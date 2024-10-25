7 Magical Outdoor Ice Skating Experiences This Winter

The holidays are one of the most magical times of the year, so why not enjoy the magic on ice? Lace up your skates this winter season and visit many of the city’s outdoor skating rinks. With breathtaking views and delectable treats and sweets, families will enjoy the fun and interactive experience of ice skating.

Opening Date: October 25

Location: Bryant Park, Manhattan

Cost: $5 for adults, $3 for children

The Riverbank State Park, now renamed Denny Farrell Riverbank State Park, has beautiful views. Glide across smooth ice as you take in views of the Hudson River and the greenery that upper Manhattan has to offer. Skate rentals start at just $6 so if you don’t own your own, you’re in the clear.

Families will love that Bank of America Winter Village at Bryant Park features an expansive free-admission skating rink, an unmatched holiday market, and a festive bar and food hall. The Rink is the largest free-admission ice skating rink in New York City.

The Rink and The Lodge will be open daily beginning October 25, 2024, through March 2, 2025. Skate time and rentals can be reserved in advance online. New skate reservation dates will be released throughout the season.

Visit here for more information.

Opening Date: Currently open

Location: Central Park, Manhattan

Cost: Starting at $15 for adults, $10 for children 4-12 and seniors

Wollman Rink is now open for the season through March 15, 2025. Tickets for public skating can be purchased here, along with additional information on reserving skating lessons, upcoming experiences, and more.

General admission will range from $15 to $37 for adults, depending on the date of entry, and will be $10 for children and seniors throughout the season. All skate rentals are $11, and access for a non-skating adult chaperone is free with the purchase of a child ticket.

Season passes will continue this year priced at $275 for adults and $100 for seniors and children with no blackout dates.

Visit here for more information.

Opening Date: Currently open through December 31st

Location: The Rink at Rockefeller Center, 30 Rockefeller Plaza, Manhattan

Cost: Tickets start at $21 per person, not including skate rentals

The Rink at Rockefeller Center is returning for its 87th season! Families will love getting into the holiday spirit early and hitting the ice starting October 21.

Between November 4 and January 14, in partnership with Balsam Hill, visitors and skaters can warm up in Rockefeller Center’s cozy skate chalets on the South Esplanade.

This year will be the first in which guests can enjoy alcoholic beverages in the chalets, with a soon-to-be-announced menu of drinks by Other Half Brewery, served alongside a warming menu of après-skate bites by 21 Greenpoint.

Tickets for The Rink at Rockefeller Center and reservations for the Après Skate Chalets Presented by Balsam Hill are available now.

Visit here for more information.

Opening Date: November 2024

Location: Lakeside at Prospect Park, Brooklyn

Cost: TBD

Centrally located in the heart of Brooklyn in Prospect Park, Lakeside offers kids and adults winter ice skating on two rinks with one being partially covered. Families will love that it is fun and festive with beautiful outdoor views of the park, and everyone is sure to have a memorable experience.

Visit here for more information.

Opening Date: November 23rd

Location: Luna Park at Coney Island, Brooklyn

Cost: TBD

Rudolph’s Rink in Luna Park opens November 23rd as part of their second annual Frost Fest. Glide through NYC’s most iconic destination for fun on Rudolph’s Rink, Luna Park in Coney Island’s newest outdoor skating rink! Without the use of water and energy, Rudolph’s Rink provides an eco-friendly skating experience that is both fun and sustainable.

Visit here for more information.

Opening Date: November 2024

Location: Brookfield Place, Manhattan

Cost: Starting at $15 for skating and $5 for skate rental

From Friday, November 24 through March 2024, guests will be welcomed into a festive winter oasis, featuring family-friendly programming, free seasonal events, incredible holiday shopping and so much more.

Free activities include performances of The Nutcracker by the New York Theatre Ballet, photo opportunities with Santa, holiday music pop-ups, larger-than-life, photo-booth-worthy displays in partnership with TheSkimm, as well as the return of BFPL holiday favorites, The Rink and Luminaries!

Families will love the breathtaking views of the cityscape and Hudson River while skating at the 7,350 square-foot outdoor rink.

Those new to skating can also sign up for private and semi-private lessons led by U.S. Olympians Melissa Gregory and Denis Petukhov. Hours vary and are weather permitting.

Visit here for more information.

