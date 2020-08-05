Best Back-to-School Backpacks With COVID-19 in Mind: Washable, Easy Pockets, and More
Psst…Take a look at these back-to-school safety tips to keep your kids and others safe.
-
Zip & Zoe Mini Backpack
The Zip & Zoe ultra cool mini washable backpacks feature a detachable safety harness and reins and a zippered main compartment with plenty of space for snacks and school materials. The material is machine washable and the padded back straps keep the kiddos comfortable and secure on their journeys.
Pricing: $22.95
-
Mackenzie Rainbow Backpack
From Pottery Barn Kids, Mackenzie Rainbow washable backpacks are durable, functional, and colorful. All backpacks have adjustable straps that are contoured and padded to ensure a comfortable fit and the small and large backpacks even feature a pocket for MP3 players. The exterior straps would be a great place to attach a bottle of sanitizer and a lunchbox. You can even personalize your child’s backpack by adding their name!
Pricing: $26.50–$59.50
-
7AM MINI Backpack
The MINI backpack is perfect for kids of any age. It’s small and light, but is a great place to store school supplies and other essentials. These backpacks come with easy grab handles and adjustable padded shoulder straps, zippered pockets on the inside and outside that are great for storing some hand sanitizer and providing easy access, a water-repellent outer shell, and it is machine washable.
Pricing: $40
-
7AM MINI Dino Backpack
The MINI Dino is a fun spin off of the classic backpack, complete with soft spikes and vibrant colors. The perfect mini backpack for carrying all that your kids need for school or daycare!
Pricing: $45
-
LONECONE Backpacks
These machine-washable backpacks come in a variety of colors and patterns. They are equipped with large zippers that are easy for small hands to open and close. They also have U-shaped openings for frustration-free access to contents and padded shoulder straps that can be quickly adjusted using slide buckles. They are even play proof and have been tested to withstand over 100 hours of use without loss of function.
Pricing: $22.99
Photo via amazon.com
-
Vera Bradley Campus Backpack
Suggested for older kids, the campus backpack is generously sized to accommodate an on-the-go lifestyle, and is also equipped with smart functionality like comfort padded shoulder straps and a secure, padded laptop compartment.
Pricing: $115
Photo via verabradley.com
-
Dabbawalla Preschool Backpacks
These washable backpacks are absolutely adorable and the perfect size for your little ones. Thoughtful, functional details include a sturdy grip handle, wide zipper openings and cushioned straps that adjust from the inside and can be pulled tight when carried as a tote. Roomy enough to tote lunch, school materials and more. This backpack is recyclable, washable, 100% toxic-free, and is crafted from a revolutionary foam material. An embroidery option on the back pocket makes it extra special!
Pricing: $30-$60
Photo via dabbawallabags.com