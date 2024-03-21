Easter Basket Essentials for All Budgets

The Easter Bunny is about to come hopping into town and we have bunny approved Easter baskets essentials for every budget and age. Many are perfect for kids of all ages and sure to help make a very Hoppy Easter!

Psst… Experience the Magic of American Girl’s New Disney Princess Collection!

$5 and less

Sidewalk Chalk

Celebrate spring with Crayola’s new Washable Tie-Dye Egg Chalk. Kids will love this egg-shaped Tie-Dye Sidewalk Chalk that produces cool and new color combos that are different every time.

Parents will love that this new set of chalk features six Chalk Eggs in vibrant tie dye colors sized to fit comfortably in small hands and designed for hours of outdoor fun. $4.99

Flipeez Plush Toys

Flipeez Plush are adorable plushies that flip for fun with big personalities and the cutest expressions.

Kids will love to squeeze their feet and watch their arms flap or their ears flip, depending on the character, and that Flipeez are made of super soft fabrics and the squishiest fillings to make them extra snuggly.

Parents will love that they come in two sizes, large 11” plush and smaller 8” plush, and animals like the Chick and Bunny which are perfect for Easter baskets. Starts at $5

Lush’s Easter Collection

Fill up your Easter baskets with gifts full of bloomin’ beautiful spring products bursting with fresh ingredients for every bunny from Lush’s Easter Collection.

Kids will love to hop into the bath with fizzy fun and beautiful bubbles, like Hot Cross Bunny Bubble Bar or Follow the White Rabbit Bath Bomb, or jam out with Rock Star Rabbit Soap or the delicious caramel scent of Sticky Dates Sugar Scrub.

Tweens and teens will also love to seal in the sweetness with Sticky Dates Body Lotion and a swipe of Carrot Stick Lip Oil. Parents will love that if they want to gift a little Easter magic, they also have plenty of pre-wrapped presents. Starting at $4.50

Colors of Kindness Crayons

Spread the love this Easter with a pack of Crayola Colors of Kindness Crayons. Packaged in an adorable flip-top crayon box, kids will love that this crayon set includes 24 cool and colorful Crayola Crayons with 4 new colors and special-edition words of kindness printed on each crayon.

Parents will love that it makes for a great Easter basket gift for kids, and one that carries a message we would all like to share. $1.99

Adopt Me! Mystery Pets

Just in time for Easter, Adopt Me! Mystery Pets Series 3 eggs bring to life the sought-after pets from the popular online game, Adopt Me.

Kids will love the double unboxing reveal, first unwrapping the egg, and then submerging it in water to remove the outer coating and revealing one of the nine egg styles from the game.

Parents will love that each themed egg contains a 2” plastic Mystery Pet (there are 24 pets to collect in series three) and, as a bonus, it includes an exclusive Virtual Item Code, a collector’s guide, and an adoption certificate. $4.99

Under $10

Jurassic World Dino Smash N Squish

Kids will love finding Jurassic World Dino Smash N Squish in their Easter Baskets and cracking into the world of the latest squishy dinos with these epic crack and reveal eggs.

Parents will love that kids have tons of Easter fun using the prehistoric bone to smash and crack the egg and reveal a squishy dino. $6.48

Lite-Brite Mini

Kids will love to create art with light using Lite-Brite Mini Spring Edition, an adorably small version of your favorite classic toy with a Spring theme.

Parents will love that this fits neatly into Easter baskets, is great for all ages, includes six design templates featuring favorite Spring icons, 85 colorful mini pegs, and a screen that measures 3″ wide x 3″ tall.

Kids will make Easter egg-stra special when they choose a themed design or create their own, then light up their creation. $8

Hoppy Salmon

The family is sure to love Hoppy Salmon, an adaptation of Exploding Kittens’ fan-favorite classic title Happy Salmon with an Easter twist. Kids will love that Hoppy Salmon features new Easter-themed actions and higher-quality cards than ever before.

Parents will love that Hoppy Salmon can be enjoyed by three to eight players so the whole family can have a Hoppy Salmon Easter. $9.99

Fingerlings Sweet Tweets Interactive Birds

Fingerlings Sweet Tweets Interactive Birds are the perfect ‘tweet’ this Easter. Kids will love that these adorable, interactive birds really know when they’re on your finger and feature 40+ sounds and reactions including a pop-up colorful mane.

