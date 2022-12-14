Chanukah Events and Menorah Lightings in New York 2022

Chanukah Events and Menorah Lightings Near Me 2022

We have all the Chanukah Events and Menorah Lightings in New York that are near, in and around New York City for families to enjoy this holiday season.

Manhattan

Chanukah Festival: Light Up Your Life!

92nd Street Y, 1395 Lexington Ave., Upper East Side

Sunday, December 18, 10am-12pm

All ages

Free

Advanced registration required

Get ready for dreidel spinning contests, Hebrew Letter Yoga, art projects, face-painting, dancing, Chanukah treats, and more led by ATiD Afterschool and Camp Yomi staffers! Spend this celebration with friends and family. The festival will conclude with the lighting of the Menorah.

Psst..check out the Best NYC Holiday Photo Spots (for epic family holiday cards)

Hanukkah at CMOM

Children’s Museum of Manhattan, 212 W. 83rd St., Upper West Side

December 18-23, Sunday and Tuesday-Friday, 10am-5pm

Ages 0-6

$16; $13 visitor with disabilities and seniors 65 and older; free for children younger than 1

Celebrate Hanukkah with dreidel making and games, stories, and more.

Eldridge Arts & Learning: Chanukah!

Museum at Eldridge Street, 12 Eldridge Street, Lower East Side

Sunday, December 18, 10:30am

Ages 5-8 with adult

$12; $10 seniors; $8 children 5 and older; free for Cool Culture Pass/SNAP benefits holders Advanced Registration Required

Celebrate and learn about the Jewish Festival of Lights. Whether it’s your first or hundredth time hearing the story, enjoy listening to an exciting retelling of the Chanukah tale. Sing along to holiday songs and create colorful handprint menorahs!

Hanukkah Art Mix

The Jewish Museum, 1109 5th Ave at 92nd St, Upper East Side

Sunday, December 18, 11am-3:30pm

All ages

Included with admission: $18; $12 seniors 65 and older; $8 students; free for ages 18 and younger

Celebrate the beginning of Hanukkah with art-making and an exploration of striking Hanukkah menorahs in the Jewish Museum’s galleries. Capture your discoveries through playful activities, collaborate on an “illuminated city”, and re-mix everyday materials to design a holiday sculpture inspired by art on view in New York: 1962-1964.

Sunday Story Time: Runaway Dreidel!

New-York Historical Society, 170 Central Park W., Upper West Side

Sunday, December 18, 11:30am

Ages 3-8 with an adult

Included with admission: $22; $17 seniors; $13 student; $6 ages 5-13; free admission ages 4 and younger

Celebrate the start of Chanukah with a reading of Runaway Dreidel! written by Lesléa Newman and illustrated by Krysten Brooker. When a boy is spinning his dreidel at a family Chanukah party, he doesn’t expect that the dreidel will just keep on spinning! Soon he’s off on an adventure through the city and into the countryside chasing his runaway dreidel! Will the boy and his family make it home to light the Chanukah menorah? After the story, you’ll make your own dreidel craft so you can play the dreidel game yourself! Just make sure your dreidel doesn’t run away!

Hanukkah at the Seaport

The Seaport, 199 Water Street, #28, Downtown Manhattan

Sunday, December 18, 2:30pm

All ages

Free

Celebrate the start of Hanukkah with ice skating, crafts, music & entertainment and the traditional menorah lighting.

Cricket’s Candy Creations’ Dessert Before Dinner: Dessert and Dreidels

Cricket’s Candy Creations, 200 Hudson Street, Tribeca

Sunday, December 18, 3:30-4:15pm

Ages 3-8

$45 for all attendees ages 2 and up (refreshments served)

Advanced Registration Required

Families are invited to make marshmallow dreidels and candy menorahs in preparation for Chanukah!

Hanukkah Concert for the Whole Family – Zamir Choral Foundation

Kaufman Music Center, Merkin Hall, 129 W. 67th St., Upper West Side

Sunday, December 18, 7:30pm

All Ages

$40; $20 for students

Zamir Choral Foundation Celebrates Hanukkah and the State of Israel at 75. Hear traditional and contemporary music that celebrates the joy, history and meaning of Hanukkah and of the State of Israel- music that recalls the past, honors the present and brings hope for the future. The concert will feature music from the Sephardi and Ashkenazi, audience sing-alongs with new twists on familiar holiday melodies, and a musical tribute to the history of the State of Israel.

