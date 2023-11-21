Nothing rings in the holiday season like a Christmas tree lighting! Check out these tree lightings around New York and kick off the holiday season the right way with your family.

Psst… Here’s where you can donate clothes on Staten Island!

Christmas Tree and Holiday Tree Lightings 2023

Click on your region to jump to events near you!

Manhattan

The Seaport, Fulton & Water Streets, Downtown Manhattan

Tuesday, Nov. 28, 6 – 7 pm

All ages

Free

Bundle up for a festive evening of live music, photo ops, gingerbread, and the lighting of the big tree!

Bryant Park, 40th and 42nd Streets and Fifth and Sixth Avenues, Midtown

Tuesday, Nov. 28, 6 – 7 pm

All ages

Free

This annual Tree Lighting at Bank of America Winter Village will feature Broadway stars and co-hosts Jessica Vosk and Mauricio Martínez, performances by world-class skaters, the world premiere of Ice Theatre of New York’s Jazz Nutcracker, and more.

Wednesday, Nov. 29, 7 pm

Rockefeller Center, 45 Rockefeller Plaza

All ages

Free

Rockefeller Center will celebrate its 91st Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony in the heart of New York City. A few minutes before 10pm EST, the Tree’s 50,000 multi-colored lights and Swarovski star topper will be set aglow for the first time in the season, officially ushering in the holidays and festive cheer.

New York Stock Exchange, 11 Wall Street, Wall Street

Thursday, Nov. 30, 3 pm

All ages

Free

Sip some hot cocoa, send a note to Santa, and enjoy the sounds of the season as The New York Stock Exchange hosts featured artists, organizations and more at the 100th annual lighting of the NYSE Christmas Tree.

Montefiore Park in Montefiore Square, Hamilton Place & W 138th St., Hamilton Heights

Friday, Dec. 1, 6:30 – 8 pm

All ages

Free

Enjoy a tree lighting ceremony followed by a holiday festival in Montefiore Park!

West Harlem Piers, 125th Street and Marginal Street, Harlem

Saturday, Dec. 2, 4:30 – 6 pm

All ages

Free

Celebrate the season with a holiday tree lighting, live music, decoration making, and hot chocolate (while supplies last). Tree lighting at 5:30pm.

Madison Square Park, 11 Madison Ave., Stuyvesant Park

Wednesday, Dec. 6, 4 – 6 pm

All ages

Free

Did you know the first public Christmas tree lighting ceremony in the country’s history took place in Madison Square Park? Celebrate the 111th anniversary of the first holiday tree lighting, with MSPC, the park community and neighborhood partners.

Washington Square Park, Washington Square N., Greenwich Village

Wednesday, Dec. 6, 6 pm

All ages

Free

Bring the family out for the 99th annual Washington Square Park Holiday Tree Lighting under the historic arch.

Bronx

Ciccarone Park, intersection of East 188th Street and Arthur Ave., Highbridge

Saturday, Dec. 2, 4 – 6 pm

All ages

Free

Get into the holiday spirit by meeting Santa and an elf, singing along to holiday caroling, and enjoying Italian cookies and hot chocolate from local small businesses.

In addition, The BID will partner with The Children’s Cancer Society of America, to offer a toy giveaway for children on a first come, first served basis.

Brooklyn

St. Cyril of Turov Belarusian Church, 401 Atlantic Ave., Park Slope

Tuesday, Nov. 21, 6 – 7 pm

All ages

Free

Families from the community are invited to the Annual Tree Lighting Ceremony.

Senator Chuck Schumer, Assemblymember Jo Anne Simon and Councilmember Lincoln Restler will officiate the ceremony with the Girl Scouts Troops 2133 and 2518 counting down to the official lighting of the holiday tree!

Industry City, 220 36th St., Sunset Park

Saturday, Nov. 25, 12 – 2 pm

All ages

Free

Brooklyn Chamber and Brooklyn One host the first annual Tree Lighting at Industry City in celebration of the holiday season and Small Business Saturday. Free kids’ activities, hands-on crafts, carolers and holiday fun will be available for all.

Brooklyn Commons Park, Outside of 100 Myrtle Ave., Downtown Brooklyn

Wednesday, Nov. 29, 5 – 8 pm

All ages

Free

Explore an exhibition of exquisitely carved ice sculptures by Okamoto Studio and observe a live carving, sample holiday sweet treats, and look on as Santa himself lights up the treasured Brooklyn Commons Christmas tree, for all to enjoy.

DUMBO Archway, 155 Water St., Dumbo

Thursday, Dec. 7, 4 – 7 pm

All ages

Free

Come out for a festive evening to kick off the holiday season! There will be a Tree Lighting and Menorah Lighting at 5:30pm.

Enjoy HOT COCOA & SWEET TREATS generously donated by Celestine and Starbucks Dumbo, Performances by PS307 and Dock Street Middle School students, Christmas Covers performed by Curtis J. Social and the Dumbo house band, and all of the way from the North Pole will be Santa and his elves!

Queens

142-82 Rockaway Blvd, Jamaica

Friday, Dec. 1, 7 pm

All ages

Free

Be there for Queen’s LARGEST Christmas Tree Lighting!

Queens Botanical Garden, 43-50 Main St., Flushing

Saturday, Dec. 2, 12 – 5 pm

All ages

Included in Garden Admission: $6; $4 seniors (age 62+), students with ID; $2 children (ages 4 to 12); free for members and children younger than 3.

Celebrate the best of December with live musical performances, a menorah, tree lighting, holiday crafts, free selfies with Santa, and sales at the QBG Shop and outdoor Holiday Market!

Astoria Park Great Lawn, 19th street & 23rd Ave., Astoria

Sunday, Dec. 3, 3 – 5 pm

All ages

Free

Central Astoria LDC’s 11th Annual Holiday Festival & Tree Lighting Celebration returns this with a Scholastic Children’s Book Giveaway, Arts & Crafts, Free Hot Cocoa, live performances, and an appearance by Mr. and Mrs. Claus!

Bayside LIRR Green, 41st Ave., Bayside

Sunday, Dec. 3, 3:30 – 5 pm

All ages

Free

Ring in the holiday season with the lighting of the Bayside Village tree. Music, caroling, crafts, and other surprises…and of course Santa himself!

The Shops at Skyview, 40-24 College Point Blvd., Flushing

Saturday, Dec. 9, 2 – 5 pm

All ages

Free

Bring the whole family to stop by The Shops at Skyview and experience the magic of the holiday season with a tree lighting ceremony, live jazz music, captivating dance performances, and a complimentary photo with Santa!