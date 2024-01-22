New York Family Brooklyn Family Queens Family Bronx Family Long Island Family New York Special Child Long Island Special Child Ultimate Guide to Fall/Winter Fun Ultimate Guide to Schools Annual Guide Ultimate Guide to Summer Camp
Kids’ Night on Broadway is Back, And Tickets Are On Sale Now!

Photo by Tricia Baron

Kids’ Night on Broadway is back this winter, and tickets are on sale now! This annual event, taking place on Feb. 13 this year, gets kids under 18 into Broadway shows for free when accompanied by a full-paying adult. 

This year, you can choose from 14 of the best family-friendly shows on Broadway right now, including:

  • A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical
  • Aladdin
  • & Juliet*
  • Back to the Future: The Musical
  • Chicago
  • Hamilton
  • Harry Potter and the Cursed Child
  • Kimberly Akimbo
  • The Lion King
  • MJ The Musical
  • Moulin Rouge! The Musical
  • SIX*
  • Spamalot
  • Wicked

*The performance date for & Juliet will take place on Feb. 15, and performance date for SIX will take place on Feb. 14. 

Photo by Jeremy Daniel

A Kids’ Night on Broadway ticket also includes exclusive discounts at select restaurants, in-theater activities for kids at certain shows (such as talkbacks, sing-alongs and art projects), activity books and more. 

Audience members attending their first Broadway show can collect a commemorative “My First Broadway Show” sticker at participating theaters. Wear your sticker or place it on your Playbill, so you’ll always remember the occasion! 

Kids’ Night on Broadway has been going on for 25 years, starting when Disney began moving into the Theatre District and family-friendly shows became more prominent on Broadway.

Charlotte St. Martin, president of the Broadway League, says Kids’ Night on Broadway began as a way to make a night on Broadway something for the whole family. 

“We felt it was a good idea to honor them and bring them in,” St. Martin says. “We believe that theatre should be a family event.” 

Photo courtesy of the Broadway League

And Kids’ Night on Broadway has helped make theatre a family event: over 182,000 kids and teens have attended a show for free through the program. Going to Broadway at a young age helps influence theatregoing habits in the future. 

“Our latest research shows that the average age of a first-time Broadway theatregoer from New York City and NYC suburbs ranges between 14-15 years old,” St. Martin said in a press release. “Having younger audiences attend Broadway is sure to create special core memories where they develop a greater appreciation for the arts and hopefully become lifelong fans of Broadway.” 

Tickets for Kids’ Night on Broadway are on sale now! Be sure to grab yours before they’re gone.

