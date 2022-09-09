9/11 Memorial Events for Kids and Families

As New Yorkers and people around the world remember and memorialize the tragedy of 9/11, you may also be looking for ways to spend this day with the family. Check out our round-ups of services and events that educate – and, most importantly, honor the tremendous loss of 9/11.

NYC

WHEN: Sunday, Sep. 11, 8am

WHERE: Lincoln Center, Josie Robertson Plaza, 10 Lincoln Center Plaza, Upper West Side

WHAT: Witness dancers gather around the iconic Revson Fountain to create an ancient Peace Labyrinth filled with the transcendent energy of the Mandala for healing, peace and harmony.

WHEN: Sunday, Sep. 11, 7pm

WHERE: American Veterans Memorial Pier, 69th Street, Bay Ridge

WHAT: Gather together as a community to remember and pay tribute to those we lost.

WHEN: Sunday, Sep. 11, 11am

WHERE: Maspeth Memorial Park, 69th St. & Grand Ave., Maspeth

WHAT: Join members of the community at the 9-11 Memorial in Maspeth Memorial Park for a ceremony to remember and honor the lives lost on September 11th, 2001.

Westchester

WHEN: Sunday, Sept. 11, 10-11am

WHERE: Vista Firehouse, 377 Smith Ridge Road, South Salem

WHAT: Commemorate the tragedies of September 11 at this annual memorial service.

WHEN: Sunday, Sep. 11, 1pm

WHERE: Croton Landing, 1 Van Wyck St., Croton-On-Hudson

WHAT: Join the Village of Buchanan, the Town of Cortlandt, and the Village of Croton-on-Hudson in honoring the family, friends, and neighbors lost on 9/11. This year’s Tri-Municipal 9/11 Memorial Ceremony will include a procession, a moment of silence, and a ringing of the bell in remembrance of our heroes.

Long Island

WHEN: Sunday, Sep. 11, 2pm

WHERE: Andrew J. Parise Park, 257 Cedarhurst Ave., Cedarhurst

WHAT: Pay tribute to the first responders and their families, and especially those lost from the local community: Kevin O’Rourke, Neil D. Levin, Thomas E. Jurgens, Joseph Rivelli, Jr., Ira Zaslow, Bettina Browne Radburn and Howard Selwyn.

WHEN: Sunday, Sep. 11, 6:15pm

WHERE: Eisenhower Park, Field 6, 8 Park Blvd., Westbury

WHAT: Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman invites you to join together for a beautiful 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony and Musical Tribute. Together, pay tribute to the fallen, read their names aloud and renew our American Spirit.

WHEN: Sunday, Sep. 11, 7:30am

WHERE: Town Park Point Lookout, 1300 Lido Boulevard, Point Lookout

WHAT: Join the community for the Town of Hempstead’s Annual 9-11 Sunrise Memorial on the shores of Town Park Point Lookout. The memorial service will feature multiple speakers, musical tributes and the casting of carnations into the Atlantic. Seating is limited — please bring a beach chair or blanket to sit at your convenience.

FREE 2022 Town of Islip September 11th Memorial Ceremony

WHEN: Sunday, Sep. 11, 11am

WHERE: Veterans Memorial Park, 655 Main Street, Islip

WHAT: Residents are invited to remember the 90 Islip residents who perished in the attacks, and once again reaffirm our vow that, “We will never forget.”

WHEN: Sunday, Sep. 11, 7pm

WHERE: The Common Ground at Rotary Park, Between Gillette and Candee Avenues, Sayville

WHAT: This Memorial Service will include Music, Speakers and end with a Candlelight Labyrinth Walk. Please bring chairs for your seating comfort and raincoats in the event of rain.

Rockland

FREE Hometown Heroes Remembrance

WHEN: Sunday, Sep. 11, 6:30pm

WHERE: Memorial Park, 51 Piermont Avenue, Nyack

WHAT: The Village of Nyack will hold its annual Hometown Heroes’ Remembrance in Memorial Park for those who were lost on 9/11 and those who have died since due to illness related to Ground Zero.

