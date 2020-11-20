Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Virtual Fall/Winter Classes for Kids in 2020

With school days off this upcoming holiday season, there are fewer in-person activities to keep the kids occupied this year. That’s why we are helping out parents with this roundup of fall/winter virtual classes for kids. From drama to music to STEAM and more, sign the kids up this year for these online classes to keep busy and learning at home.

Amadeus Conservatory of Music

201 King Street, Chappaqua

St. Matthew’s Church, 382 Cantitoe Street, Bedford

914-238-0388

Amadeus Conservatory of Music offers joyful and enriching private and small group music lessons to all ages virtually, in person at Amadeus, or at home. They teach piano, guitar, ukulele, violin, Suzuki violin, viola, cello, voice, drums, winds, brass, composition and music theory. Early Childhood “Sounds of Music” classes are offered both virtually and in-person with social distanced small classes for babies, toddlers, and 4-5-year-olds. Children play ukuleles, xylophones, bongos and other percussion, and 1/8 size violins. Both their Chappaqua and Bedford locations are thoroughly sanitized and follow all NY State and CDC guidelines for safe indoor environments.

Atlantic Acting School

Date: January – March 2021

Time: Winter afterschool & weekends

Type of class: Acting classes for ages 4-18

Atlantic Acting School’s popular afterschool and weekend programs are dedicated to nurturing the talents of kids and teens! They invite young ones ages 4-18 to play, create, and form lifelong friendships this winter – all from the comfort and safety of their own home! In addition to creating characters and scripts, young Atlantic actors will have the opportunity to produce their own work. Each class has a focus that varies from musical theater to sketch, improv, scene study, film/TV and more, but are all rooted in the Atlantic Technique. All classes have limited spots and expected to sell out, so register today! PLUS, receive a 10% discount when you enroll by December 10!

Benchmark Learning

336-310-6909

Benchmark Learning specializes in affordable online tutoring for school (all grades, K-12) and college students in all Mathematics & Science courses and English (Reading, Writing, Speaking & Listening). They also offer preparation services for the SAT, SAT Subject Test, AP, and IB examinations. Beyond private tutoring, Benchmark Learning also offers Homework Help services (starting at $100 per month for 10 hours), and group tutoring sessions. Benchmark’s professional tutors are both experienced and knowledgeable, and always make sure that students stay on top of their curriculum throughout the school year. All tutors go through a rigorous screening and application process before joining Benchmark. Benchmark tutors are trained with the EngageNY curriculum, but can adapt to any curriculum preference as requested.

Brooklyn Robot Foundry

347-762-6840

Brooklyn Robot Foundry offers super fun online robot-building classes for children 2-13 years old! Each week, students are introduced to new engineering concepts and components while building that day’s robot in their own “workshop”. All classes maintain a very low student-to-teacher ratio, allowing for plenty of individualized instruction and socializing. The supplies are shipped in advance and classes are led by amazing instructors, taking all the pressure off parents. The Foundry’s main focus however, is that kids have fun, get creative, and enjoy being part of this STEAM-loving community!

Child’s Play NY

347-759-6313

Child’s Play NY is a Brooklyn-based company founded in 2009, committed to offering a diverse array of theater arts classes for children. They believe studying the art of acting encourages kids to be even more creative, collaborative and compassionate human beings. Since its inception, Child’s Play NY has touched the lives of hundreds of students, worked inside dozens of schools and is consistently ranked as among the top theater arts programs.

Fall/Winter virtual class options include Magical Creatures (pre-k/k), On-Camera Lab (grades 1-4) and Hogwarts School (grades 1-3).

Dance for Joy

1893 E. Main St, Mohegan Lake, NY

914-526-4486

Enrolling now for classical ballet training that is fun, energetic and makes every child love to dance. All programs allow students to progress at their own pace in a non-competitive, developmentally appropriate syllabus.

BippityBop starts 3-6-year-olds off exploring the world of dance. Their ballet program starts at age 7; jazz, contemporary and modern can be added as well as opportunities to perform in their Nutcracker and with our Youth Ballet Company.

Virtual and in-studio classes with all safety protocols observed.

The Neighborhood Playhouse

Date: January 9th – April 10th, 2021

Time: 10am – 5, varies

Type of class: Dramatic arts training

Nurture your creativity and talent! Apply for their popular dramatic arts programs on Saturdays for students in 2nd grade – High School and 3-4 week intensives for students in 4th grade – High School at the Neighborhood Playhouse, where Sanford Meisner’s world-renowned acting method was born! Faculty from their adult Professional Acting program, working professionals and master teachers, train students in a conservatory environment. The performance skills learned are applicable to film, theatre, television, and new media. Young grades focus on Creative Drama and Improvisation, while older groups immerse themselves in Scene Study, Interpretation, and Meinser-based exercises. All groups receive training appropriate to grade level in acting, acting a song, dance, improv, audition drills, and more. Interview and/or auditions required. Online applications are available.

STREB Remote

Contact: Mary Schindler (mary@streb.org)

In Virtual Kid PopAction, children learn how to be action heroes as they move and explore space and time with their bodies in a style that brings together dance, martial arts and acrobatics. All classes are taught by professional dancers and teaching artists from the STREB Extreme Action Company and are modified to be age-appropriate, safe and fun for home remote learning.