25 Best Youth Basketball Programs for New York City Kids

Fastbreak Sports

Though the spring programs are already nearing their end, Fastbreak Sports has fun, skill building summer camps just on the horizon! Whether your kid wants to learn the mechanics of shooting hoops or take part in some organized game play, Fastbreak Sports has you covered. Kids from ages 7 to 15 years old can refine their understanding of the game with Fastbreak Sports’ FUNdamentals Basketball Camp while kids from Middle School to 12th grade can work on improving their strength and speed with their City Skills Basketball Academy! With options to go for a day, week, or full season, kids of all ages can excel at their own pace with Fastbreak Sports!

Neighborhood: Upper East Side, Manhattan

Learn More: fastbreaksports.com