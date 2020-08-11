Quantcast
New York Family Annual Guide Brooklyn Family Queens Family Bronx Family Ultimate Guide to Summer Camp New York Special Child Long Island Special Child
New York Family
Menu Close
Shopping and Style

Our Ultimate Back-to-School Supplies Shopping List for 2020-2021: From Preschool to High School

Posted on By

The full scoop on New York City’s school year is still underway. Nonetheless, we can be sure that in-person and remote learning schooling is happening. Therefore, it doesn’t hurt to be prepared when it comes to school supplies. We’ve organized back-to-school lists for students of all ages so that kids can make the most out of this academic year. Moreover, you can stay socially distant by doing all of your back to school shopping online! Whether your kids are starting preschool or making their way to high school, we have you covered with the essentials and extra items to be prepared this school year.

If you do feel able to venture out, try shopping Dollar stores for some of the most basic supplies such as crayons, pencils, glue, and folders. This will help keep supply costs down especially when buying for multiple kids.

Shop away! 

Looking for a new backpack? Check out these backpacks with COVID-19 in mind.

Preschool Supplies

Kindergarten School Supplies

Elementary School Supplies

Middle School/High School Supplies

About the Author

Marta Rybczynski

Marta Rybczynski

Marta is a Summer Intern at New York Family. She recently completed her English degree at The University of Baltimore, where she graduated Summa Cum Laude. She had her first taste of magazine writing/editing at her University’s literary magazine, “Skelter.” She hasn’t looked back since! She’s been published many times in the news website, "The Pop Topic." She’s currently working with Baltimore’s upcoming “Mortified” show, where she’ll be sharing some of her most embarrassing short stories written in her youth. She’s been a writer since the beginning. Born and raised in Baltimore City, Marta is active in keeping up with the politics of the City and she is interested in the narrative theories surrounding cities and communities. She writes about culture and relationships, and is excited to write about these overlaps within New York City communities!

Directory

New York Family’s Tried and Tested Recommendations

Search Directory


New York Family August 2020