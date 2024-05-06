Make Lake George Area Your Family’s Next Great Adventure

Families in search of stunning natural beauty and amazing outdoor recreational opportunities can find them just four hours north of New York City in the Lake George Area. Located in the southern Adirondacks, Lake George—the Queen of American Lakes—is nestled in the Lake George Area, a bustling hub boasting a multitude of unique experiences.

From the green explosion that is spring to autumn’s profusion of color—and every month in between—the Lake George Area is a great setting for a family vacation full of adventure.

Here are some of those choices:

Traipsing Above the Treetops

Nothing goes with tall trees and rolling hills like a zipline or rope course among the tall trees of the Lake George Area. The area offers a host of adventures, from Adirondack Extreme, the nation’s first aerial adventure park, to the 6 high ropes courses, from beginner to advanced, of West Mountain Aerial Treetop, to the treetops and river tubing of Adirondack Adventure Center. There are also aerial adventures at Adirondack Adventure Center, Adirondack River Outfitters, and Adventure Center at Whitewater Challengers. All the parks offer ziplines, so you can experience flying high above the treetops.

Island Camping in Privacy and Style

When your family is ready to come back to earth and get their feet wet, imagine taking your boat to your private spot, complete with a dock, firepit, and picnic table, and pitching your tent at one of 387 campsites on 44 state-owned islands in Lake George. Families can fish, explore the lake and surrounding bays in a boat, and enjoy some of the best camping in the world.

Cruise the Queen of American Lakes

Known as one of the cleanest and clearest lakes in the world, the 32 miles of this Adirondack jewel are a joy to explore, and you can do so in lots of different ways. You and your entourage can charter a boat with one of the experienced companies operating on the lake. You can also ride a steamboat, or even take a Tiki boat. That’s why countless generations of vacationers have turned cruising the lake at least once a trip into a time-honored family tradition.

Feeling adventurous? You can also try your hand at some whitewater rafting on nearby rivers; more than 9 highly qualified outfits can tailor your excursion to your experience level and expectations.

There is also horseback riding, railbiking through the Adirondacks on out-of-service tracks, and exploring the local arts and crafts scene. The geologically-minded can scoop and sift for gems as part of the Garnet Mine Tours at Gore Mountain Gem & Mineral Shop, while Natural Stone Bridge and Caves is a park that is full of wonders. Finally, when you’re ready to just be entertained, the area boasts a drive-in movie theater and several mini-golf courses.

Take It All in From Above

Your family’s vacation in the Lake George area can also include a bird’s-eye view of the magnificent scenery in the area. Whether you’re interested in parasailing, hot air balloons, helicopter and plane tours, or scenic rides up and down Gore Mountain in an 8-passenger gondola, you’ll have ample opportunity to get above it all while getting away from it all.

Plan Your Adventure Today

There is so much for the entire family to do in the Lake George Area. Close to home but far enough away from the city to feel like you’re in another world, it’s the perfect place for your next vacation. Just go to VisitLakeGeorge.com to begin planning your adventure today.

Psst…Glow Maven Latham Thomas: on The Soft Space, maternal health and watching her young adult son soar