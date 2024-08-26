Bluey is Coming to NYC with CAMP!

How many times has your kid wished that they could meet Bluey? Visit the Heeler home? We have good news; this year you can make those holiday wishes come true!

Everyone’s favorite powder blue puppy is coming to New York City! Bluey, the adorable dog who has won the hearts of toddlers, children, and adults alike is collaborating with CAMP, the interactive shop/play hybrid creators. At Bluey x CAMP, you and your family can experience stepping into the Heeler household for an unforgettable meet and greet with Bluey, Bingo, Mum, and Dad!

This holiday season, Bluey and her family will be making an appearance at CAMP’s flagship store on 5th Avenue. Families can visit the iconic Heeler home, a 5,000-square-foot house modeled after the award-winning show and created with the help of BBC Studios and Luso Studio, the show’s Emmy® Award-winning producers.

The endearing TV program has received critical acclaim for its ability to blend family-friendly entertainment, humor, education, and realistic life lessons into a beloved children’s show. This event aims to bring the treasured show to life with a one-of-a-kind interactive experience. Behind CAMP’s signature Magic Door is the magical world we’ve seen so often on our TVs.

“We have anticipated bringing Bluey x CAMP to our Flagship location since the day we created this show in collaboration with the BBC Studios for the US market and here we are!” Jenica Myszkowski, CAMP’s CEO said in a statement.

“The excitement has been extraordinary and we are planning for the most spectacular holiday season yet at our 5th Avenue store. We will bring the Heeler Home to our NYC community, to families visiting New York this season, plus Bluey and Bingo holiday gifts co-branded exclusively for this experience. We can’t wait!”

Games and Features

The experience promises to be immersive and unforgettable, with several activities created to help kids truly feel like they are a part of the Heeler family. Classic games, such as Magic Asparagus and Keepy Uppy will be played throughout the event. Dance Mode will be activated in the playroom for families to show off their moves.

Special animations created by Luso Studio will be played during the event. Hidden easter eggs from the most iconic Bluey episodes will be sprinkled throughout the house, including garden gnomes, tennis balls, and of course, long dogs!

A two-story pillow fort and a cardboard box castle (complete with a slide!) will be available for families to play together in. And last but not least, the experience will close out with an epic opportunity to take photos with Bluey and Bingo!

And how could we forget the exclusive Bluey toys and merchandise available for purchase? CAMP and BBC Studios have collaborated on an exclusive co-branded collection. Giftable items from the collection include the Heeler Family Car Doodler, the Bluey Ring Tower stackable wooden toy (also available in Bingo), the sky blue Lunchbox, and adorable Bluey and Bingo Ears Headbands that are perfect for a truly immersive experience as part of the Heeler household. The collection is available in all CAMP stores and on the CAMP website.

The must-see experience will open its magic doors beginning December 6th at CAMP’s 5th Avenue store. Limited tickets are available online or in person at CAMP. Families are encouraged to plan ahead as tickets are selling fast! Bigger families of 4 or more may be interested in CAMP’s new Top Bunk Membership Program, where any purchase of 3 CAMP show tickets gets you one free ticket.

“It’s been a big year for Bluey, and what better way to end 2024 on a high note than bringing Bluey x CAMP to New York!” Suzy Raia, SVP Global Consumer Products at BBC Studios said in a statement. “Arriving just in time for the holidays, Bluey x CAMP NYC will also give families more ways to laugh, play and pretend into 2025.”