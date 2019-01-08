7 Great Events For Martin Luther King Jr. Day 2019
Martin Luther King Jr. Day is coming up on January 21, 2019–here are 7 ways to honor Dr. King’s legacy in NYC this year
It’s the time of year to honor the activism, excellence, and amazing legacy of civil rights that are synonymous with Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. MLK Day is coming up on January 21, 2019 and we’ve got your covered for the long weekend with these seven great New York City happenings that are sure to prove engaging, educational, and fun for kids of all ages and their parents!
7 Ways to Celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day 2019:
-
The 33rd Annual Brooklyn Tribute To Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. at BAM
Pay tribute to Dr. King at BAM’s annual celebration honoring the iconic civil rights leader. NYC’s largest public celebration features #MeToo activist Tarana Burke, world-renowned activists, intellectuals, civic leaders, musicians, and other performers. There’s also a full day of free events, including a movie screening, a talk, and an art exhibition that’s sure to keep Dr. King’s message alive. Tickets distributed on a first-come, first-serve basis. Doors open at 8am. January 21. bam.org
-
Martin Luther King Jr. Day In Prospect Park
Spend Martin Luther King Jr. Day in Prospect Park! The Lefferts House will host an afternoon of storytelling and song led by Tammy Hall to celebrate MLK’s work. Hall will incorporate stories and songs from around the world based on the theme of freedom. Admission is free and all ages are welcome. January 21. prospectpark.org
-
Martin Luther King Jr. Day Drop-In Art Workshop: Dream Tree Collages
In celebration of Martin Luther King Jr. Day and the holiday of Tu B’Shevat (Jewish Arbor Day), kids can create collages of words from Dr. King’s speeches and images from nature to form tree designs. Ages 3 and up. Free with Museum Admission. January 21. thejewishmuseum.org
-
Honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. at the Museum of the City of New York
Visit the exhibition “Activist New York” at the Museum of the City of New York and take inspiration from the Civil Rights Movement to create your own protest poster for an issue that you wish to see improve. Free with Museum admission. January 21, 11am-2pm. Museum of the City of New York, 1220 5th Avenue at 103rd Street. mcny.org.
-
MLK Jr. Tribute Concert 2019 at the Brooklyn Music School
Join the Brooklyn Music School for their annual MLK Jr. Tribute Concert where they honor the legacy and impact of Martin Luther King Jr. through song and storytelling. January 19, 5-6pm. $5 in advance, $8 at door. Brooklyn Music School. 126 St. Felix Street. brooklynmusicschool.org
-
Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Storytelling And Music Event
Join the Prospect Lefferts Gardens community at Grace Reformed Church of Flatbush for Martin Luther King, Jr. Day. Award-winning Brooklyn author Jacqueline Woodson will read from her books Show Way and The Day You Begin. Other festivities include musical performances, arts and crafts for kids, and a complimentary lunch. Doors open at 10:45am. January 21. greenlightbookstore.com
-
Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration at the Riverdale Library
Celebrate the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. at the Riverdale Library. Children will have the opportunity to read the “Let Freedom Ring” section of King’s “I Have A Dream” speech, and learn about the doctor’s life and work. Afterward, cupcakes will be served. January 18. nypl.org