Shopping and Style

The Best Breathable Face Masks for Kids: Selected for Summertime

Summertime is in full swing, which means it’s important to be prepared for the heat! We’ve got the family covered when it comes to finding face masks that won’t overheat.  We’ve found nine of the best breathable face masks for kids to help your child stay as comfortable as possible. These masks were selected with fabric, breathability, and style in mind so your family can practice a safe social distancing and comfortable summer.

Breathable Face Masks for Kids

  • Easy Stretch Silk Summer Mask

    Easy Stretch Silk Summer Mask

    Photo via FortunaCreation, Etsy

    Made with sponge silk material and a cotton blend, this mask is breathable, reusable and washable and comes with soft, secure ear loops for a comfortable fit. 

    Price: $7.99

  • Reusable and Adjutable Kids Face Mask

    Reusable and Adjutable Kids Face Mask

    Photo via Trustela, Etsy

    High-quality, cotton, washable face masks. These masks come with adjustable ear loops, nose wire and chin shape, and a pocket so filters can easily be replaced with new ones as needed. A variety of patterns and colors are available. 

    Price: From $4.00

  • KIDS' Breathable 3D Face Mask With Filter Pocket

    KIDS' Breathable 3D Face Mask With Filter Pocket

    Photo via ToughCookieClothing, Etsy

    A soft and stretchy no-fuss option. These masks have a built-in pocket for filters, making the mask completely reusable. The U-shaped structure of the mask leaves plenty of breathing room for comfort. This mask is available in 10 colors. For every mask sold, the seller donates a mask to someone in need. 

    Price: From $4.50

     

  • Old Navy Triple Layer Cloth Masks for Kids

    Old Navy Triple Layer Cloth Masks for Kids

    Photo via Old Navy

    Breathable masks in a variety of adorable colors. These masks come with elastic straps for easy, on-the-go wear that’s fitted but comfortable. The fabric is a sturdy cotton poplin, so it’ll stay in place for even the most active kids.

    Price: $12.50 (pack of five)

  • Cotton 4-Layer Comfortable Washable Face Mask With Reusable Filter Pocket Protection

    Cotton 4-Layer Comfortable Washable Face Mask With Reusable Filter Pocket Protection

    Photo via MngrmCreateWorkshop, Etsy

    This mask comes with the option for a charcoal filter. This Etsy seller made it their focus to have soft, breathable masks that feel like they have enough protection and structure. These masks come with four layers of fabric: two layers of cotton and two layers of soft cotton gauze. Your order comes with a matching zippered pouch to store your mask. 

    Price: $18.50

  • Tie-Dye Mask With Pocket Filter

    Tie-Dye Mask With Pocket Filter

    Photo via 3DX, Etsy

    These double-layered masks are completely adjustable, making them a perfect fit for any child. They offer trendy pattern options like tie-dye. The light-colored fabric options were made with summer in mind as they absorb less sunlight. 

    Price: $8.99

  • Organic Cotton 3D Mask: Washable and Reusable

    Organic Cotton 3D Mask: Washable and Reusable

    Photo via LittleOrganicCompany

    Made with 100% organic cotton, these masks are soft and washable. The seller gives an informative sizing guide based off of your child’s age. They extend their services for children under the age of 4, offering to add adjustable elastic or adjust the size for your child’s measurements. 

    Price: $8.50

  • Linen Face Mask: Reusable With Filter Pocket

    Linen Face Mask: Reusable With Filter Pocket

    Photo via StudioLapove, Etsy

    This mask provides safety without sacrificing comfort. These linen masks even have linen earloops! The seller is from New York, so purchasing a mask from them is a great way to support the city’s community.

    Price: From $12.29

  • Kids Cotton Reversible Masks

    Kids Cotton Reversible Masks

    Photo via the thetrendytot, Etsy

    These masks are absolutely charming! From the prints to the colorful earloops, they’re stylish and safe. This cotton mask is made with two layers. This seller focuses specifically on ear comfort, emphasizing the soft, gentle earloops they provide. 

    Price: $12.99

About the Author

Marta Rybczynski

Marta Rybczynski

Marta is a Summer Intern at New York Family. She recently completed her English degree at The University of Baltimore, where she graduated Summa Cum Laude. She had her first taste of magazine writing/editing at her University’s literary magazine, “Skelter.” She hasn’t looked back since! She’s been published many times in the news website, "The Pop Topic." She’s currently working with Baltimore’s upcoming “Mortified” show, where she’ll be sharing some of her most embarrassing short stories written in her youth. She’s been a writer since the beginning. Born and raised in Baltimore City, Marta is active in keeping up with the politics of the City and she is interested in the narrative theories surrounding cities and communities. She writes about culture and relationships, and is excited to write about these overlaps within New York City communities!

Avatar

Jenna Fanelli

Jenna is a senior at Marymount Manhattan College studying Communications and Media Arts. Her greatest passions include the performing arts, writing, content creation and volunteering. She contributes to two publications at Marymount: The Monitor, which is the student-run newspaper, and the online publication HerCampus, for which she is also the Community Service Chair. Jenna is also a proud member of Lambda Pi Eta, which is the National Communications Honor Society. In her free time she loves to write, perform, and watch movies and shows of all kinds. Jenna hopes to one day be a part of an editorial or social media content team, or to work in broadcast journalism!

