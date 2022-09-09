9/11 Memorial Events for Kids and Families
As New Yorkers and people around the world remember and memorialize the tragedy of 9/11, you may also be looking for ways to spend this day with the family. Check out our round-ups of services and events that educate – and, most importantly, honor the tremendous loss of 9/11.
NYC
FREE Table of Silence Project 9/11
WHEN: Sunday, Sep. 11, 8am
WHERE: Lincoln Center, Josie Robertson Plaza, 10 Lincoln Center Plaza, Upper West Side
WHAT: Witness dancers gather around the iconic Revson Fountain to create an ancient Peace Labyrinth filled with the transcendent energy of the Mandala for healing, peace and harmony.
FREE 9/11 Vigil
WHEN: Sunday, Sep. 11, 7pm
WHERE: American Veterans Memorial Pier, 69th Street, Bay Ridge
WHAT: Gather together as a community to remember and pay tribute to those we lost.
FREE 9-11 Memorial Ceremony
WHEN: Sunday, Sep. 11, 11am
WHERE: Maspeth Memorial Park, 69th St. & Grand Ave., Maspeth
WHAT: Join members of the community at the 9-11 Memorial in Maspeth Memorial Park for a ceremony to remember and honor the lives lost on September 11th, 2001.
Westchester
FREE 9/11 Memorial Service
WHEN: Sunday, Sept. 11, 10-11am
WHERE: Vista Firehouse, 377 Smith Ridge Road, South Salem
WHAT: Commemorate the tragedies of September 11 at this annual memorial service.
FREE Tri-Municipal 9/11 Memorial Ceremony
WHEN: Sunday, Sep. 11, 1pm
WHERE: Croton Landing, 1 Van Wyck St., Croton-On-Hudson
WHAT: Join the Village of Buchanan, the Town of Cortlandt, and the Village of Croton-on-Hudson in honoring the family, friends, and neighbors lost on 9/11. This year’s Tri-Municipal 9/11 Memorial Ceremony will include a procession, a moment of silence, and a ringing of the bell in remembrance of our heroes.
Long Island
FREE 9/11 Memorial Ceremony
WHEN: Sunday, Sep. 11, 2pm
WHERE: Andrew J. Parise Park, 257 Cedarhurst Ave., Cedarhurst
WHAT: Pay tribute to the first responders and their families, and especially those lost from the local community: Kevin O’Rourke, Neil D. Levin, Thomas E. Jurgens, Joseph Rivelli, Jr., Ira Zaslow, Bettina Browne Radburn and Howard Selwyn.
FREE 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony and Musical Tribute
WHEN: Sunday, Sep. 11, 6:15pm
WHERE: Eisenhower Park, Field 6, 8 Park Blvd., Westbury
WHAT: Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman invites you to join together for a beautiful 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony and Musical Tribute. Together, pay tribute to the fallen, read their names aloud and renew our American Spirit.
FREE 9-11 Sunrise Memorial
WHEN: Sunday, Sep. 11, 7:30am
WHERE: Town Park Point Lookout, 1300 Lido Boulevard, Point Lookout
WHAT: Join the community for the Town of Hempstead’s Annual 9-11 Sunrise Memorial on the shores of Town Park Point Lookout. The memorial service will feature multiple speakers, musical tributes and the casting of carnations into the Atlantic. Seating is limited — please bring a beach chair or blanket to sit at your convenience.
FREE 2022 Town of Islip September 11th Memorial Ceremony
WHEN: Sunday, Sep. 11, 11am
WHERE: Veterans Memorial Park, 655 Main Street, Islip
WHAT: Residents are invited to remember the 90 Islip residents who perished in the attacks, and once again reaffirm our vow that, “We will never forget.”
FREE 9-11 Memorial Service
WHEN: Sunday, Sep. 11, 7pm
WHERE: The Common Ground at Rotary Park, Between Gillette and Candee Avenues, Sayville
WHAT: This Memorial Service will include Music, Speakers and end with a Candlelight Labyrinth Walk. Please bring chairs for your seating comfort and raincoats in the event of rain.
Rockland
FREE Hometown Heroes Remembrance
WHEN: Sunday, Sep. 11, 6:30pm
WHERE: Memorial Park, 51 Piermont Avenue, Nyack
WHAT: The Village of Nyack will hold its annual Hometown Heroes’ Remembrance in Memorial Park for those who were lost on 9/11 and those who have died since due to illness related to Ground Zero.