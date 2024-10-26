Brooklyn Family Queens Family Bronx Family Long Island Family Ultimate Guide to Afterschool Programs Annual Guide Long Island Special Child New York Special Child Ultimate Guide to Summer Camp Ultimate Guide to Schools
New York Family Brooklyn Family Queens Family Bronx Family Long Island Family Ultimate Guide to Afterschool Programs Annual Guide Long Island Special Child New York Special Child Ultimate Guide to Summer Camp Ultimate Guide to Schools
Books & Apps

9 LGBT History Podcasts for LGBT History Month

By Posted on

 

lgbt

9 LGBT History Podcasts for LGBT History Month

Calling all history buffs, podcast fans and anyone looking to learn something new! October is LGBT History Month, making it the perfect time to learn a little bit more about the LGBT community.

Listening to a good podcast is one of the best ways to learn about new topics. If you’re looking for a podcast that specializes in LGBT history but don’t know where to start, don’t worry: we’ve got you covered. 

Here are seven options for podcasts that delve into different aspects of LGBT history, including talking to people who lived it, uncovering parts of LGBT history you may have never known existed, and connecting topics back to the present day.

Whether you’re a parent of an LGBT child looking to learn more about the community or you just love to learn, we’ve got the podcast for you. 

Psst… Trick or Treat with East Midtown this year!

Gayish

If you’re looking to understand and debunk LGBTQ stereotypes, this is the podcast for you. Each week, hosts Mike and Kyle debunk stereotypes within the community including controversial topics such as open relationships and depression. Featured guests have included trans activists, disability activists, and more.

One From The Vaults

This podcast is rich in history lessons from the LGBTQ community. Although it appears the series ended in 2022, there are still dozens of episodes rich with historical content. The podcast explores all transgender history –good, glamorous, and bad.

Making Gay History

This podcast brings LGBT history to life through conversations with people who lived through it and witnessed history firsthand. Each episode delves into a different person’s story and gives listeners a glimpse into different parts of LGBT history.

Episodes include conversations with founders of organizations like PFLAG, participants in the Stonewall riots, and people who lived through the AIDS crisis. 

Queer as Fact

Run by four people out of Melbourne, Australia, Queer as Fact explore figures and topics from throughout history and around the world and look at their place within queer history.

Many episodes connect historical figures to modern-day and pop culture. For example, a recent episode looks at Jane Austen and how her works and adaptations of them have become associated with queer culture

Outward

A podcast by Slate, this monthly salon strives to give listeners a deeper understanding of queer culture and politics through conversations between hosts and guests. Each episode talks about a timely issue or topic related to the LGBT community.

Some recent episodes dove into topics like corporate pride, the war on drag, and the history of lesbian bars

History is Gay

The hosts of History is Gay are on a monthly mission to show listeners that history has never been quite as straight as we were led to believe.

Episodes bring to light queer people from previously unexplored corners of history. This is a great choice if you’re someone who loves history podcasts and is always looking to learn about some lesser-known historical figures. 

Gender Reveal

If you keep hearing words like “cisgender” or “TERF” and have no idea what they mean, this is the podcast for you. Gender Reveal amplifies stories of trans and nonbinary people and also prides itself on being a free resource for people looking to learn more about gender.

The pilot episode, “Gender 101,” talks about terminology and topics like how sex and gender are connected.

If you’re a new listener or you’re looking for episodes on a specific topic, check out their Starter Packs. They have curated lists of episodes on topics like pronouns and language, trans parenting, TV and media representation, and more.  

newsletter-signup

About the Author

Kaitlyn Riggio

Kaitlyn Riggio is the Digital Editor for New York Family. She is a central New Jersey native and resident and holds bachelor’s degrees in journalism and cinema and media studies from Boston University. In her free time, Kaitlyn enjoys reading, catching the latest show on Broadway, binging Survivor, and watching hockey.

