Serendipity3’s Frrrozen Hot Chocolate Recipe by Chef Joe Calderone

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Serendipity3’s Frrrozen Hot Chocolate Recipe

Have you started craving your favorite NYC eats lately? It’s around that time of year — post-holiday season, below 40-degree weather — when we ditch the New Year diet and give in to the delicious and comforting food that we’re constantly surrounded by in the city. But with NYC restaurants still closed, it’s a bit harder this year to get our hands on our cravings. Just when you thought you wouldn’t get to enjoy your Serendipity treats for quite some time, Serendipity3’s Chef Joe Calderone is sharing his recipe for the iconic Frrrozen Hot Chocolate. So get the family together, grab your aprons, and get ready for sweet and sugary goodness, right in the comfort of your own home!

If you’re not too familiar with Serendipity, here’s the run-down: it’s been around since 1954 and it’s famously known for decadent desserts, like their world-famous Frrrozen Hot Chocolate. With their grand ice cream sundaes and other over-the-top desserts, Serendipity makes us all feel like kids again. In addition to their hot chocolate recipe, they offer ice cream pints, shipping nationwide, that come in fun flavors such as Unicorn Bliss Sundae, Salty Caramel Pretzel, and Cookies & Cream Remix. So you can have yet another bite of Serendipity at home while you wait for the restaurant to open back up again.

We know you’re probably running out of quarantine, at-home activities to do as a family. It can get especially boring for our kiddos to be cooped up for a while, and especially stressful for us NYC parents to keep coming up with ways to entertain them. Combine that with our craving for NYC food and Serendipity’s timeless & delish reputation, Chef Joe Calderone’s Frrrozen Hot Chocolate recipe is the perfect solution. Choose an extra chilly day to stay at home in your PJs and make hot cocoa or plan a “movie and hot chocolate” night for your family.

Without further ado, check out this incredible recipe, guaranteed to bring a smile to your little one’s faces:

Serendipity Brands Loaded Frrrozen Hot Chocolate

Ingredients:

1/2 cup of milk

1/2 cup of Serendipity Frrrozen Hot Chocolate Mix

1 1/2 cup of ice

1 large scoop of Serendipity Frrrozen Hot Chocolate Ice Cream

Whipped Cream

1 tablespoon Chocolate Shavings

1 tablespoon of Red/Green Sprinkles

1 tablespoon of white snowflake sprinkles

1 sugar Holly Sprig

1 Maraschino Cherry (optional)

Directions: