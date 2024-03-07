Brooklyn Family Queens Family Bronx Family Long Island Family Ultimate Guide to Summer Camp Ultimate Guide to Schools New York Special Child Long Island Special Child Ultimate Guide to Fall/Winter Fun Annual Guide
Festivals & Holidays

St. Patrick’s Day Events for Families on Long Island 2024

By Posted on
St. Patrick’s Day Events for Families on Long Island 2024

Are you looking for kids-friendly ways to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day? There are many activities and events happening on Long Island that are great to bring your kids to.

Whether you are looking to get creative and make some shamrocks or are looking to dance along to some Irish music with the family, there are activities happening for everyone to enjoy.

Nassau County

Village of New Hyde Park St. Patrick’s Day Parade

Parade begins at Hillside Boulevard, New Hyde Park
Saturday, March 9, 10 – 11 am

Join the Village of New Hyde Park and the New Hyde Park Fire Department along with 2024 Grand Marshall Tony Jackson to march along in this 3rd Annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade!

The parade will kick off from Hillside Boulevard, just off of Jericho Turnpike and will march east along Jericho Turnpike concluding at the NHPFD Headquarters.

32nd Annual Bayport Blue Point St. Patrick’s Day Parade

Parade begins at Montauk Hwy & Snedecor Ave., Bayport
Sunday, March 10, 11 am – 3 pm

Celebrate Irish culture and history at this annual parade that runs from Montauk Hwy. & Snedecor Ave. to Montauk Hwy. & Blue Point Ave.

Pot of Gold Planting

Dees’ Nursery, 69 Atlantic Ave, Oceanside
March 16-23, Saturdays, 1- 3 pm.
All ages
Free

Children will decorate a pot with stickers, and plant seeds, creating a pot of gold to bring home!

Shamrock N Roll

United Skates of America, 1276 Hicksville Rd., Seaford
Sunday, March 17, 12 – 2 pm
All ages
$22; $8 non-skating adult
Advanced reservations required

Get ready to groove on wheels and show off your moves. Whether you’re a beginner or a pro, this in-person event is perfect for everyone who loves to roll. So grab your friends, put on your favorite green attire, and Shamrock N Roll! 

The Glen Cove Saint Patrick’s Day Parade

Parade begins at Glen Street and Pearsall Ave., Glen Cove
Sunday, March 17, 1 pm

The Glen Cove Saint Patrick’s Day Parade is the premier St. Patrick’s Day celebration on Long Island. The 2024 Parade will return to its traditional route – ending outside the Church of St. Patrick, at Glen Street and Pearsall Avenue.

The Parade Reviewing Stand will return to its former position in the block before the end of the Parade route.

The heart of the parade, as always, will be its exciting mix of marching groups, including bands of Irish pipers and other musicians, along with vintage cars, costumed performers, fire and police units, and much more. 

Pot O’ Clovers

Long Island Children’s Museum, 11 Davis Avenue, Garden City
Sunday, March 17, 1 – 3 pm
Ages 3 and older
Included with admission: $17

Celebrate Irish heritage month with LICM! A four-leaf clover is one of the most famous icons of Ireland and St. Patrick’s Day. The leaves of four-leaf clovers are said to stand for faith, hope, love and luck.

It’s often said that Ireland is home to more four-leaf clovers than any other place, giving meaning to the phrase “the luck of the Irish.” Try your luck at potting some clover seeds to grow at home. 

Wantagh’s 4th Annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade and Block Party

Parade steps off from 3297 Beltagh Avenue, Wantagh
Sunday, March 17, 2 – 8 pm

The Wantagh Chamber of Commerce invites you to their 4th Annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade. Help honor the Grand Marshal, a Long Island legend, John Theissen founder of the John Theissen Children’s Foundation.

Over 120 units are expected to participate in this parade and will include local fire and police, elected officials, local organizations, pipe bands, marching bands, dancers, entertainers, car clubs, local youth sports teams, businesses, and more!

Immediately following the parade a Block Party is planned with music, food trucks, vendors, and entertainment for the kids.

Suffolk County

Westhampton Beach St. Patrick’s Day Parade

Parade starts on Mill Road in front of 340 Mill Road, Westhampton Beach
Saturday, March 9, 11 am

Expect five pipe bands, seven fire departments, five ambulance units, two high school bands and dozens of floats, classic cars and marching units take part in this annual parade.