Relevant Directory Listings

See More

KTBYTE

&lt;div&gt;&lt;strong&gt;Computer Science Coding Classes for Children&amp;nbsp;&lt;/strong&gt;&lt;/div&gt; &lt;div&gt;&amp;nbsp;&lt;/div&gt; &lt;p&gt;Ages 8 - 18&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;Enroll today for a FREE Trial and our Summer and School Year Course Offerings!&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;Differentiated and Individualized Learning with our Caring and Knowledgeable Staff!&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;Offer YOUR child the competitive advantage of learning a new language and also using STEM to learn and have fun!&amp;nbsp;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;&amp;nbsp;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;div&gt; &lt;div id=&quot;m_3428097911001171987ktbyte-vision&quot;&gt; &lt;p&gt;&lt;strong&gt;The&amp;nbsp;KTBYTE&amp;nbsp;vision&lt;/strong&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;At&amp;nbsp;KTBYTE, our vision is to make a high-quality Computer Science (CS) education accessible to students globally while also making CS exciting and engaging for them!&lt;/p&gt; &lt;/div&gt; &lt;div id=&quot;m_3428097911001171987diffsimilar&quot;&gt; &lt;p&gt;&lt;strong&gt;The&amp;nbsp;KTBYTE&amp;nbsp;Difference&lt;/strong&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;KTBYTE&amp;nbsp;offers a progressive Computer Science curriculum for students ages 8-18 years old. Classes range from introductory JavaBlocks&amp;trade; programming to college-level courses.&amp;nbsp;KTBYTE&amp;nbsp;offers classes that stand out from the standard Core Curriculum for high-school students, with unique programs such as USACO prep courses, Generative Art and Design courses, and even Machine Learning courses. Our instructors are dedicated, nurturing and passionate about what they do and committed to ensuring that&amp;nbsp;KTBYTE&amp;nbsp;students are exposed to an unparalleled, dynamic, educational and engaging CS learning experience! Register today for a&amp;nbsp;&lt;a href=&quot;https://www.ktbyte.com/freetrial&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot; rel=&quot;noopener&quot; data-saferedirecturl=&quot;https://www.google.com/url?q=https://www.ktbyte.com/freetrial&amp;amp;source=gmail&amp;amp;ust=1622725037124000&amp;amp;usg=AFQjCNED2R673ZzKakJOtaGSycFpwW73uw&quot;&gt;Free Trial&lt;/a&gt;&amp;nbsp;and experience the&amp;nbsp;KTBYTE&amp;nbsp;Difference!&lt;/p&gt; &lt;/div&gt; &lt;div id=&quot;m_3428097911001171987aluminiaccomp&quot;&gt; &lt;p&gt;&lt;strong&gt;KTBYTE&amp;nbsp;Alumni Accomplishments&lt;/strong&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;KTBYTE&amp;nbsp;alums consistently outperform their peers in terms of their academic accomplishments.&amp;nbsp;KTBYTE&amp;nbsp;students ace their AP CS courses and exams and are also incredibly successful through the competitive college admissions process.&amp;nbsp;KTBYTE&amp;nbsp;students have been accepted to numerous Ivy League and competitive colleges and universities including but not limited to Brown, Carnegie Mellon, UChicago, Columbia, Cornell, Dartmouth, Duke, Harvard, Johns Hopkins, MIT, UPenn, Princeton, Tufts, Yale, and many more!&lt;/p&gt; &lt;/div&gt; &lt;div id=&quot;m_3428097911001171987shorttermbenef&quot;&gt; &lt;p&gt;&lt;strong&gt;What Makes the&amp;nbsp;KTBYTE&amp;nbsp;Course Experience Unique?&lt;/strong&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;At&amp;nbsp;KTBYTE, all of our instructors are highly qualified and experienced, educational professionals who differentiate learning and offer&amp;nbsp;KTBYTE&amp;nbsp;students a multitude of opportunities for individualized instruction by spending hours each week preparing for each specialty class that they teach in order to offer a dynamic, engaging and fun educational course interaction for every&amp;nbsp;KTBYTE&amp;nbsp;student. Through our Virtual Machines, our instructors are able to see exactly what is on your child&amp;rsquo;s screen throughout every class, and as such are easily able to assist your child through any obstacle that may arise. At&amp;nbsp;KTBYTE, our nurturing, knowledgeable and caring teaching staff anticipate and identify when a student may be struggling with a problem even before the student decides to ask a question about it.&lt;/p&gt; &lt;/div&gt; &lt;div id=&quot;m_3428097911001171987whoareinstructors&quot;&gt; &lt;p&gt;&lt;strong&gt;What Sets the&amp;nbsp;KTBYTE&amp;nbsp;Teaching Team Apart?&lt;/strong&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;KTBYTE&amp;nbsp;instructors are college and post-college working professionals with extensive backgrounds in computer science. At the highest level, our artificial intelligence classes are taught by a graduate sutdent in AI. Each of our teaching professionals is passionate about igniting a love for learning in your child by presenting Computer Science concepts in practical ways which offer the student the opportunity to see Computer Science at work in recognizable applications from daily life. Every class, regardless of level will be individualized and differentiated to ensure your child&amp;rsquo;s success!&lt;/p&gt; &lt;/div&gt; &lt;/div&gt;

