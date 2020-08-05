Quantcast
Preschools & Nurseries

Best Back-to-School Backpacks With COVID-19 in Mind: Washable, Easy Pockets, and More

backpacks 2020-2021
COVID-19 has encouraged many people to increase their focus on sanitization and cleanliness. When and if you decide to send your child back to school or even daycare, you’re going to want to take all of the necessary precautions to keep them and everyone else at these facilities as safe as possible. Sure you can wash your child’s clothes after a school day but what about their backpacks? Well, get your little ones one of these washable backpacks that are not only convenient but also super stylish and fun! They also come with easily accessible exterior pockets so kids can grab their hand sanitizer when needed!

Psst…Take a look at these back-to-school safety tips to keep your kids and others safe. 

 

  • Zip & Zoe Mini Backpack 

    Zip & Zoe Mini Backpack 

    The Zip & Zoe ultra cool mini washable backpacks feature a detachable safety harness and reins and a zippered main compartment with plenty of space for snacks and school materials. The material is machine washable and the padded back straps keep the kiddos comfortable and secure on their journeys.

    Pricing: $22.95

  • Mackenzie Rainbow Backpack

    Mackenzie Rainbow Backpack

    From Pottery Barn Kids, Mackenzie Rainbow washable backpacks are durable, functional, and colorful. All backpacks have adjustable straps that are contoured and padded to ensure a comfortable fit and the small and large backpacks even feature a pocket for MP3 players. The exterior straps would be a great place to attach a bottle of sanitizer and a lunchbox. You can even personalize your child’s backpack by adding their name!

    Pricing: $26.50$59.50

  • 7AM MINI Backpack 

    7AM MINI Backpack 

    The MINI backpack is perfect for kids of any age. It’s small and light, but is a great place to store school supplies and other essentials. These backpacks come with easy grab handles and adjustable padded shoulder straps, zippered pockets on the inside and outside that are great for storing some hand sanitizer and providing easy access, a water-repellent outer shell, and it is machine washable.

    Pricing: $40

  • 7AM MINI Dino Backpack

    7AM MINI Dino Backpack

    The MINI Dino is a fun spin off of the classic backpack, complete with soft spikes and vibrant colors. The perfect mini backpack for carrying all that your kids need for school or daycare!

    Pricing: $45

  • LONECONE Backpacks

    LONECONE Backpacks

    These machine-washable backpacks come in a variety of colors and patterns. They are equipped with large zippers that are easy for small hands to open and close. They also have U-shaped openings for frustration-free access to contents and padded shoulder straps that can be quickly adjusted using slide buckles. They are even play proof and have been tested to withstand over 100 hours of use without loss of function.

    Pricing: $22.99

     

    Photo via amazon.com

  • Vera Bradley Campus Backpack

    Vera Bradley Campus Backpack

    Suggested for older kids, the campus backpack is generously sized to accommodate an on-the-go lifestyle, and is also equipped with smart functionality like comfort padded shoulder straps and a secure, padded laptop compartment.

    Pricing: $115

     

    Photo via verabradley.com

  • Dabbawalla Preschool Backpacks

    Dabbawalla Preschool Backpacks

    These washable backpacks are absolutely adorable and the perfect size for your little ones. Thoughtful, functional details include a sturdy grip handle, wide zipper openings and cushioned straps that adjust from the inside and can be pulled tight when carried as a tote. Roomy enough to tote lunch, school materials and more. This backpack is recyclable, washable, 100% toxic-free, and is crafted from a revolutionary foam material. An embroidery option on the back pocket makes it extra special!

    Pricing: $30-$60

     

    Photo via dabbawallabags.com

Jenna Fanelli

Jenna is a senior at Marymount Manhattan College studying Communications and Media Arts. Her greatest passions include the performing arts, writing, content creation and volunteering. She contributes to two publications at Marymount: The Monitor, which is the student-run newspaper, and the online publication HerCampus, for which she is also the Community Service Chair. Jenna is also a proud member of Lambda Pi Eta, which is the National Communications Honor Society. In her free time she loves to write, perform, and watch movies and shows of all kinds. Jenna hopes to one day be a part of an editorial or social media content team, or to work in broadcast journalism!