The Parade starts on Mill Road in front of the Westhampton Beach Middle School and travels towards Main Street before turning right on Main Street and ending near the Westhampton Performing Arts Center.

Parade-goers can find great places to watch the Parade along Mill Road and Main Street.

Irish Luck on the Farm 2024

The Smithtown Historical Society, 239 E Main Street, Smithtown
Saturday, March 9, 12 – 4 pm
All ages
$7

Experience fun for all ages with a walk-through petting zoo, traditional Irish step dancing performances, and other celebrations of Irish heritage. Rain date of March 10th.

40th Annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade

Parade runs along Woodlawn Ave. St. James
Saturday, March 9, 1 pm

Bring the family out to this annual parade. Parade runs along Woodlawn Ave. to Lake Ave. to the train station.

The 90th Annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade

Parade marches down New York Avenue, Huntington
Sunday, March 10, 2 pm

March down New York Avenue to Main Street in Huntington behind Grand Marshal, Monsignor Steven Camp. The Huntington St. Patrick’s Parade is Long Island’s oldest and largest and features dozens of pipe bands, including some of the metro area’s finest.

St. Patrick’s Day Scavenger Hunt

Suffolk County Farm and Education Center, 350 Yaphank Avenue, Yaphank
Saturday, March 16, 10 am – 3 pm
All ages
$15 per person ages 3 and up; $20 day at the door.

The Leprechaun’s are back and they’ve hidden their gold all across the farm! Scavenger hunt, wagon rides, photo ops and farm animals! Lots of fun while you search for that pot of gold. The scavenger hunt is self directed so begin whenever you arrive, and at your own pace! 

Art in the Barn, Storytime and Hands-on Art Project for Preschoolers

Walt Whitman Birthplace, 246 Old Walt Whitman Road, Huntington Station
Saturday, March 16, 11 am
Ages 2-4
$15; $10 members

Come celebrate the color GREEN for Saint Patrick’s Day with a reading of the book “Green” by Laura V. Seeger and exploring Henri Rousseau’s very green Jungle paintings. A magical surprise will follow. 

St. Patrick’s Day 2024

Main Street, Patchogue
Sunday, March 17, 12 pm

The Greater Patchogue Chamber of Commerce Heritage Committee has named Matt Lowe and Joe Palmeri, proprietors of Resses 1900, as the 2024 St. Patrick’s Day parade grand marshals.

The annual St. Patrick’s Day parade will take place on Main Street and will kick off with the May the Road Rise to Meet Ye 5K Race.

Family Friendly St. Patrick’s Day Nature Hike

Hallock State Park Preserve, 6062 Sound Ave. Riverhead
Sunday, March 17, 1 – 2 pm
All ages
Free

Explore the park with your family by going on a scavenger hunt and solving riddles to search for a pot of gold!

Shamrock Bird Walk

Sunken Meadow State Park Lot 3, New York State Reference Route 908K, Kings Park
Sunday, March 17, 1:30 – 3 pm
All ages
$4
Advanced registration required

Go on a late winter bird walk on the luckiest day of the year! A walk through the marsh and along the creek will reveal some of the park’s winter feathered friends. 

2024 Lindenhurst St. Patrick’s Day Parade

Parade begins at Heling Boulevard, Lindenhurst
Saturday, March 23, 12 pm

Come out to celebrate Irish heritage and culture at this parade featuring bagpipers, community groups, and more. The Parade begins at Fireman’s Park on Heling Boulevard. It will travel west on Hartford Street, turn south on Wellwood Avenue, and end on South Wellwood Avenue at Gates Avenue.

Montauk St. Patrick’s Day Parade

Parade begins at Edgemere Road, Montauk
Sunday, March 24, 12 pm

Welcome Spring with this joyous and festive Irish celebration. 

Shara Levine

Shara Levine, originally from Brooklyn, is the Events Manager for New York Family Magazine. As a lifelong New Yorker, and mom of four raising her kids on Long Island, Shara knows her hometown well and brings her love of all things fun to New York Family by sharing the best in kid friendly events, festival, concerts, and performances in NYC, Brooklyn, Queens, Long Island, and Westchester. When not helping parents plan their family’s day out, Shara enjoys making random Seinfeld references and going on late-night Target runs.