Once Upon A Mattress

&lt;p&gt;Bring your kids.&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;Bring your parents.&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;Bring your favorite pajamas!&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;Once Upon a Mattress is back on Broadway, and it&amp;rsquo;s &amp;ldquo;pure let&amp;rsquo;s-be-kids entertainment&amp;rdquo; (New Yorker) fit for ages 7 to 107!&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;Two-time Tony&amp;reg; winner Sutton Foster stars as Princess Winnifred the Woebegone, alongside royalty of stage and screen Michael Urie and Queen of Comedy Ana Gasteyer. Adapted for a new generation by Amy Sherman-Palladino (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), this uproarious retelling of The Princess and the Pea introduces the unapologetically eccentric Winnifred to an uptight kingdom, where she charms, delights, and dances her way to the top&amp;hellip; of a stack of mattresses.&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;So give the babysitter the night off and your kids a night on the town &amp;ndash; you&#039;ll all live happily ever laughter!&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;Get tickets at&amp;nbsp;&lt;a href=&quot;https://onceuponamattressnyc.com/&quot;&gt;https://onceuponamattressnyc.com/&lt;/a&gt;&lt;/p&gt;

Monster Mini Golf

&lt;p&gt;Upon entering Monster Mini Golf, all perceptions of traditional mini golf will be spirited away by the indoor, 18-hole, monster-theme, glow-in-the-dark miniature golf course! The locations in &lt;a href=&quot;https://monsterminigolf.com/deerpark/&quot;&gt;Deer Park&lt;/a&gt;, and &lt;a href=&quot;https://monsterminigolf.com/gardencity/&quot;&gt;Garden City, NY&lt;/a&gt; invite guests to experience a host of family-oriented fun activities. Whether visiting for the first time or the one hundredth, mini golfers feel the excitement and adventure of playing mini golf amidst spooktacular monsters and custom, glow-in-the-dark, hand-painted artwork. While testing their skill on the fairways, lively music flows over the course from the unique &amp;ldquo;WEIRD Radio&amp;rdquo; station&amp;rdquo; and an interactive DJ entertains golfers with contests, awarding cool prizes for the wackiest reasons. While the course is challenging enough for adults, it is also quite playable for children. Monster Mini Golf is open year-round and frightfully fun for the entire family. In addition to miniature golf and thrilling arcade and redemption games, the locations offer additional attractions. &lt;a href=&quot;https://monsterminigolf.com/deerpark/&quot;&gt;Monster Mini Golf in Deer Park, NY&lt;/a&gt; offers a Laser Maze and a Virtual Reality experience. The Garden City location offers a Laser Maze, Bowling, and a Virtual Reality Experience. Two very posh, private party rooms are also available and are perfect for any event. Monster Mini Golf looks forward to making it a monstrous success. Monster Mini Golf is indoors, ensuring that the event will always take place, regardless of the weather. It is a climate-controlled, affordable source of family entertainment. For more details please visit &lt;a href=&quot;http://monsterminigolf.com&quot;&gt;monsterminigolf.com&lt;/a&gt; or find them on Facebook.&lt;/p&gt;

Related Articles