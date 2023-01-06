New York Family Brooklyn Family Queens Family Bronx Family Long Island Family New York Special Child Long Island Special Child Ultimate Guide to Fall/Winter Fun Annual Guide
Our NYC

Meet Kavi Sharma, American Girl’s 2023 Girl of the Year!

Photo courtesy of Mattel

Meet the 2023 American Girl of the Year! Kavi Sharma, an Indian-American girl growing up in New Jersey, works to balance a full plate of schoolwork, dance and music classes, time with family and friends and Saturday yoga. 

Plus, she’s just a short train ride away from one of her favorite places in the world: Broadway! Ever since her grandmother took her to see Wicked for her 12th birthday, Kavi’s wanted to pursue her dream of performing onstage. 

Like so many kids, Kavi juggles many priorities onstage and offstage. Through her story, young readers can learn the importance of finding rhythm in life and feel inspired to pursue their passions. 

Photo courtesy of Mattel

Kavi is the latest in a two decade-long line of Girls of the Year, and she’s also American Girl’s first Indian American Girl of the Year. She and her family celebrate their Indian American culture through dance, food, clothing, holidays and more. 

“Just like all our beloved characters, Kavi’s culturally relevant and aspirational stories help inspire kids to shine bright in their own way and be proud of who they are,” said Jamie Cygielman, general manager of American Girl in a press release. 

American Girl worked with New York Times bestselling author Varsha Bajaj to create Kavi’s story. The hardcover novel, It’s Showtime, Kavi, written by Bajaj, will debut later this year. 

Bajaj says Kavi story can be special for young girls like her. 

Photo courtesy of Mattel

“Kavi’s story is important to all the young readers who will see parts of their lives represented,” Bajaj says. “I took immense delight in showcasing slivers of Indian culture, including dance, yoga traditions, food, clothing and magical festivals like Diwali and Holi.” 

Alongside Bajaj, other advisers helped with developing Kavi by providing real-world insight on story themes to ensure authenticity and accuracy. 

American Girl is also working to support young performers like Kavi by partnering with the Broadway Education Alliance’s Camp Broadway. The company will donate $25,000 to fund scholarships for participants in the camp’s 2023 summer program in New York City. 

Celebrate Kavi’s debut by checking out Kavi-inspired activities at American Girl retail stores throughout the month of January and beyond! 