Plus, they can even share secret messages. Parents will love seeing kids delight when the heart on its head lights up and when off kids’ fingers, the Sweet Tweets bird listens and repeats everything they say. Everyone will love to press your bird’s wings to hear more tweets, songs and cute sounds. $9.99

Under $15

Squishmallows

Squishmallows 8″ Empressa is a sweet and squishy Pink Chick in a multicolored Easter Egg. Empressa is a professional hopscotch player.

This year, she plans on competing with a novel new move: the reverse double-skip! Along with her signature one-legged twist, Empressa isn’t only hoping for gold—she’s hopping for gold! $12.99

Playfoam Eggs

Kids will love the Playfoam Eggs 4-Pack. These pre-filled Easter Eggs let kids shape and create with the sensory-stimulating learning compound: Playfoam.

Parents will love that kids can crack open their egg, dig out their surprise Pal, and decorate their eggshell with the included stickers, then start shaping and creating with Playfoam for lots of Easter play time. This Easter treat includes four eggs filled with Playfoam, sticker sheet, and Playfoam Pal. $12.50

Hatchimals Alive!

Kids will love to egg-perience colorful surprises and magically bring their Hatchimals to life with the Hatchimals Alive! Make A Splash Playset. With love and care, two Hatchimals Alive! characters magically come to life just by adding water.

Simply remove the pacifier and swirl the two eggs through the water and they shimmer and change color while the characters crack through. Parents will love that with 15 included accessories kids can build out a Hatchimals world for fun and imaginative Easter play. $11.99

P.Lushes Pets

P.Lushes Pets: Resort Collection features fashion-inspired plush collectibles made with stylish fabrics, luxe finishes & sassy personalities. The chic new Resort collection has nine trendy characters to collect, including the leader of the Easter pack, Kennedy Karrats.

Kids will love that she is a beautiful bunny with soft pink-and-green plaid plush and an iridescent lining in her ears with has gorgeous green eyes that match her sparkly collar and a white eyeshadow that matches her puffy tail.

Parents will love that kids will love these p.lushes pets way past the Easter holiday, including vacation-ready pets kids can take on the go. $12.99

Under $20

FAO Schwarz Glow Brights Plush

Kids will love the FAO Schwarz Glow Brights Plush LED with Sound Easter Collection. These lovable plushies light up and play sound when you hug them—it is sweeter than Easter candy.

Kids will love the ultra-plush, soft fur for cozy cuddling and the glow of the fun LED lights built-in throughout the face and body that light up after giving warm Easter hugs. $15

Bubble Moisturizers

Bubble’s Water Slide Hydration Boosting Serum and Cloud Surf Water Cream Moisturizer are perfectly hydrating and their pastel packaging will look great in an Easter basket. Tweens and teens will love them both so bunny much!

The Water Slide Hydration Boosting Serum is a hydrating serum with a barrier-strengthening blend to deeply hydrate and calm dry and irritated skin.

Cloud Surf Water Cream Moisturizer, is part water, part cream, all amazing that quenches and rebalances normal-to-combo skin with a whipped texture that absorbs quickly, hydrating without feeling sticky or heavy.

Parents will love that Bubble products contain safe, cruelty free, affordable hydrating ingredients that can be used by all ages. Starting at $16

Bunny Brunch Board Game

Have some fun and games this Easter with Bunny Brunch Board Game, a fun, cooperative game for early learners.

Kids will love to work together to complete the plate pattern and feed the hungry bunnies and then hurry up to solve the sequence before the mischievous mouse eats the food. Parents will love that kids practice turn taking, rule following, early math skills, and more. $19.99

Emotional Support Chickies

These EGG-stra Cute Emotional Support Chickies are a delightful collection of plush chicks, each with its own unique expression. Kids will love that this set includes five individual chick plushies to egg-press their emotions and a cozy plush nest.

