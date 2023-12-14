New York Family Brooklyn Family Queens Family Bronx Family Long Island Family New York Special Child Long Island Special Child Ultimate Guide to Fall/Winter Fun Annual Guide Ultimate Guide to Summer Camp
7 Places To Eat Christmas Dinner In NYC

The holiday season is already a stressful time of the year. Between all the holiday parties, gift buying, and gift wrapping, your energy is zapped by Christmas Eve. This year, let go of one more worries by letting someone else prepare Christmas dinner.

Here are some of the best restaurants in Manhattan, Brooklyn, and Queens serving a special Christmas Eve or Christmas Day dinner, just for you and yours.

Psst… Here’s where you can dine with Santa in NYC!

Marea

240 Central Park South
1 to 8:45 pm 
$205 per person, $145 classic wine pairing

Change up your normal Christmas dinner with a trip to Marea by Columbus Circle. Sink your teeth into high-end Italian cuisine with Marea’s seafood menu made fresh. On Christmas day, choose from a selection of fresh shrimp, oysters, scallops, duck, and much more.

The menu will offer a four-course meal with a wine pairing. It will also offer dessert selections including Budino di Riso, Pera, Crema al Caramello and Tiramisu. Between the fresh seafood and the exquisite Italian desserts, you will want to spend every Christmas dinner at Marea.

Wallsé

344 W 11th Street 
Christmas Eve, 5 to 10 pm; Christmas Day, 12 to 8 pm
$195 per person

For a hopelessly artful and elegant Christmas dinner, head over to Wallsé in West Village. Enjoy 20th century and minimalist artwork while enjoying the best of Chef Gutenbrunner’s Viennese and European cuisine flagship restaurant.

On Christmas Eve or Christmas Day, enjoy a three-course meal that includes selections like foie gras terrine, chestnut soup, roasted Christmas goose, venison loin, mushroom goulash, apple strudel, black forest cake and more. 

Dirty French

180 Ludlow Street
5 to 11pm
$125 per person

If you’re looking for cute and quaint, check out Dirty French on the Lower East Side. With its menu and atmosphere, Dirty French transports you to a French bistro across the Atlantic, without ever having to leave NYC. They’ll be offering a special prix-fixe menu for Christmas Day. 

David Burke Tavern

135 E 62nd Street
12 to 8:30 pm
$105 per person, $45 per child

Let David Burke Tavern take care of your Christmas dinner with American favorites. Start off your meal with first course options like tuna crudo, pomegranate BBQ quail and lobster dumplings.

For your main course, choose from a fire roasted filet mignon, roasted branzino, pumpkin lasagna and more.

Finish off your meal with a dessert like the DB Cheesecake Lollipop Tree, which comes with flavors like toffee crunch, cherry pistachio and chocolate tuxedo and bubblegum whipped cream cotton candy. David Burke Tavern will also be offering brunch and dinner on Christmas Even with a la carte holiday specials.

Delmonico’s

56 Beaver Street
2 to 10 pm
$145 per person

Drop in for a Christmas Feast at Delmonico’s on both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. The Christmas menu features a three course menu from executive chef Eddie Hong.

Add a fourth course to your holiday meal by adding on the raw course, which features a seafood plateau of seafood and shellfish. Your meal can contain delicacies like caramelized bacon, yellowtail crudo, braised octopus, Faroe Island salmon, black cod, baked Alaska and more. 

Leuca

11 North 12th Street
5:30 to 11pm
$105 per person

Williamsburg is the place to be while Leuca is making it its home. Leuca offers southern Italian cuisine with fresh ingredients and house-made pasta.

They’ll be serving a traditional Feast of the Seven Fishes menu from Dec. 19 through 25, and their a la carte menu with holiday specials will be available on Christmas Day. 

Vesta Trattoria and Winebar

21-02 30th Avenue
5 to 10pm
$85 per person 

For a community atmosphere, visit Vests Trattoria and Winebar in Astoria. Founded by Astoria natives with a passion for cooking, this Italian restaurant makes everyone feel like family as soon as you walk through the door.

The founders are committed to offering simple, Italian cuisine to the neighborhood they grew up in. They will be offering a Feast of Seven Fishes menu on Christmas Eve. 

