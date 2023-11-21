Nothing rings in the holiday season like a Christmas tree lighting! Check out these tree lightings around New York and kick off the holiday season the right way with your family.
Psst… Here’s where you can donate clothes on Staten Island!
Christmas Tree and Holiday Tree Lightings 2023
Click on your region to jump to events near you!
Manhattan
Holiday Tree Lighting at the Seaport
The Seaport, Fulton & Water Streets, Downtown Manhattan
Tuesday, Nov. 28, 6 – 7 pm
All ages
Free
Bundle up for a festive evening of live music, photo ops, gingerbread, and the lighting of the big tree!
Bank of America Winter Village Annual Tree Lighting
Bryant Park, 40th and 42nd Streets and Fifth and Sixth Avenues, Midtown
Tuesday, Nov. 28, 6 – 7 pm
All ages
Free
This annual Tree Lighting at Bank of America Winter Village will feature Broadway stars and co-hosts Jessica Vosk and Mauricio Martínez, performances by world-class skaters, the world premiere of Ice Theatre of New York’s Jazz Nutcracker, and more.
Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting
Wednesday, Nov. 29, 7 pm
Rockefeller Center, 45 Rockefeller Plaza
All ages
Free
Rockefeller Center will celebrate its 91st Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony in the heart of New York City. A few minutes before 10pm EST, the Tree’s 50,000 multi-colored lights and Swarovski star topper will be set aglow for the first time in the season, officially ushering in the holidays and festive cheer.
100th Annual Tree Lighting at the NYSE
New York Stock Exchange, 11 Wall Street, Wall Street
Thursday, Nov. 30, 3 pm
All ages
Free
Sip some hot cocoa, send a note to Santa, and enjoy the sounds of the season as The New York Stock Exchange hosts featured artists, organizations and more at the 100th annual lighting of the NYSE Christmas Tree.
Montefiore Park’s Annual Holiday Tree Lighting & Holiday Fiesta
Montefiore Park in Montefiore Square, Hamilton Place & W 138th St., Hamilton Heights
Friday, Dec. 1, 6:30 – 8 pm
All ages
Free
Enjoy a tree lighting ceremony followed by a holiday festival in Montefiore Park!
Holiday on the Hudson
West Harlem Piers, 125th Street and Marginal Street, Harlem
Saturday, Dec. 2, 4:30 – 6 pm
All ages
Free
Celebrate the season with a holiday tree lighting, live music, decoration making, and hot chocolate (while supplies last). Tree lighting at 5:30pm.
Madison Square Park Holiday Tree Lighting
Madison Square Park, 11 Madison Ave., Stuyvesant Park
Wednesday, Dec. 6, 4 – 6 pm
All ages
Free
Did you know the first public Christmas tree lighting ceremony in the country’s history took place in Madison Square Park? Celebrate the 111th anniversary of the first holiday tree lighting, with MSPC, the park community and neighborhood partners.
Washington Square Association Tree Lighting
Washington Square Park, Washington Square N., Greenwich Village
Wednesday, Dec. 6, 6 pm
All ages
Free
Bring the family out for the 99th annual Washington Square Park Holiday Tree Lighting under the historic arch.
Bronx
Bronx Little Italy’s Annual Holiday Tree Lighting Ceremony
Ciccarone Park, intersection of East 188th Street and Arthur Ave., Highbridge
Saturday, Dec. 2, 4 – 6 pm
All ages
Free
Get into the holiday spirit by meeting Santa and an elf, singing along to holiday caroling, and enjoying Italian cookies and hot chocolate from local small businesses.
In addition, The BID will partner with The Children’s Cancer Society of America, to offer a toy giveaway for children on a first come, first served basis.
Brooklyn
Atlantic Avenue Tree Lighting Ceremony
St. Cyril of Turov Belarusian Church, 401 Atlantic Ave., Park Slope
Tuesday, Nov. 21, 6 – 7 pm
All ages
Free
Families from the community are invited to the Annual Tree Lighting Ceremony.
Senator Chuck Schumer, Assemblymember Jo Anne Simon and Councilmember Lincoln Restler will officiate the ceremony with the Girl Scouts Troops 2133 and 2518 counting down to the official lighting of the holiday tree!
Brooklyn Lights Up
Industry City, 220 36th St., Sunset Park
Saturday, Nov. 25, 12 – 2 pm
All ages
Free
Brooklyn Chamber and Brooklyn One host the first annual Tree Lighting at Industry City in celebration of the holiday season and Small Business Saturday. Free kids’ activities, hands-on crafts, carolers and holiday fun will be available for all.
Light Up Brooklyn Commons
Brooklyn Commons Park, Outside of 100 Myrtle Ave., Downtown Brooklyn
Wednesday, Nov. 29, 5 – 8 pm
All ages
Free
Explore an exhibition of exquisitely carved ice sculptures by Okamoto Studio and observe a live carving, sample holiday sweet treats, and look on as Santa himself lights up the treasured Brooklyn Commons Christmas tree, for all to enjoy.
The DUMBO Tree Lighting
DUMBO Archway, 155 Water St., Dumbo
Thursday, Dec. 7, 4 – 7 pm
All ages
Free
Come out for a festive evening to kick off the holiday season! There will be a Tree Lighting and Menorah Lighting at 5:30pm.
Enjoy HOT COCOA & SWEET TREATS generously donated by Celestine and Starbucks Dumbo, Performances by PS307 and Dock Street Middle School students, Christmas Covers performed by Curtis J. Social and the Dumbo house band, and all of the way from the North Pole will be Santa and his elves!
Queens
Grand Christmas Tree Lighting
142-82 Rockaway Blvd, Jamaica
Friday, Dec. 1, 7 pm
All ages
Free
Be there for Queen’s LARGEST Christmas Tree Lighting!
Winter Wonder at the Garden
Queens Botanical Garden, 43-50 Main St., Flushing
Saturday, Dec. 2, 12 – 5 pm
All ages
Included in Garden Admission: $6; $4 seniors (age 62+), students with ID; $2 children (ages 4 to 12); free for members and children younger than 3.
Celebrate the best of December with live musical performances, a menorah, tree lighting, holiday crafts, free selfies with Santa, and sales at the QBG Shop and outdoor Holiday Market!
11th Annual “Holiday Festival & Tree Lighting Celebration”
Astoria Park Great Lawn, 19th street & 23rd Ave., Astoria
Sunday, Dec. 3, 3 – 5 pm
All ages
Free
Central Astoria LDC’s 11th Annual Holiday Festival & Tree Lighting Celebration returns this with a Scholastic Children’s Book Giveaway, Arts & Crafts, Free Hot Cocoa, live performances, and an appearance by Mr. and Mrs. Claus!
Bayside Village Tree Lighting
Bayside LIRR Green, 41st Ave., Bayside
Sunday, Dec. 3, 3:30 – 5 pm
All ages
Free
Ring in the holiday season with the lighting of the Bayside Village tree. Music, caroling, crafts, and other surprises…and of course Santa himself!
Holiday Weekend: A Very Magical Holiday at The Shops at Skyview
The Shops at Skyview, 40-24 College Point Blvd., Flushing
Saturday, Dec. 9, 2 – 5 pm
All ages
Free
Bring the whole family to stop by The Shops at Skyview and experience the magic of the holiday season with a tree lighting ceremony, live jazz music, captivating dance performances, and a complimentary photo with Santa!