Brooklyn Family Queens Family Bronx Family Long Island Family Ultimate Guide to Afterschool Programs Annual Guide Long Island Special Child New York Special Child Ultimate Guide to Summer Camp Ultimate Guide to Schools
New York Family Brooklyn Family Queens Family Bronx Family Long Island Family Ultimate Guide to Afterschool Programs Annual Guide Long Island Special Child New York Special Child Ultimate Guide to Summer Camp Ultimate Guide to Schools
Our NYC

7 Magical Outdoor Ice Skating Experiences This Winter

By Posted on
outdoor ice skating
Getty Images

7 Magical Outdoor Ice Skating Experiences This Winter

The holidays are one of the most magical times of the year, so why not enjoy the magic on ice? Lace up your skates this winter season and visit many of the city’s outdoor skating rinks. With breathtaking views and delectable treats and sweets, families will enjoy the fun and interactive experience of ice skating.

Psst… Check out Midwinter Break Activities in NYC and Nearby 2024

Riverbank State Park

Opening Date: October 25
Location: Bryant Park, Manhattan
Cost: $5 for adults, $3 for children

The Riverbank State Park, now renamed Denny Farrell Riverbank State Park, has beautiful views. Glide across smooth ice as you take in views of the Hudson River and the greenery that upper Manhattan has to offer. Skate rentals start at just $6 so if you don’t own your own, you’re in the clear.

WWII Veterans War Memorial Ice Skating Rink

Bank of America Winter Village at Bryant Park 

Opening Date: October 25
Location: Bryant Park, Manhattan
Cost: FREE (tickets required)

Families will love that Bank of America Winter Village at Bryant Park features an expansive free-admission skating rink, an unmatched holiday market, and a festive bar and food hall. The Rink is the largest free-admission ice skating rink in New York City.

The Rink and The Lodge will be open daily beginning October 25, 2024, through March 2, 2025. Skate time and rentals can be reserved in advance online. New skate reservation dates will be released throughout the season. 

Visit here for more information.

Wollman Rink NYC

Opening Date: Currently open
Location: Central Park, Manhattan
Cost: Starting at $15 for adults, $10 for children 4-12 and seniors

Wollman Rink is now open for the season through March 15, 2025. Tickets for public skating can be purchased here, along with additional information on reserving skating lessons, upcoming experiences, and more.

General admission will range from $15 to $37 for adults, depending on the date of entry, and will be $10 for children and seniors throughout the season. All skate rentals are $11, and access for a non-skating adult chaperone is free with the purchase of a child ticket.

Season passes will continue this year priced at $275 for adults and $100 for seniors and children with no blackout dates. 

Visit here for more information.

The Rink at Rockefeller Center

Opening Date: Currently open through December 31st        
Location: The Rink at Rockefeller Center, 30 Rockefeller Plaza, Manhattan
Cost: Tickets start at $21 per person, not including skate rentals

The Rink at Rockefeller Center is returning for its 87th season! Families will love getting into the holiday spirit early and hitting the ice starting October 21.

Between November 4 and January 14, in partnership with Balsam Hill, visitors and skaters can warm up in Rockefeller Center’s cozy skate chalets on the South Esplanade.

This year will be the first in which guests can enjoy alcoholic beverages in the chalets, with a soon-to-be-announced menu of drinks by Other Half Brewery, served alongside a warming menu of après-skate bites by 21 Greenpoint.

Tickets for The Rink at Rockefeller Center and reservations for the Après Skate Chalets Presented by Balsam Hill are available now.

Visit here for more information. 

Lakeside Brooklyn

Opening Date: November 2024
Location: Lakeside at Prospect Park, Brooklyn
Cost: TBD

Centrally located in the heart of Brooklyn in Prospect Park, Lakeside offers kids and adults winter ice skating on two rinks with one being partially covered. Families will love that it is fun and festive with beautiful outdoor views of the park, and everyone is sure to have a memorable experience. 

Visit here for more information.

Rudolph’s Rink in Luna Park

Opening Date: November 23rd
Location: Luna Park at Coney Island, Brooklyn
Cost: TBD

Rudolph’s Rink in Luna Park opens November 23rd as part of their second annual Frost Fest. Glide through NYC’s most iconic destination for fun on Rudolph’s Rink, Luna Park in Coney Island’s newest outdoor skating rink! Without the use of water and energy, Rudolph’s Rink provides an eco-friendly skating experience that is both fun and sustainable.

Visit here for more information.

The Rink at Brookfield Place

Opening Date: November 2024
Location: Brookfield Place, Manhattan
Cost: Starting at $15 for skating and $5 for skate rental

From Friday, November 24 through March 2024, guests will be welcomed into a festive winter oasis, featuring family-friendly programming, free seasonal events, incredible holiday shopping and so much more.

Free activities include performances of The Nutcracker by the New York Theatre Ballet, photo opportunities with Santa, holiday music pop-ups, larger-than-life, photo-booth-worthy displays in partnership with TheSkimm, as well as the return of BFPL holiday favorites, The Rink and Luminaries!

Families will love the breathtaking views of the cityscape and Hudson River while skating at the 7,350 square-foot outdoor rink.