Parents will love that these adorable baby chick stuffed animals are perfect as gifts and ideal for Easter baskets as well. $16.99

LEGO Creator 3-in-1 White Rabbit

The LEGO® Creator 3-in-1 White Rabbit playset is a great build-on to any Easter basket. Kids will love that it features a brick-built toy bunny with a posable head, legs, mouth and ears, and it comes with a choice of two snacks: a carrot or a flower.

Parents will love that the set provides endless imaginative play for animal lovers with three different build-and-play experiences for kids to enjoy (from toy bunny into a beautiful cockatoo parrot eating seeds, to an adorable white seal with a fish snack).

Plus, there’s a fun digital experience for LEGO fans as a bonus. $15.99

Make It Mini Food Diner

Have an Easter treat with the Make It Mini Food Diner: Spring edition! Kids will love that these mystery, ball-shaped capsules are filled with ingredients to assemble, set in resin, and display.

Adding even more surprise to the annual egg hunt, one of the four capsules contains the ultra-rare Mini Wonka Bar in celebration of the new Wonka movie.

Parents will love that this egg alternative is a fun, Easter-themed crafting activity and includes mini DIY collectibles like a honey glazed ham, Easter cupcakes and an Easter basket. $17.98

FAO Schwarz Sparklers

FAO Schwarz Sparklers Wear & Share Plush with Bunny Headband is egg-traordinary for every bunny this Easter. Parents will love how the Sparklers Wear & Share Plush with Bunny Headband is a 2-in-1 gift since it comes with a cute stuffed animal and a wearable bunny ear headband.

Kids will love the soft, snuggly pretend play and wearing the bunny ears headband for Easter and after. It is the perfect complement to any Easter basket. $15

Under $25

Sweetness of Spring Tackle Box

Add a sweet treat to the Easter Basket with Dylan’s Candy Bar’s brand-new Easter Collection. Kids will love the Sweetness of Spring Tackle Box that is specially curated with pastel, spring-themed candies that everyone will love.

Kids will also love The Hoppiest Hunt Paint Can that is stuffed with bright and colorful spring-themed sweets from every candy food group – including our mascots Chocolate & Vanilla the Bunny in gummy form!

Parents will love gifting this seasonal version of Dylan’s iconic paint can that’s terrific as a table setting, great for gifting, and a special reusable souvenir once all the candies are gone. Starting at $20

Kinetic Sand Eggs

Have your own egg hunt with the perfect Easter eggs filled with colorful Kinetic Sand. Kids will love to go on an Easter hunt to collect all the colors with the Kinetic Sand 20 Pack Eggs each filled with red, yellow, or blue colored sand.

Parents will love the endless entertainment and that there is no mess to clean up. $24.99

Pop Pop Bunny Hop

Pop Pop Bunny Hop lets kids have a bunny hopping good time this Easter. Kids will have holiday fun playing the matching-color bunny game complete with the carrot patch launcher.

Parents will love that this game practices memory, color matching, fine motor skills, and social skills like sharing and taking turns. $24.99

$25 and over

Gund’s Sustainably Soft Friends

Make baby’s first Easter special with Gund’s Sustainably Soft Friends, an adorable first friends for newborns & toddlers.

Kids will love the So Snuggly Chick, a plush chick that helps baby feel safe & secure, combining a super-soft plush with quilted fabrics reminiscent of a security blanket. Parents will love that it is soft and sustainable and machine washable. $25

Dominique Ansel’s Chocolate

Kids of all ages will love Dominique Ansel’s 2024 Chocolate Easter Egg-Imals! The chocolate animal Easter eggs (with mini Valrhona chocolate bonbons hidden inside) and their “Peep-a-Boos” marshmallow chicks (inside real eggshells!) are so darn cute.

This trio of Easter “Egg-imals,” are beautifully handmade chocolate eggs that are simply adorable (with chocolate bonbons hidden inside!). Everyone will be egg-cited to meet and eat Hootie the Owl, Thomas the Turtle and Bubbles the Whale.

Don’t miss the Peep-A-Boo, a favorite Easter tradition each year, these adorable Peep-a-Boo marshmallow chicks are nestled inside real eggshells. Gently crack away the shell to reveal a fluffy marshmallow chick.