Chanukah Candyland Extravaganza

New York Hebrew, 121 West 19th Street, Chelsea

Tuesday, December 20, 3:45-5:45pm

All ages

$25 single admission; $85 family admission

Advanced Registration Required

Celebrate Chanukah with New York Hebrew! The event will feature a Gummy Hills Giant Menorah, spectacular bubbles & magic performance by Meadow Perry, lots of Chanukah activity booths and crafts and of course plenty of Latkes and Doughnuts!

Bronx

Chabad Lubavitch of Riverdale Giant Menorah Lighting

The Bell Monument at Bell Tower Park, W. 239th St. & Riverdale Ave., Bronx

Sunday, December 18, 4pm

All ages

Free

Celebrate the start of Chanukah with hot latkas, donuts, live music and the lighting of the menorah!

Brooklyn

5th Ave Menorah Lighting

The Old Stone House, 336 3rd St., Park Slope

Sunday, December 18, 2:30-3:30pm

All ages

Free

Meet at the corner of 4th Street and 5th Avenue to celebrate Hanukkah with your neighbors. Enjoy games, tasty treats, and music hosted by the Park Slope 5th Ave BID and Chabad of Park Slope.

Brooklyn’s Largest Menorah

Grand Army Plaza, Prospect Park West and Grand Army Plaza, Prospect Heights

December 18-25, 2022, Sunday 12/18, 4pm; Monday-Thursday, 6pm; Friday, 3:30pm; Saturday, 7:15pm; Sunday 12/25, 5pm

All ages

Free

Take part in this Brooklyn tradition and see the borough’s largest menorah lit every night of Chanukah. Celebrate with live music, hot latkes and gifts for the children.

Chanukah Family Fest

Jewish Children’s Museum, 792 Eastern Pkwy, Crown Heights

December 19-26, Sunday, 10am-5:30pm; Monday-Thursday, 10am-4pm

Ages 3-12

Included with museum admission: $15

Advanced Registration Required

Join the Jewish Children’s Museum for the ultimate Chanukah family experience. Get into the holiday spirit by decorating a mouth-watering holiday donut. Discover the art of olive oil making in a fascinating and interactive workshop. Don’t forget to get crafty and make your very own dreidel game, and to step into a world of wonder as you explore the museum’s unique Jewish exhibits.

Chanukah at Jane’s Carousel with Rides, Ice Menorah, Arts & Crafts and Food

Jane’s Carousel, New Dock Street, Downtown Brooklyn

Tuesday, December 20, 3:30-5:30pm

All ages

Suggested donation of $20 per family

Families are invited to join the Chanukah party at Jane’s Carousel in Brooklyn Bridge Park hosted by the Chabad of DUMBO and DUMBO Gan preschool. Ice Menorah Lighting at 4.30 pm. Free rides, Hanukkah crafts and more.

Hanukkah Arts & Crafts and Free Donuts

City Point, Dekalb Market Hall 445 Albee Square, Downtown Brooklyn

Sunday, December 18, 11am-1pm

All ages

Free

Come out for Menorah making with multiple materials including tiles, shells and beads and other Hanukkah crafts. Each child will walk away with their own Menorah — perfect for the holiday! Ideal for kids ages 4 and up. Free donuts for all by https://www.cuzinsduzin.com/. The free event will take place outside Trader Joe’s at DeKalb Market Hall.

Queens

Olive Oil Press Workshop

JCC-Chabad of LIC, 10-29 48th Avenue, Long Island City

Sunday, December 11, 10am

All Ages

$50 per family

Advanced Registration Required

Press and purify oil from olives just like the Maccabee’s did! Potato Latke’s and toppings will be served.

Community Chanukah Celebration

Gantry Plaza State Park, Center Boulevard at 48th Avenue, Long Island City

Sunday, December 18, 6pm

All ages

Free

Celebrate the 1st night of Chanukah with a performance by Emphasis, doughnuts, Chanukah cookies, chocolate gelt (coins), and glow in the dark treats!

Nassau

LIght Up the Night: Community Chanukah Celebration

Sid Jacobson JCC, 300 Forest Drive, Greenvale

Sunday, December 18, 3-5pm

All ages

Free

Celebrate the first night of Chanukah at this second annual event with indoor activities, sufganiyot, latkes, hot cocoa, gelt, and candle lighting! From 3-4pm the festival will be led by Shevet Gefen Israeli Scouts and from 4-5pm there will be musical performances and community candle lighting. Help support SJJCC’s Community Needs Bank by bringing a canned protein.

Chabad of Manhasset Chanukah Festival

Mary Jane Davies Green, Plandome Road, Manhasset

Sunday, December 18, 3pm

All ages

Free

You’re invited to a community wide holiday event filled with light, music & friends. There will be live music by the Manhasset High School orchestra, live ice menorah sculpting & lighting, fire truck chocolate gelt drop by MLFD, magician & face painting as well as traditional foods.