Those new to skating can also sign up for private and semi-private lessons led by U.S. Olympians Melissa Gregory and Denis Petukhov. Hours vary and are weather permitting.

Visit here for more information.

Psst…Check out 10 Best Indoor Activities for Families This Winter!

See more NYC events Post an event

About the Author

Jana Beauchamp

Jana Beauchamp is an editorial contributor at New York Family. She dreamed of landing Tom Hank’s job in the movie Big but learned it was a fictitious role so she pursued a career in foreign policy. Now she writes about great adventures and family fun in and around NYC.

Relevant Directory Listings

See More

Super Soccer Stars

&lt;p&gt;Soccer Stars is New York&amp;rsquo;s most popular youth educational soccer program! With 24 years of experience under our cleats, we have positively impacted over one million kids in our local community by putting the FUN in FUNdamentals in our weekly classes and camps.&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;At Soccer Stars, we use the soccer ball as a vehicle to help children not only improve their soccer skills, but develop self-confidence and physical literacy, improve gross motor skills, build teamwork, and hone socialization skills. Our highly trained coaches and early childhood experts lead an age-specific curriculum with a low kid-to-coach ratio so every child gets individual attention and can grow at their own pace.&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;Kids ages 1-12+ can join our seasonal programs, including Parent &amp;amp; Me, FUNdamentals, Development Training, and Travel Soccer. Join us at one of over 80 locations in neighborhoods across across Westchester County, Connecticut and New York, available 7 days-a-week:&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;&lt;strong&gt;Connecticut:&lt;/strong&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;ul&gt; &lt;li&gt;Cos Cob&lt;/li&gt; &lt;li&gt;Greenwich&lt;/li&gt; &lt;li&gt;Port Chester&lt;/li&gt; &lt;/ul&gt; &lt;p&gt;&amp;nbsp;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;&lt;strong&gt;Westchester:&lt;/strong&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;ul&gt; &lt;li&gt;Briarcliff&lt;/li&gt; &lt;li&gt;Eastchester&lt;/li&gt; &lt;li&gt;Mt. Kisco&lt;/li&gt; &lt;li&gt;New Rochelle&lt;/li&gt; &lt;li&gt;Ridgefield&lt;/li&gt; &lt;li&gt;Scarsdale&lt;/li&gt; &lt;li&gt;White Plains&lt;/li&gt; &lt;/ul&gt; &lt;p&gt;&amp;nbsp;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;&lt;strong&gt;New York City:&lt;/strong&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;ul&gt; &lt;li&gt;Bronx&lt;/li&gt; &lt;li&gt;Inwood&lt;/li&gt; &lt;li&gt;Upper West Side&lt;/li&gt; &lt;li&gt;Upper East Side&lt;/li&gt; &lt;/ul&gt; &lt;p&gt;&amp;nbsp;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;Can&amp;rsquo;t find a class or location that fits your schedule? Soccer Stars also offers private classes for small groups or individual training. Let our coaches come to you with a completely customizable program, anytime, anywhere. Birthday parties are also available!&amp;nbsp;&lt;/p&gt;

The Little Gym of Bay Ridge- Bensonhurst

&lt;p&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-size: 10pt; font-family: Arial;&quot; data-sheets-value=&quot;{&quot; data-sheets-userformat=&quot;{&quot;&gt;At The Little Gym of Bay Ridge-Bensonhurt, we specialize in unique, educational classes that revolve around active play. We give children a safe and inspiring space to direct their energy, build confidence, and develop key skills. Explore the range of classes we offer at The Little Gym of Bay Ridge-Bensonhurst to find the one that&amp;rsquo;s just right for your child.&amp;nbsp;&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/p&gt;

Young Actors at Strasberg

&lt;p&gt;Young Actors at Strasberg&amp;nbsp;offers a comprehensive array of acting programs for students in grades 2 &amp;ndash;&amp;nbsp;12. Classes provide kids and teens with a foundation in Lee Strasberg&#039;s Method Acting and the tools to succeed in the professional industry &amp;ndash;&amp;nbsp;all while maintaining a fun and playful environment. Programs are tailored to encompass students at all levels, from those just beginning their acting journey to Broadway veterans and professional child actors. Young Actors at Strasberg alumni include Lady Gaga, Sophia Lillis, Angelina Jolie, Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson and Rosario Dawson!&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;Young Actors&amp;nbsp;Programs are available online and in-person at our New York Campus, located in Union Square. Saturday, After-School and Online classes are offered during the traditional school year (Fall, Winter, and Spring) and Monday through Friday day camps and intensives are held in&amp;nbsp;July and August.&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;&lt;strong&gt;About The Lee Strasberg Theatre &amp;amp; Film Institute:&lt;/strong&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;Founded in 1969 by Lee and Anna Strasberg, The Lee Strasberg Theatre &amp;amp; Film Institute is the only school that teaches Lee Strasberg&#039;s work in its complete and authentic form. The Institute&#039;s goal is to provide students with a craft that will help them create a reality and respond truthfully in imaginary circumstances, regardless of the style or form of material being used. LSTFI is proud to have award-winning alumni from around the world working as writers, directors, and actors in all mediums.&lt;/p&gt;

Related Articles