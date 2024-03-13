Easter Bunny Photo Ops in New York 2024

Easter is right around the corner! Celebrate the holiday by taking pictures with the Easter Bunny. Here’s where you can get your Easter Bunny pictures around New York this year!

Click on your region to jump to events near you!

Bronx

Photos with Bunny

The Mall at Bay Plaza, 200 Baychester Avenue, Coop City

March 16-March 30, Mondays – Saturdays, 11 am – 7 pm, Sundays, 12 – 6 pm

Photo packages start at $39.99

Dress the kids in their Easter outfits and head to The Mall at Bay Plaza (Level 3) for professional photos with Bunny. All online reservations receive free virtual activities and access to MyPhoto!

Brooklyn

Photos with the Bunny at Kings Plaza

Kings Plaza Shopping Center, 5100 Kings Plaza, Mill Basin

March 8-30, see website for schedule

Pet Night: Monday, March 18: 4- 7 pm

Free ($20-50 for photo packages)

Visit the Bunny in Level 2, near Verizon, and for the easiest experience, pre-book your photo session for your littles by visiting Kings Plaza’s website.

Queens

Photos with the Bunny at Queens Center

Queens Center, 90-15 Queens Blvd, Elmhurst

March 8-30, Monday-Friday: 11am – 7pm; Saturdays, 10am – 8pm; Sundays, 11am – 6pm

Bunny Cares: Sunday, March 17 from 10:30 – 11:30 am

Pet Night, Monday, March 18, 4 – 7pm

Free ($20-50 for photo packages)

The Easter Bunny is back! Visit the Bunny on Level 3, near Champs, and for the easiest experience, pre-book your photo session for your littles by visiting Queens Center’s website.

Photos with the Bunny at The Shops at Atlas Park

The Shops at Atlas Park, 8000 Cooper Avenue, Glendale

March 15-30, see website for complete schedule

Bunny Cares: Sunday, March 17: 10:30am – 12pm

Pet Nights: Monday, March 18: 4 – 7 pm

Free to meet the bunny; $20-50 for photo packages

The Easter Bunny is back! Visit the Bunny near Claire’s, and for the easiest experience, pre-book your photo session for your littles by visiting The Shops at Atlas Park’s website.

Meet the Easter Bunny

Rego Center, 6135 Junction Blvd., Rego Park

March 16-30, Saturdays, 12 – 2 pm

Free

Meet the Easter Bunny and get a free digital download photo!

Staten Island

Photos with The Bunny

Staten Island Mall, 2655 Richmond Ave., Bull’s Head

March 8-30, see website for complete schedule

Bunny Cares Day: Sunday, March 17. Reservations required.

Pet Photos with the Bunny: Mondays and Tuesdays, 4-7pm

Photo packages start at $39.99.

Take unforgettable pics with The Bunny! Get those adorable outfits ready and everyone say “carrots”!

Long Island, Nassau

Photos with the Bunny

Roosevelt Field Mall, 630 Old Country Road, Garden City

March 8-30, see website for complete schedule

Caring Bunny: Sunday, March 17, 9-10:30am.

Photo packages start at $39.99

Hop over for eggcellent photos with the Easter Bunny! Special

Photos with the Easter Bunny at the Milleridge

The Milleridge Inn, 585 N Broadway, Jericho

March 8-31, Saturdays and Sundays, 11 am – 7:30 pm, Thursdays and Fridays, 3 – 8 pm,

$25-$100

Reserve your session today for photos featuring a spring background or with the Easter Bunny himself! Option 1: Thursdays and Fridays,. Take your own photos in front of 2 festive spring backdrops for $20. Option 2: Saturdays and Sundays, a professional photographer will take photos of your family with the Easter Bunny for $100.

Photos with the Bunny

Green Acres Mall, 2034 Green Acres Mall, Valley Stream

Monday, March 15, 2-7 pm; March 16-30, Mondays-Saturdays, 11 am-7 pm, Sundays, 12-6 pm

Photo packages start at $39.99

The Easter Bunny is back! Visit the Bunny near Forever 21, and for the easiest experience, pre-book your photo session for your littles.

Long Island, Suffolk County

Easter Bunny Photos

Smith Haven Mall, 313 Smith Haven Mall, Lake Grove

March 8-30, see website for complete schedule

Caring Bunny: Sunday, March 17th from 9:30am – 10:30am, Caring Bunny® is a special, sensory-friendly experience – exclusively for children with special needs and their families.

Photo packages start at $39.99

Strike a pose and take photos with the Easter Bunny! Reserve your visit now and make it an Easter Tradition!

Bunny Photo Experience

Walt Whitman Mall, 160 Walt Whitman Rd. Huntington Station

March 8-30, Mondays – Saturdays, 2 – 7 pm, Sundays, 12 – 6 pm

Caring Bunny: Sunday, March 17th from 9 – 10:30 am

Photo packages start at $39.99

Don’t miss your chance to take photos with the Easter Bunny! Bonnet optional.

Westchester

Rockland County

Visit the Bunny

Palisades Center, 1000 Palisades Center Dr., West Nyack

March 1-30, see website for complete schedule

Bunny Cares: Sunday, March 17 10:30 – 11:30 am, visit the Bunny in a sensory-friendly environment in partnership with Autism Speaks.

Photo Packages start at $39.99

Meet the Bunny on Level One near Best Buy for a fun photo experience to celebrate the magic of Spring. Lock in the date and time of your choice and receive a gift when you book your Bunny reservation in advance. Whether you’re young or young at heart, the professional photographers will capture the magic of the moment, ensuring you have cherished memories to treasure for years to come.

Bergen County

Photos with the Easter Bunny

American Dream, 1 American Dream Way, East Rutherford, NJ

March 8-30, see website for complete schedule

Photo packages start at $39.99

Capture the magic of spring with Bunny photos! Visit Bunny’s set at the Garden for a fun, Easter photo experience. Book your reservation online to lock in the day and time of your choice and receive a complimentary gift valued at $20.

Bunny Photo Experience

The Shops at Riverside, 390 Hackensack Ave., Hackensack

March 8-30, Mondays – Saturdays, 11 am – 7 pm

Photo Packages start at $39.99

Strike a pose, the Easter Bunny is here! Reserve your visit now and make it an Easter Tradition!

Photos with the Easter Bunny

Westfield Garden State Plaza, One Garden State Plaza, Paramus

March 8-30, Mondays – Saturdays, 11 am – 7 pm, Sundays, 11 am – 5 pm

Photo packages start at $39.99

Don’t miss out on this eggciting opportunity to create timeless memories with the Easter Bunny!

Bunny Photos

Brunswick Square, 755 NJ-18, East Brunswick

March 20-30, Mondays – Saturdays, 11 am – 7 pm, Sundays, 12 – 6 pm

Photo packages start at $39.99

Hop on over for eggstraordinary Easter Bunny pictures!