Chanukah Experience

Begins at the Chabad Center for Jewish Life of Merrick-Bellmore-Wantagh, 2174 Hewlett Avenue, Merrick

Sunday, December 18, 3:15pm, car parade; 3:30pm, menorah lighting; 3:45pm, Chanukah show

All ages

Free; $18 suggested donation per family

Light up the streets of Merrick in honor of the first night of Chanukah! At 3:15 PM meet at Chabad Center parking lot, 2174 Hewlett Ave, Merrick. You can park your car in the lot and join the 16th Annual Great Menorah Walking Parade, accompanied by the Merrick Fire Dept & a Vintage Car with a Rooftop Menorah, meet Judah the Maccabee & Dreidelman along with special gifts on the way! At 3:30pm the festivities continue at the Merrick LIRR where the 12 foot Grand Menorah will be lit along with dignitary greetings, music and dancing! At 3:45pm there will be a special Chanukah show starring the students of the Alan & Tatyana Forman JELC Preschool & Chabad Hebrew School! Enjoy Hot Latkes & Delicious Donuts!

Chanukah Spectacular

Plainview Shopping Centre, 375 South Oyster Bay Road, Plainview

Sunday, December 18, 3:30-5pm

All ages

Free

This year’s family friendly event will feature Mentalist and stunt artist Robert McEntee. His laugh-a-minute show of Mind Reading, Magic, and Fire Stunts will keep you riveted with amazing feats to keep you talking for years. Festive music, and Chanukah foods such as ‘Latkes’ and Jelly Doughnuts, and classic Pizza will be there to make celebrating the joy of Chanukah an experience to be remembered. The highlight of the event will be the Grand Giant Menorah lighting.

The Milleridge Menorah Lighting: Fire & Ice

The Milleridge Village, 585 N Broadway, Jericho

Sunday, December 18, 5pm

All ages

Free

Celebrate the first night of Chanukah with a fire eating performance and the lighting of an ice menorah! Hosted by Rabbi Krivisky, there will also be jelly donuts and dreidels.

Nightly Grand Menorah Lighting

Andrew J. Parise Park, 257 Cedarhurst Ave., Cedarhurst

December 18-25, 6pm, nightly except for Wednesday at 5pm and Friday at 3:30pm

All ages

Free

See the lighting of the giant Chanukah menorah every night of the holidays along with music, donuts, and giveaways.

Chamber of Commerce of the Bellmores Menorah Lighting

Veterans Memorial, Southeast corner Bedford Avenue and Broadway, Bellmore

Wednesday, December 21, 6-7pm

All ages

Free

Religious leaders from the local Synagogues will lead the community in prayer to light the beautiful 10 foot tall, silver Chanukah Menorah. This year’s celebration will include the singing of traditional Chanukah songs, led by students of the Hebrew and nursery schools. There will be gelt and wonderful Chanukah giveaways compliments of the Chamber of Commerce of the Bellmores.

Drive-In Community Chanukah Concert

North Woodmere Park, 750 Hungry Harbor Road, Valley Stream

Wednesday, December 21, 6:30pm

All ages

Free

Advanced registration required

Pack up the family car on the 4th night of Chanukah to join the Chabad of the Five Towns and Jewish music superstars 8th Day for an unforgettable concert.

Suffolk

Family Chanukah Celebration

The Suffolk Y JCC, 74 Hauppuage Road, Commack

Sunday, December 18, 1:30-3pm

All Ages

Free

Chanukah play featuring Stage 74 and “Just One Wheel”, donuts, gelt, dreidel spinning, and more! Children will have the opportunity to ride a unicycle after the show. Please bring an unwrapped toy to be donated for children in need.

Menorah Car Parade

Chabad of the Hamptons, 13 Woods Lane, East Hampton

Sunday, December 18, 3pm

All ages

Free

Drive through the streets of East Hampton to a grand menorah lighting and gelt drop at Hook Windmill. RSVP for a spot in the parade and to reserve a menorah for your car.

Chanukah Wonderland

Walt Whitman Shops, 160 Walt Whitman Rd, Huntington Station

Sunday, December 18, 4-6pm

All ages

Free

Walt Whitman Shops welcomes the Melville Chabad Center to celebrate Chanukah at the Bloomingdale’s Court. All are welcome to celebrate and take part in dreidel painting, doughnut decorating, face painting, giant menorah lighting, Make Your Own Menorah, balloon designing, Chanukah Gelt, The Big Chanukah Story Book, Chanukah arts & crafts and more!

