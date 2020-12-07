Best Winter Sports for Kids in 2020

As the weather becomes colder, it can be a bit hard to find ways to stay active, but there are many winter sports to help with that. Trying a new sport is the perfect way to get out of the house and stay active in the winter. Even with the pandemic, there are plenty of sports available to try from traditional winter sports like skiing to year-round sports like gymnastics. Not only do sports get the heart rate going, but they also encourage teamwork and can help build long-lasting friendships. Not sure what sport to try? Don’t worry! Check out some of these options we’ve assembled!
Psst…Looking for more fun activities? Check out Virtual Fall/Winter Classes For Kids.
Winter Sports for Kids in 2020
-
Ice Skating
Nothing says winter fun like ice skating! Ice skating builds muscle in your legs and core while also improving balance. Kids of all ages can learn to ice skate for sport or for fun. Signups are available at many outdoor ice skating rinks this winter including LeFrank Center at Lakeside and The Rink at Brookfield. They offer classes and private lessons for kids of all ages even if they’ve never stepped on the ice before.
-
Hockey
Hockey is all about teamwork. This sport teaches kids to work together and also builds discipline, trust, and sportsmanship. It is an incredibly fast-paced sport and your kids will definitely get a full cardio workout. Signups for junior hockey teams are available now at the Chelsea Piers and Port Washington Skating Center.
-
Basketball
Getty Images
Basketball is another great team sport that can help build social relationships. It not only improves social skills but also improves physical fitness like coordination, speed, and overall strength. If you’re looking to try basketball, check out our post of the 25 Best Youth Basketball Programs for New York City Kids!
-
Skiing and Snowboarding
Both skiing and snowboarding are perfect sports for the thrill seeker. The exhilaration of gliding down the slopes can’t be beaten and it gives you that thrill while still being safe. Skiing and snowboarding also strengthen the legs and is a great cardio exercise. You can also make a whole trip around it! Gather the whole family and drive to the mountains. Enjoy the snow and enroll the kids in a ski school during the trip.
-
Gymnastics
Getty Images
Gymnastics strikes the perfect balance between an individual and team sport. It not only builds strength and flexibility but also builds character. The sport is challenging, extremely rewarding, and perfect for the kid that always seems to be flipping off the walls. Many gymnastic centers have also implemented Covid-19 procedures to keep your family safe. If gymnastics sounds exciting, take a look at our post — Gymnastics Classes for Kids Around New York City!
-
Dance
It’s all about coordination with dance. This sport is a great full-body workout and also serves as a creative outlet and form of expression. There are so many different styles of dance to try — from hip-hop to ballet — that you will most likely find one just right for you! Take a look NYC Dance Programs and find the one that’s perfect for you!