Once you make a reservation, you can cancel at any point before printing out your confirmation. That’s why it’s a good idea to wait until the day before your visit before printing out your confirmation just in case your plans change.

Don’t: Wait until the last minute to reserve. There are limited spaces available on Culture Pass, so it’s a good idea to reserve well in advance. On the website, you can reserve up to three months in advance.

Don’t: Try to make too many reservations at once. Culture Pass only lets you hold two active reservations at a time. It’s also important to note that you can only use Culture Pass to visit a given attraction once a year. Use your pass wisely!

What Are the Best Culture Pass Spots to Visit?

Culture Pass includes most of New York’s iconic museums and attractions that are great for both adults and children. But that doesn’t mean that all the spots are great for kids. Be sure to check venue rules though, as some places, like The Frick, strictly refuses admission to anyone under the age of 10. Here are some of our top picks for visits with your Culture Pass.

Carnegie Hall – Midtown

With a variety of concert genres, Carnegie Hall is an excellent choice if you’re looking to explore your taste in music. The grand hall seats more than three thousand people, and has had performances from greats including The Beatles, Frank Sinatra, and Stevie Wonder. Choose from their many genres, including jazz, classical and rock.

Cooper Hewitt, Smithsonian Design Museum – Upper East Side

Explore unique and quirky designs and exhibitions at the Cooper Hewitt museums. With a range of topics varying from fashion to technology and home design, it’s a great museum for anyone looking to expand and explore their creative side.

Historic Richmond Town – Staten Island

Go back in time with a visit to this Staten Island museum. The outdoor exhibition features a historic village from as early as the 1930s, with more than 30 historic buildings. Learn how the town operated and explore basketmaking, broom making and more.

Wave Hill – The Bronx

Unlock your green thumb with a visit to one of The Bronx’s most gorgeous green spaces. Wave Hill features 28 acres of serene greenery and garden space overlooking an estate. Soak in views of the Hudson River while enjoying serene activities including sound walks, art classes, live music and more.

Five floors of interactive, educational and rotating exhibits. They are also invited to create their own sculptures and attend various dance, music and theatre pop-up performances.

A look back at the history of mass transit in the New York metropolitan area. The museum is more exciting than it sounds, especially if you have a child who loves trains. Very toddler-friendly, kids are allowed to hop on and off trains and buses, and even sit in the drivers’ seats, and perfect for the holidays.

The world’s largest collection of prehistoric fossil mammals and dinosaurs in the world, the hall of taxidermy African mammals, and the giant blue whale hanging from the ceiling are just a few highlights. You can also check out the Hayden Planetarium and Rose Center for an exploration into space.

An engaging collection of over 30,000 interactive objects and exhibits. The Brooklyn Children’s Museum opened in 1899, the first-ever children’s museum in the United States. You won’t want to miss the “Sensory Room,” a self-guided exploration into the five senses, designed specifically for Autistic children.

An authentic World War II aircraft carrier now converted into a museum of military history. Setting foot on the Intrepid is a truly unique New York experience, with equally unique views over the Hudson. The museum also includes a look into the USS Growler, one of America’s first nuclear missile submarines.

A 10,000-square-foot space designed for kids aged 0-15 to create art. Children work with teaching artists to paint, sculpt and construct a variety of art pieces. The museum also includes a Media Lab and Sound Booth as well as a Quiet Room where families and children are encouraged to take a minute and relax. cmany.org

A place for children, ages 3 to 8, to learn about Sugar Hill through dialogue with artists and the medium of storytelling. The museum is the cultural heart of the Sugar Hill Project, founded by Broadway Housing Communities. It aims to nurture creativity and curiosity, allowing students to grow both as audiences and authors.

Click here for a full list of the institutions participating in Culture Pass.

