Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

The full scoop on New York City’s school year is still underway. Nonetheless, we can be sure that in-person and remote learning schooling is happening. Therefore, it doesn’t hurt to be prepared when it comes to school supplies. We’ve organized back-to-school lists for students of all ages so that kids can make the most out of this academic year. Moreover, you can stay socially distant by doing all of your back to school shopping online! Whether your kids are starting preschool or making their way to high school, we have you covered with the essentials and extra items to be prepared this school year.

If you do feel able to venture out, try shopping Dollar stores for some of the most basic supplies such as crayons, pencils, glue, and folders. This will help keep supply costs down especially when buying for multiple kids.

Shop away!

Looking for a new backpack? Check out these backpacks with COVID-19 in mind.

Preschool Supplies

Kindergarten School Supplies

Pencils ($4 Walmart )

Erasers ($1.50 Target )

Pencil box ($3 Target )

Pencil sharpener ($1 Target )

Crayons ($1 Target )

Colored pencils ($3 Target )

Markers ($4 Target )

Safety scissors ($2 Target )

Notebook or Pad ($3 Target )

Folder ($1 Target )

Construction paper ($5 Target )

Glue sticks ($1 Walmart )

Facial Tissue Pocket Pack ($1.99 Target )

Backpack ($45 7AM )

Lunchbox ($17 Target )

Hand Sanitizer ($1 Target )

Reusable Face Masks 2pk ($4 Target )

Elementary School Supplies

Pens ($1 Target )

Pencils ($4 Walmart )

Pencil Grips ($9 Amazon )

Erasers ($1.50 Target )

Colored Pencils ($3 Target )

Crayons ($5 Walmart )

Markers ($4 Target )

Highlighters ($2 Target )

Pencil Case ($3 Target )

Homework Planner ($9 Target )

12-inch Ruler ($2 Walmart )

Folders ($1 Target )

Wide Ruled Notebook ($1 Target )

Loose Leaf Paper ($3 Walmart )

Construction paper ($5 Target )

Index Cards ($1 Target )

Binder ($4 Target )

Blunt Tip Scissors ($2 Target )

Glue Sticks ($1 Walmart )

Book Covers ($1 Target )

Poster Markers ($27.49 Staples)

Hand Sanitizer ($1 Target )

Facial Tissue Pocket Pack ($1.99 Target )

Backpack ($25 Amazon )

Lunchbox ($13 Target )

Reusable Face Masks 2pk ($4 Target )

Middle School/High School Supplies