Commack Community Candle Lighting with the SYJCC

Commack Corners Shopping Center, SE corner of Jericho Turnpike & Commack Road, Commack

Monday, December 19, 7pm

All ages

Free

Antisemitism is intensifying and efforts to fight it must be ever stronger. Help Shine A Light to dispel the darkness and to say: enough is enough! Bring your friends. Bring your family. And, most important, bring your light! Come out to the Suffolk County Menorah Lighting and Shine a Light on Anti-Semitism. Grand Menorah Lighting, Music, Entertainment and Giveaways to light up the night.

Tie Dye Chanukah

Chabad of the Hamptons, 13 Woods Lane, East Hampton

Wednesday, December 21, 4:30-6pm

Ages 5 and older

$15 per child

Have your kids come and enjoy a super fun Chanukah experience where they can tie-dye beanies and check out the trendiest donuts and dreidels.

Chanukah Celebration

Chabad of the Hamptons, 13 Woods Lane, East Hampton

Sunday, December 25, 4:30pm

All ages

Free Admission

Advanced registration required

Celebrate the last night of Chanukah with a Bang! Music, fun, crafts, Chinese dinner, latkes and more!

Westchester

Shames JCC Hanukkah Celebration

Shames JCC on Hudson, 371 South Broadway, Tarrytown

Sunday, December 18, 10am-2pm

All ages

Admission is free; prices vary for goods.

Visit the J for a day full of community events and celebration of the festival of lights. Shop for something special at the Hastings Flea and find unique holiday gifts for your loved ones. For young children, there will be a host of activities to keep them entertained. The WonderSpark Puppets will be bringing you a special show, The Lost Latkes, that will use story and songs to delight children while promoting themes including persistence and conflict resolution. The Early Childhood Center, River Friends Day Camp, and Camp Twelve Trails will lead arts and crafts projects, and there will be Hanukkah sweet treats for all! End the afternoon with a community menorah lighting at 2pm.

Menorah Lighting at Ridge Hill

Ridge Hill, 1 Ridge Hill Blvd., Yonkers

Sunday, December 18, 4-6pm

All ages

Free

Join Ridge Hill and Chabad of Yonkers to celebrate the first night of Hanukkah with a traditional Menorah lighting ceremony and celebration! Enjoy family-friendly activities, delicious Hanukkah treats, and more. Plus, don’t miss out on the Gelt Drop, featuring the Yonkers Fire Department collecting all the chocolate gelt you can as they rain down from the highest point of the fire truck’s lift.

Chanukah On Fifth

Pelham Town House, 20 Fifth Ave, Pelham

Monday, December 19, 5:15pm: Laser Light Show; 6pm: Menorah Lighting

All ages

Free

Join Chabad of Pelham for a Light Up the Night Chanukah spectacular featuring a fantastic Chanukah Laser Light Show + latkes & donuts! The nights ends with a grand Menorah lighting & Firetruck Chanukah Drop!

Menorah Lighting

Cross County Center, 8000 Mall Walk, Yonkers

Monday, December 19, 6pm

All ages

Free

Join Cross County Shopping Center for a special Chanukah Menorah Lighting with the Chabad of Yonkers. The Chabad Rabbi will light the menorah in celebration of the festival of lights, and guests will enjoy live music, cultural dancing, and delicious treats.

Menorah Lighting

Gateway Shopping Center, 421 Boston Post Road, Port Chester

Wednesday, December 21, 5:30pm

All ages

Free

Meet in the Courtyard (near the ULTA store) for the lighting of the Menorah at Gateway Port Chester with Rabbi Ben Goldberg and Cantor Alexis K. Sklar from Congregation KTI.

Chanukah Village Walk & Menorah Lighting

Yorktown Community Center, 1974 Commerce St., Yorktown Heights

Sunday, December 18, 3-4pm, Chanukah Village Walk; 4pm, Menorah Lighting

All ages

$5 walk; Free menorah lighting

Begin at the Yorktown Community Center. Get a map of all participating stores on Commerce St. and get a wristband which enables you to receive the Chanukah giveaways at the local stores, as well as participate in the crafts and activities. Don’t miss out on the first Menorah Lighting of Chanukah at the running track on Veterans Rd. (across the street of the American Legion). Free donuts and hot coffee for all!

Friedland Makerspace Hanukkah Activities

JCC Mid-Westchester, 999 Wilmot Road, Scarsdale

Sunday, December 25, 10am-11:30, session for ages younger than 8 with their families; 12-1:30pm, session for ages 8 and older with their families

All ages

$25 per family per session

Children will show off their artistic sides with art inspired by the festival of lights where children younger than 8 will create glow-in-the dark Hanukkah and older ones will use glow-in-the-dark beads and charms to create unique and inspiring jewelry.