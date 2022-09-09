New York Family Ultimate Guide to Summer Fun Brooklyn Family Queens Family Bronx Family Long Island Family New York Special Child Long Island Special Child Annual Guide
Our NYC

9/11 Memorial Events for Kids and Families

By
comments
Posted on

 

 

9/11 Memorial Events for Kids and Families
Getty Images

9/11 Memorial Events for Kids and Families

As New Yorkers and people around the world remember and memorialize the tragedy of 9/11, you may also be looking for ways to spend this day with the family. Check out our round-ups of services and events that educate – and, most importantly, honor the tremendous loss of 9/11.

NYC

FREE Table of Silence Project 9/11

WHEN: Sunday, Sep. 11, 8am

WHERE: Lincoln Center, Josie Robertson Plaza, 10 Lincoln Center Plaza, Upper West Side

WHAT: Witness dancers gather around the iconic Revson Fountain to create an ancient Peace Labyrinth filled with the transcendent energy of the Mandala for healing, peace and harmony.

FREE 9/11 Vigil 

WHEN: Sunday, Sep. 11, 7pm

WHERE: American Veterans Memorial Pier, 69th Street, Bay Ridge

WHAT: Gather together as a community to remember and pay tribute to those we lost.

FREE 9-11 Memorial Ceremony

WHEN: Sunday, Sep. 11, 11am

WHERE: Maspeth Memorial Park, 69th St. & Grand Ave., Maspeth

WHAT: Join members of the community at the 9-11 Memorial in Maspeth Memorial Park for a ceremony to remember and honor the lives lost on September 11th, 2001.

Westchester

FREE 9/11 Memorial Service

WHEN: Sunday, Sept. 11, 10-11am

WHERE: Vista Firehouse, 377 Smith Ridge Road, South Salem

WHAT: Commemorate the tragedies of September 11 at this annual memorial service.

FREE Tri-Municipal 9/11 Memorial Ceremony

WHEN: Sunday, Sep. 11, 1pm

WHERE: Croton Landing, 1 Van Wyck St., Croton-On-Hudson

WHAT: Join the Village of Buchanan, the Town of Cortlandt, and the Village of Croton-on-Hudson in honoring the family, friends, and neighbors lost on 9/11. This year’s Tri-Municipal 9/11 Memorial Ceremony will include a procession, a moment of silence, and a ringing of the bell in remembrance of our heroes.

Long Island

FREE 9/11 Memorial Ceremony

WHEN: Sunday, Sep. 11, 2pm

WHERE: Andrew J. Parise Park, 257 Cedarhurst Ave., Cedarhurst

WHAT: Pay tribute to the first responders and their families, and especially those lost from the local community: Kevin O’Rourke, Neil D. Levin, Thomas E. Jurgens, Joseph Rivelli, Jr., Ira Zaslow, Bettina Browne Radburn and Howard Selwyn.

FREE 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony and Musical Tribute

WHEN: Sunday, Sep. 11, 6:15pm

WHERE: Eisenhower Park, Field 6, 8 Park Blvd., Westbury

WHAT: Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman invites you to join together for a beautiful 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony and Musical Tribute. Together, pay tribute to the fallen, read their names aloud and renew our American Spirit.

FREE 9-11 Sunrise Memorial

WHEN: Sunday, Sep. 11, 7:30am

WHERE: Town Park Point Lookout, 1300 Lido Boulevard, Point Lookout

WHAT: Join the community for the Town of Hempstead’s Annual 9-11 Sunrise Memorial on the shores of Town Park Point Lookout. The memorial service will feature multiple speakers, musical tributes and the casting of carnations into the Atlantic. Seating is limited — please bring a beach chair or blanket to sit at your convenience.

FREE 2022 Town of Islip September 11th Memorial Ceremony

WHEN: Sunday, Sep. 11, 11am

WHERE: Veterans Memorial Park, 655 Main Street, Islip

WHAT: Residents are invited to remember the 90 Islip residents who perished in the attacks, and once again reaffirm our vow that, “We will never forget.”

FREE 9-11 Memorial Service

WHEN: Sunday, Sep. 11, 7pm

WHERE: The Common Ground at Rotary Park, Between Gillette and Candee Avenues, Sayville

WHAT: This Memorial Service will include Music, Speakers and end with a Candlelight Labyrinth Walk. Please bring chairs for your seating comfort and raincoats in the event of rain.

Rockland

FREE Hometown Heroes Remembrance

WHEN: Sunday, Sep. 11, 6:30pm

WHERE: Memorial Park, 51 Piermont Avenue, Nyack

WHAT: The Village of Nyack will hold its annual Hometown Heroes’ Remembrance in Memorial Park for those who were lost on 9/11 and those who have died since due to illness related to Ground Zero.

Looking for more things to do this weekend?

About the Author

Shara Levine

Shara Levine, originally from Brooklyn, is the Events Manager for New York Family Magazine. As a lifelong New Yorker, and mom of four raising her kids on Long Island, Shara knows her hometown well and brings her love of all things fun to New York Family by sharing the best in kid friendly events, festival, concerts, and performances in NYC, Brooklyn, Queens, Long Island, and Westchester. When not helping parents plan their family’s day out, Shara enjoys making random Seinfeld references and going on late-night Target runs.

Join the Conversation

Relevant Directory Listings

See More

Kents Hill Sports Camp

All Girls Sports Camp

The New York Doula

DeSalvio Playground

DeSalvio Playground


New York Family September 2022

Related Articles